Compare UK to UAE money transfer services and find the best company and rates for you.
Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons, so you can be sure that you only see results from genuine firms.
A UAE exchange money transfer service lets you send money to Dubai. It works by changing pounds sterling into United Arab Emirates dirham before the money arrives in your chosen UAE-based account.
Check the fees for the transfer you want to make and find out whether you could cut the cost. For example:
To send a one-off transfer: the fee is usually fixed, so you know the upfront cost before setting up and sending your transfer
If you plan to make several transfers: you could save money by choosing a company that offers a regular transfer option
To get the best deal, look for the lowest transfer fee and exchange rate for the amount you want to send. Use our comparison to help.
Exchange rates change all the time, but some companies let you secure the current rate for a transfer due in the future. This lets you fix your costs in advance, so you know what you’re paying, but you could lose out if the rate improves by the time your money is sent.
You may also want to check the cost of sending money through your bank. Most banks use SWIFT to transfer money abroad, but it usually costs more than the fees charged by money transfer companies.
Because they deduct their costs from the interbank rate (the rate banks use to exchange currencies with one another) to give you a personalised rate.
It varies. It usually takes one to three working days for your money to arrive overseas, but you may have the option to pay extra for a faster delivery time.
Use this comparison to find the cheapest transfer fee, but also consider the exchange rate when choosing the best deal.
It depends. Some transfer companies only let you send money to an account in your own name. Check this before sending your money to avoid any delays.
They are FCA regulated, which means they are responsible for protecting your funds until they have been sent to the receiving account.
We include money transfer companies from our panel that allow transfers to the UAE. They are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
Last updated: 27 May 2022