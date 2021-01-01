You need to get quotes from money transfer companies when sending money to Nepal from the UK.

Do this by visiting each company's website then giving them the following information:

How much you want to transfer : The more you send the better the rate could be

When you want to send your money: The same day or a date in the future

This means you get a personalised quote based on your transfer requirements. When comparing quotes, the best money transfer will be the cheapest one.

What does a quote tell you?

The transfer company will send your tailored quote by email, which explains how much it costs to send your money abroad. Each quote includes:

The exchange rate and how many Nepalese rupees you get

Any fees for transferring

The total cost in pounds for your transfer

A link back to the transfer company's website to complete your transfer

Most transfers take three to seven days. If you need the money to arrive faster, some companies offer a same day service for a fee.

Why use a money transfer company?

They usually offer you better exchange rates than high street banks because they are only focused on foreign money transfers.

They also offer you more ways to transfer money, such as:

Online

Over the phone

Through an agent in a branch

This comparison shows which transfer methods each company offers. If you have a preference, only get quotes from companies that let you transfer the way you want.

Money transfer to Nepal FAQs

Q How long does an international money transfer to Nepal take? A Most take three to five working days, although they can take up to two weeks. Check with the transfer company before you send your money. Q Can I transfer money to Nepal through my bank? A Yes, most banks offer a transfer service, but it is usually more expensive than using the companies in this comparison. Find out more here. Q Why do transfer companies offer different exchange rates? A They deduct their costs from the interbank rate (the rate banks use to exchange currencies with one another) to give you a personalised rate. Q Can I transfer money to an account in another name? A Some transfer companies only let you send money to an account in your own name. Check this before sending your money to avoid any delays. Q Can I agree an exchange rate now and send my money later? A Some transfer companies let you do this, also known as a forward contract transfer. Find out more here. Q Are money transfers FCA regulated? A Yes, your money is kept separate to a transfer company's operational money, meaning you have a better chance of getting your money back if they go bust.

About our money transfers to Nepal comparison