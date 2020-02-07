Compare our best currency transfer deals for sending money to Pakistan. Whether you’re sending money regularly or making a one-off payment, finding the right service could help you save on fees.
You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.
Explore and compare our best money transfer rates to find the account that's right for you.
Open an account in under 5 minutes by entering a few personal details such as name and address.
Transfer money by entering the destination, send the funds to be exchanged and they'll do the rest.
Using an international money transfer service is usually cheaper than sending money through your bank. You can use this type of transfer for things like:
buying property in Pakistan
paying for your child's education abroad
sending money to a family member or friend
Transfer companies can also offer extra services that your bank may not, such as a regular payment facility to make multiple transfers over a set period.
Discover more reasons to use a money transfer service here.
To find the best deal, compare exchange rates and transfer costs from as many transfer companies as possible.
Most companies don’t advertise their exchange rates online. Complete each company’s online form to receive a personalised quote by email. Your quote will be based on:
the amount you want to transfer
the exchange rate offered
any charges for sending your money to Pakistan
Most companies offer a better exchange rate if you transfer a large amount of money, such as £5,000 or more.
Find out how international money transfers work here.
After you receive a quote, there are three ways you can send money to Pakistan:
online
by phone
by visiting an agent in a branch
Our comparison can help you find a transfer company that offers the method you prefer.
It usually takes up to five working days for your money to arrive in Pakistan, but some companies might take as long as two weeks.
If you need your money to arrive more quickly, most transfer companies offer a next-day transfer service for an additional fee.
Check the timescales with your transfer company before you send your money.
Yes. Most banks offer a transfer service, but it’s usually more expensive than using the companies in this comparison. Find out if an international money transfer is right for you here.
Some transfer companies let you do this. It’s known as a forward contract transfer.
They deduct their costs from the interbank rate (the rate banks use to exchange currencies with one another) to give you a personalised rate.
Sometimes. Certain transfer companies only let you send money to an account in your own name. Check this before sending your money to avoid any delays.
Yes. Your money is kept separate from a transfer company's operational money, meaning you have a better chance of getting your money back if it goes bust.
Last updated: 7 May 2022