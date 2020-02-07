How to insure your holiday home abroad

Do UK insurers cover overseas holiday homes?

Yes, which means you do not have to buy a policy in the country your holiday home is located.

Does it cost more than standard cover?

You can deal with English-speaking claim handlers, and all your paperwork will be in English, which will make claiming easier if you are not fluent in the local language.

A holiday home policy can give you the same cover as your residential property, including:

Yes, insurers consider holiday homes to be more risky because they are usually left unoccupied for long periods.

This means they are more prone to burglary or issues like burst pipes or water leaks, so insurance companies charge more to cover the increased risk.

What countries are covered?

You can find policies that will cover your holiday home in most popular European countries, including France, Spain, Portugal and Italy.

Some insurers can cover properties in up to 40 countries outside the UK, so check before you get a quote to see if your location is covered.

Countries more likely to suffer natural disasters, for example earthquakes or extreme weather, may not be covered. Some insurers will cover them with restrictions in place.

What does it cover?

Holiday home insurance for properties abroad can offer the same buildings and contents protection as UK-based second home policies, as well as cover for:

Different types of property

Most holiday home insurance policies can cover a variety of property types, including: