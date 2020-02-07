How to insure your holiday home abroad

If you have a second home overseas, you need to make sure it is properly insured. Here is everything you need to know about insuring your holiday home.
Yes, which means you do not have to buy a policy in the country your holiday home is located.
A holiday home policy can give you the same cover as your residential property, including:
You can deal with English-speaking claim handlers, and all your paperwork will be in English, which will make claiming easier if you are not fluent in the local language.
Yes, insurers consider holiday homes to be more risky because they are usually left unoccupied for long periods.
This means they are more prone to burglary or issues like burst pipes or water leaks, so insurance companies charge more to cover the increased risk.
You can find policies that will cover your holiday home in most popular European countries, including France, Spain, Portugal and Italy.
Some insurers can cover properties in up to 40 countries outside the UK, so check before you get a quote to see if your location is covered.
Countries more likely to suffer natural disasters, for example earthquakes or extreme weather, may not be covered. Some insurers will cover them with restrictions in place.
Holiday home insurance for properties abroad can offer the same buildings and contents protection as UK-based second home policies, as well as cover for:
Most holiday home insurance policies can cover a variety of property types, including:
Houses
Apartments or flats
Cottages
Chalets
Villas
Overseas static caravans
Many buildings policies also cover features like swimming pools, tennis courts and terraces as standard.
Here is how to find home insurance for non-standard properties.
You could claim back the cost of a return flight to your holiday home if there is an emergency, like a burst pipe or a break in.
You will be able to claim up to a set value for your ticket, usually around £300. Some policies also cover the cost of a second flight for a family member to accompany you.
You will not be able to claim back the cost unless you have prior agreement from your insurer so make sure you contact them before you travel.
Your policy may also cover the cost of temporary accommodation should your holiday home be uninhabitable when you arrive.
Many policies provide extra content cover for items that might be more common in a foreign holiday home, like:
Solar panels
Hot tubs or Jacuzzis
Golf carts and clubs
However, you should avoid leaving any valuable items in your second home while you are not there because this will increase the risk of theft.
Here is everything that you can cover under your contents insurance.
If you want to rent out your property abroad to earn extra income while you are not using it you may need more cover, like:
Accidental damage: This will cover damage to your contents by tenants while your property is let, and can also cover things like replacement locks if your keys are lost.
Public liability insurance: This will protect you if your tenants are injured or if any of their property is damaged while staying in your property.
Employer's liability insurance: This is worth having if you employ any gardeners or cleaners and can protect you if they are injured or fall ill while working for you.
Loss of rent or income: You can claim up to a set amount if your property cannot be rented out following an accident, like a flood or fire. Check the policy carefully because most only cover income from bookings that have already been made.
When you look at holiday home polices, you should ask yourself:
Does it cover the country your holiday home is located in?
Do you need extra contents insurance, and if so are the items covered?
Do you need extra cover for renting out your property?
Once you have found policies that give you all the protection you need, look for the cheapest deal to get the best cover for your holiday home.
