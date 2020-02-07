<Money Transfers

Send money to UAE for less

Compare UK to UAE money transfer services and find the best company and rates for you.

  • See charges and fees at a glance
  • Move your money safely and securely
  • Compare exchange rates from industry-leading companies
See deals

Compare money transfer rates from leading providers

Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons, so you can be sure that you only see results from genuine firms.

Torfx
XE
moneycorp
curencies direct

How to transfer money to UAE from the UK

1

Get a quote

Explore and compare our best money transfer rates to find the right service for you.

2

Open an account

Explore and compare our best money transfer rates to find the right service for you.

3

Make a transfer

Enter the destination and send the funds to be exchanged. The company does the rest.

Overseas money transfer rates

8 results found, sorted by affiliated products first. How we order our comparisons. Commission earned affects the table's sort order.
Sort

Compare another type of money transfer

What is a UAE exchange money transfer?

A UAE exchange money transfer service lets you send money to Dubai. It works by changing pounds sterling into United Arab Emirates dirham before the money arrives in your chosen UAE-based account. 

Before you send money to Dubai…

Check the fees for the transfer you want to make and find out whether you could cut the cost. For example:

  • To send a one-off transfer: the fee is usually fixed, so you know the upfront cost before setting up and sending your transfer

  • If you plan to make several transfers: you could save money by choosing a company that offers a regular transfer option

To get the best deal, look for the lowest transfer fee and exchange rate for the amount you want to send. Use our comparison to help.

More information on how money transfers work

Get the best exchange rate for your transfer

Exchange rates change all the time, but some companies let you secure the current rate for a transfer due in the future. This lets you fix your costs in advance, so you know what you’re paying, but you could lose out if the rate improves by the time your money is sent.

You may also want to check the cost of sending money through your bank. Most banks use SWIFT to transfer money abroad, but it usually costs more than the fees charged by money transfer companies.

Should you use an international money transfer?

Money transfers to the UAE FAQs

About our money transfers to the UAE comparison

Explore more money transfer guides

See more guides

Smiling woman on laptop outdoors

Should you use an international transfer?

You could save money by using an international money transfer, but it is not always about finding the lowest transfer fee. Here is what to consider when sending cash overseas.

More on using international transfers
Young couple looking at laptop

What is an international money transfer?

Transferring your money from the UK to another country can be done in many ways, not just through your bank. Here is how international money transfers work.

Find out what international money transfers are

Why compare money transfers with money.co.uk?

Comparing money transfers could help you save money. Our award-winning money transfer comparison service makes sure you get our best exchange rate with the lowest fees. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.

Trustpilot

Proud to be award winning

We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.

stevie award
WMA 2021 Logo-768x632
nba logo
logo dma
ecommerce awards

Money transfer to Bangladesh

Money transfer to Belgium

Money transfer to Brazil

Money transfer to China

Money transfer to France

Money transfer to Germany

Money transfer to Ghana

Money transfer to Hungary

Money transfer to Ireland

Money transfer to Italy

Money transfer to Kenya

Money transfer to Lithuania

Money transfer to Mauritius

Money transfer to Nepal

Money transfer to Norway

Money transfer to Pakistan

Money transfer to Philippines

Money transfer to Poland

Money transfer to Russia

Money transfer to Spain

Money transfer to Sri Lanka

Money transfer to Sweden

Money transfer to Thailand

Last updated: 27 May 2022