Can you get health insurance with pre-existing conditions?

Can you get it?

Yes, you can get health insurance even if you have a pre-existing medical condition. But most policies restrict when they can pay out to treat pre-existing conditions.

What is a pre-existing condition?

It is anything you have had medical treatment for in the past. This includes consultations, medication, surgery or any other treatment from the NHS or a private company.

Pre-existing conditions include:

Diabetes

High blood pressure

Heart disease

Asthma

Osteoarthritis

Strokes

Cancer

Back pain you needed surgery for

Most insurers count any condition you have had symptoms or treatment for in the past five years as pre-existing, even if it was diagnosed more than five years ago.

But some insurers include any conditions you have had treatment for during the past three years or seven years.

Read your insurance policy carefully to understand what cover you are buying.

What cover can you get?

You can take out most health insurance policies if you have existing conditions, but many do not pay out to treat them.

For example, if you have diabetes, most policies would pay for private treatment if you broke your leg but not for treatment for your diabetes.

Some insurers agree to cover certain conditions, especially if they decide they are minor or unlikely to occur again. Check a policy's terms to see which conditions it can include.

Most insurers agree to start covering a condition after you have been symptom free for five years.

For example, if you had a back injury and stopped having treatment three years ago, your policy would not pay out for further treatment for it for two years.

But after two years it could cover back injuries again as long as you have had no treatment, medication or check-ups in that time.

What policies are available?

The types of policy you can get if you have pre-existing conditions depend on the type of underwriting used by the insurer. Some let you choose which type of underwriting they use.