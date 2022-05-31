There are some specific mortgage deals for those who are over 50 years old.

Search for the best mortgage for over 50s with our comparison tool and use the filters to tailor your results. It lists all the mortgages available from UK lenders. Or you can talk to a broker about your borrowing plans.

If you have a good credit score, a large deposit or equity in your current home, you may be able to get some of the very best deals. Find out more about getting a mortgage that is right for you with our full guide to mortgages.

Can I get a mortgage when I'm over 50?

Yes, there are lots of deals available to borrowers over 50. And as an older borrower, you might have some advantages over a first time buyer. For example:

You're more likely to have a larger deposit saved up , which can reduce the interest rates of your mortgage.

You have substantial credit file so a lender can see that you can borrow money sensibly.

But there are also downsides to being an older mortgage borrower. For instance:

Lenders may not want your mortgage to extend too far past retirement age. The UK retirement age is 65, so if you take out a new mortgage when you're 50, you may only be able to get one with a 15 year term.

A shorter mortgage term means higher monthly payments because the repayments are spread over a shorter timescale.

Some lenders may ask you to arrange life insurance but you do not have to go with the insurer they suggest. Find out more about life insurance for the over 50s.

Find out more about choosing the right term for your mortgage with our guide.

How much mortgage you can get when you're over 50

Regardless of your age, the amount of mortgage you can borrow depends on your financial circumstances. Use our mortgage calculator to work out what you can afford to borrow.

Most mortgage lenders will only let you take out a mortgage if you're under 65 years old. And some want you to have cleared the debt by the time you're 70. This is not the case for all lenders, so be sure to check the details before you apply to avoid rejection.

Which lenders offer mortgages for over 50s?

Plenty of lenders offer mortgages for those over 50 including Lloyds, Halifax and Natwest. Our comparison table shows you a full list.

What type of mortgage should I get when I'm over 50?

There are several types of mortgage you can get when you are over 50. These include:

Fixed rate mortgages. These have a fixed interest rate for a set amount of time, usually between 2 and 10 years. The monthly repayment amount does not change during this time. When the fixed rate ends, you'll revert to your lender's standard variable rate (SVR) for the rest of your mortgage term unless you remortgage to a new deal. Compare 2 year fixed rate mortgages, 5 year fixed rate mortgages or 10 year fixed rate mortgages with our comparison tables.

Variable rate mortgages. The interest rate on these mortgages can change at the lender's discretion. You can compare the best deals on variable rate mortgages here.

Tracker mortgages. These mortgages are variable and usually track the Bank of England base rate. Find out whether a tracker mortgage is right for you with our guide to mortgages.

Discount mortgages. These offer a percentage discount off the lender's SVR, usually for a set term or 2 or 5 years. You can compare discount mortgages with our tables.

Explore which type of mortgage interest rate is right for you.

There are lots of great deals on the market for over 50s, and our comparison tables can help you choose the best one.