While there are many reasons that someone may decide to take the plunge and move overseas, one of the biggest ones is the desire to live in beautiful, picturesque surroundings. Whether it's a stunning sea view, pristine white beach or piece of highly-regarded architecture, who wouldn't want to pass one of these on their morning stroll?
But which destinations around the world can claim to be the most picture-perfect? To find out, here’s a look at which global destinations receive the most love on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

The most picture-perfect destinations overall

1. London, United Kingdom - 9.83 out of 10

The most popular destination on all three social media platforms combined is the capital of the UK, London.

There are more than 150 million posts on Instagram mentioning the city, more than 28 billion views on TikTok and 150,000+ searches for vlogs on YouTube.

London is one of the most visited cities in the world, with bags of culture and history, while also being a very modern city too.

2. Dubai, United Arab Emirates - 9.77 out of 10

Not too far behind in second place is Dubai, of the UAE. Dubai is another hugely popular destination, especially on TikTok, with more than 65 billion views on the platform.

But Dubai’s popularity is even more impressive when you consider the fact that the city was little more than a small fishing village in the 18th century.

These days it’s a luxurious tourist destination with ultramodern hotels and architecture and a lively nightlife scene.

3. Paris, France - 9.74 out of 10

Another city that has proved to be a huge hit on social media is Paris, the capital of France. 

Whether it’s the iconic landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower or Notre Dame cathedral, or just capturing street scenes of the cafes and bistros that line its leafy boulevards, many people have taken to socials to share their trips to the City of Love.

Updated 8 March 2022
RankDestinationInstagram/TikTok keywordYouTube keywordCountryInstagram postsTikTok viewsYouTube searchesPicture-perfect score /10
1LondonLondonLondon vlogUnited Kingdom155.6m28.0bn156,0009.83
2DubaiDubaiDubai vlogUnited Arab Emirates117.7m65.8bn144,0009.77
3ParisParisParis vlogFrance135.0m24.8bn156,0009.74
4New York CityNYCNYC vlogUnited States138.8m47.2bn73,2009.66
5BaliBaliBali vlogIndonesia69.2m12.2bn276,0009.52
6Los AngelesLos AngelesLos Angeles vlogUnited States78.7m14.4bn73,2009.35
7BarcelonaBarcelonaBarcelona vlogSpain66.0m36.6bn67,2009.32
8IstanbulIstanbulIstanbul vlogTurkey123.3m28.4bn40,8009.31
9MiamiMiamiMiami vlogUnited States84.2m18.2bn57,6009.23
10TokyoTokyoTokyo vlogJapan59.1m7.4bn144,0009.15
11Las VegasLas VegasLas Vegas vlogUnited States41.7m9.9bn73,2008.92
12TorontoTorontoToronto vlogCanada52.6m13.9bn33,6008.89
13BerlinBerlinBerlin vlogGermany50.4m11.9bn39,6008.80
14SingaporeSingaporeSingapore vlogSingapore42.9m6.5bn70,8008.66
15MelbourneMelbourneMelbourne vlogAustralia35.3m8.2bn63,6008.58
16SydneySydneySydney vlogAustralia35.1m8.8bn21,6008.29
17AmsterdamAmsterdamAmsterdam vlogNetherlands34.6m3.3bn72,0008.21
18MadridMadridMadrid vlogSpain46.4m10.2bn12,0008.20
19SeoulSeoulSeoul vlogSouth Korea21.2m4.0bn82,8008.15
20Hong KongHong KongHong Kong vlogHong Kong41.4m1.6bn84,0008.09

The most popular destination on Instagram

London, United Kingdom - 155.6 million posts

The most popular destination overall was also the most loved when it came to Insta, with 155.6 million posts on the platform using the hashtag #london.

London is an endlessly Instagrammable city, with iconic landmarks seemingly everywhere you turn, as well as a number of fancy bars and restaurants to explore and share with your feed too.

The most popular destination on TikTok

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - 65.8 billion views

When it comes to TikTok, the relative newcomer on the social media scene, it’s Dubai that comes out as the most popular destination, with more than 65 billion views on videos mentioning the city.

The luxurious sights of Dubai are tailor-made for TikTok, and it’s also home to the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa.

The most popular destination on YouTube

Bali, Indonesia - 276,000 vlog searches

While Instagram photos and TikTok videos can give you a brief snapshot into a destination, one way to really get an insight into what it’s like to visit is to check out vlogs from travel influencers on YouTube.

The most popular destination amongst vloggers is Bali, Indonesia, with over a quarter of a million annual searches.

Methodology and sources

About James Andrews 

James is our senior personal finance editor and has spent the past 15 years writing and editing personal finance news. He has previously written for ReachPLC, was money editor of Mirror Online and Yahoo Finance UK, and has recently been quoted in MarketWatch, Yorkshire Post and The Sun as well as featured on national radio shows TalkRadio and the BBC

View James Andrews’ full biography here or visit the money.co.uk press centre for our latest news.

