Compare money transfer rates from leading providers

You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.

How to transfer money to Pakistan from the UK

1

Get a quote

Explore and compare our best money transfer rates to find the account that's right for you.

2

Open an account

Open an account in under 5 minutes by entering a few personal details such as name and address.

3

Make a transfer

Transfer money by entering the destination, send the funds to be exchanged and they'll do the rest.

Overseas money transfer rates

Why use a money transfer service?

Using an international money transfer service is usually cheaper than sending money through your bank. You can use this type of transfer for things like:

  • buying property in Pakistan

  • paying for your child's education abroad

  • sending money to a family member or friend

Transfer companies can also offer extra services that your bank may not, such as a regular payment facility to make multiple transfers over a set period.

Discover more reasons to use a money transfer service here.

How to get the best deal for sending money to Pakistan

To find the best deal, compare exchange rates and transfer costs from as many transfer companies as possible.

Most companies don’t advertise their exchange rates online. Complete each company’s online form to receive a personalised quote by email. Your quote will be based on:

  • the amount you want to transfer

  • the exchange rate offered

  • any charges for sending your money to Pakistan

Most companies offer a better exchange rate if you transfer a large amount of money, such as £5,000 or more.

Find out how international money transfers work here.

What happens next?

After you receive a quote, there are three ways you can send money to Pakistan:

  • online

  • by phone

  • by visiting an agent in a branch

Our comparison can help you find a transfer company that offers the method you prefer.

How long does a transfer take?

It usually takes up to five working days for your money to arrive in Pakistan, but some companies might take as long as two weeks.

If you need your money to arrive more quickly, most transfer companies offer a next-day transfer service for an additional fee.

Check the timescales with your transfer company before you send your money.

Money transfer to Pakistan FAQs

About our money transfers to Pakistan comparison

