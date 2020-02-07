Landlord insurance guides

Our guides examine all the need to know facts to consider before you become a landlord including; how to choose a good property, how to protect yourself and the pros and cons of letting.
Getting the right landlord cover is vital for protecting your rental property, but there are lots of ways to save money on your policy. Here is how to cut the cost of your landlord insurance.
If you rely on your rental payments as income, you should consider insuring against your tenants failing to pay. Here is how rent guarantee insurance works and how to find cover.
Getting the right boiler insurance can cover the cost of replacing it if it breaks, and ensures your tenants are never without heating. Here is what you need to know about boiler cover.
As a landlord, it is important to get the right insurance to cover your property and legal responsibility to your tenants. Here is what you need to know about landlord insurance.
If your rental property is damaged or your tenants stop paying rent, your insurance could help you recover the costs. Here is how to claim on your landlord insurance.
Getting the right cover for your rental property is vital to protect it if the worst should happen. Here is how to choose the right landlord insurance.