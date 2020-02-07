And if you’re currently weighing up making a move yourself, be sure to compare mortgages to get the best deals.

But which destinations around the world can claim to be the most picture-perfect? To find out, here’s a look at which global destinations receive the most love on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

1. London, United Kingdom - 9.83 out of 10

The most popular destination on all three social media platforms combined is the capital of the UK, London.

There are more than 150 million posts on Instagram mentioning the city, more than 28 billion views on TikTok and 150,000+ searches for vlogs on YouTube.

London is one of the most visited cities in the world, with bags of culture and history, while also being a very modern city too.

2. Dubai, United Arab Emirates - 9.77 out of 10

Not too far behind in second place is Dubai, of the UAE. Dubai is another hugely popular destination, especially on TikTok, with more than 65 billion views on the platform.

But Dubai’s popularity is even more impressive when you consider the fact that the city was little more than a small fishing village in the 18th century.

These days it’s a luxurious tourist destination with ultramodern hotels and architecture and a lively nightlife scene.

3. Paris, France - 9.74 out of 10

Another city that has proved to be a huge hit on social media is Paris, the capital of France.

Whether it’s the iconic landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower or Notre Dame cathedral, or just capturing street scenes of the cafes and bistros that line its leafy boulevards, many people have taken to socials to share their trips to the City of Love.

