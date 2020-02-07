<Home insurance

Home insurance guides

Our guides look at everything you need to know about home insurance, whatever your circumstances, including unusual properties, holiday homes or areas at risk of flooding.

What does contents insurance cover?

A contents insurance policy could protect your personal belongings, whether you own or rent your home. Here is what contents cover can protect you against.

couple-new-home

A first time buyer guide to buildings insurance

There are a lot of costs to consider when buying your first home, but buildings insurance is one you can’t ignore.

How to get your home winter ready

As the temperature drops, the risk of damage to your home goes up. Here are the three things you need from your home insurance to stay safe and warm this winter.

man outside working on laptop

How to manage your home insurance policy

Once you have insured your home you need to keep your cover up to date to make sure it stays valid. Here is how you can manage your home insurance.

large empty house

Can you insure an unoccupied house?

If you own a property that will be left empty, you need a specialist home insurance policy to protect it. Here is how to cover your unoccupied home.

Modern villa with a garden and a pool in sunny weather.

How to insure your holiday home abroad

If you have a second home overseas, you need to make sure it is properly insured. Here is everything you need to know about insuring your holiday home.

Do you need to insure your boiler?

If your boiler breaks down you could be left without hot water and heating, as well as facing a huge repair bill. Here is how boiler cover can help you get it fixed without it costing the earth.

students watching tv on sofa

What home insurance do students need?

If you are a student you might have expensive belongings that you need to protect, whether you in live in halls or with friends. Here is how to get the right student home cover.

Empty road through a village, with small houses on either side of the road.

How to insure your second home

If you own a second home in the UK, you may need specific home insurance to protect it. Here is how to cover your second home.

A row of Victorian terrace houses

Can home insurance cover subsidence?

If your home suffers from subsidence, finding an insurance policy to protect your property can be tricky. Here is how to get cover if your property has experienced subsidence.

Man on ladder cleaning gutter

8 ways to cut your home insurance costs

Your home insurance gives you valuable financial protection against things like fire and theft, but you should not pay more than you have to for cover. Here is how to save on your policy.

2 Scottish houses by a road. One house has a white door and the other has a red door.

What home insurance do you need?

Whether you live in a flat or a mansion, getting the right home insurance policy is essential. Here is how to find the best cover for your property.