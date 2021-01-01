You can find one using this comparison, which only includes Visa prepaid cards. Once you have found the one you want you can buy it online directly through the provider's website.

What is a Visa prepaid card?

When you get a prepaid card, you apply for it through its provider. This is the company that you deal with if you make changes to your account or need help.

But prepaid cards use a separate company to process the transactions when you use the card. This is usually Visa or MasterCard.

The main difference is if you use your card abroad because the exchange rates are set by Visa or MasterCard. You can check Visa's exchange rates here.

Which prepaid card should you choose?

The rest of the fees on your card are set by its provider, and they may even add their own commission fees to the exchange rate too.

The prepaid card that works out cheapest for how you use it depends on what fees it comes with, not whether it is a Visa or MasterCard.

If you want a card you will use yourself and mostly in the UK, you can compare prepaid cards offered by both Visa and MasterCard.

Look for a card that offers low or no fees for the transactions you will use most. For example, a card with free cash withdrawals could be best if you mostly use it in cash machines.

You can also compare cards:

To use abroad, which can be loaded with foreign currencies

Your business can use

Visa prepaid cards FAQs

Q Can I use my Visa prepaid card abroad? A Yes, they can be used worldwide. Travel prepaid cards are usually cheaper to use if they hold the currency you want to spend in. Q How old do I have to be to get a prepaid Visa card? A 18 for some cards, but if you're younger you could get a card with parental permission. Some providers issue cards to anyone over 6 years old. Q Is my prepaid card protected by Section 75? A No, Section 75 only protects credit cards. But the Chargeback scheme could help you get your money back if something goes wrong with a transaction. Q Where can I find a prepaid MasterCard instead? A You can find one using our prepaid MasterCard comparison. Q Can I get more than one card? A Yes, some let you take out additional cards for other people, e.g. family or friends. They can only spend the money added to their own card.

About our prepaid cards comparison