Home insurance guides

Our guides look at everything you need to know about home insurance, whatever your circumstances, including unusual properties, holiday homes or areas at risk of flooding.
A contents insurance policy could protect your personal belongings, whether you own or rent your home. Here is what contents cover can protect you against.
There are a lot of costs to consider when buying your first home, but buildings insurance is one you can’t ignore.
As the temperature drops, the risk of damage to your home goes up. Here are the three things you need from your home insurance to stay safe and warm this winter.
Once you have insured your home you need to keep your cover up to date to make sure it stays valid. Here is how you can manage your home insurance.
If you own a property that will be left empty, you need a specialist home insurance policy to protect it. Here is how to cover your unoccupied home.
If you have a second home overseas, you need to make sure it is properly insured. Here is everything you need to know about insuring your holiday home.
If your boiler breaks down you could be left without hot water and heating, as well as facing a huge repair bill. Here is how boiler cover can help you get it fixed without it costing the earth.
If you are a student you might have expensive belongings that you need to protect, whether you in live in halls or with friends. Here is how to get the right student home cover.
If you own a second home in the UK, you may need specific home insurance to protect it. Here is how to cover your second home.
If your home suffers from subsidence, finding an insurance policy to protect your property can be tricky. Here is how to get cover if your property has experienced subsidence.
Your home insurance gives you valuable financial protection against things like fire and theft, but you should not pay more than you have to for cover. Here is how to save on your policy.
Whether you live in a flat or a mansion, getting the right home insurance policy is essential. Here is how to find the best cover for your property.