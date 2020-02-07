What is Universal Credit?

have a disability or health condition which prevents you from working

Your Universal Credit payment is made up of a standard allowance and any extra amounts that apply to you, for example if you:

How much do you get on Universal Credit

There are some situations where you can claim Universal Credit if you are a student.

you and your partner have less than £16,000 in savings

you or your partner are under state pension age

you’re aged 18 or over (although some exceptions apply if you’re 16 or 17)

you've lost your job or are on a low income

You may be able to make a claim for Universal Credit if:

The payments that are being stopped and replaced by Universal Credit are:

The main aim of Universal Credit is to simplify the welfare system by replacing a number of different state benefits with a single payment.

Universal credit is government programme that supports you if you are on a low income, or out of work.

This uplift increased the standard monthly allowance by £20 for every week, for a total of £1,040 for the year.

The Universal Credit uplift was announced in March 2020, to boost to the welfare system as the coronavirus crisis leading to a surge in redundancies as businesses were forced to shut their doors.

UPDATE : On 3 March, 2021 Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced an extension of the Universal Credit uplift for another six months. It was previously scheduled to expire at the end of April.

You may get more money on top of your standard allowance if you’re eligible. For example if you have children.

How do your earnings affect your payments?

If you’re employed, the amount of Universal Credit you get will depend on your earnings. Your Universal Credit payment will reduce gradually. For every £1 you earn your payment reduces by 63p.

A history of Universal Credit

In 2010 Iain Duncan Smith, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions announced plans to replace a number of the existing state benefit payments with a single Universal Credit.

How has Universal Credit been introduced?

The move to a Universal Credit started in April 2013, and was rolled out in 3 phases:

Phase 1: October 2013 - April 2014 New claimants of Jobseeker's Allowance, Employment Support Allowance, Housing Benefit, Working Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit have received Universal Credit instead of these individual benefits. New claimants of Job Seekers Allowance were the first to receive Universal Credit payments. During this period new claimants of Housing Benefit and Tax Credits have also been switched to Universal Credit. Existing benefit claimants will also be transferred to Universal Credit when their circumstances change and they have to re-apply or update their details.

Phase 2: April 2014 - December 2015 Existing claimants of Jobseeker's Allowance, Employment Support Allowance, Housing Benefit, Working Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit who are still in receipt of the individual benefits (most likely because they haven't yet reported a change in their circumstances) will be moved over to Universal Credit.

Phase 3: December 2015 - December 2017 The remaining claimants of Housing Benefit will be transferred to Universal Credit, with the final transfer process expected to be completed by the end of 2017.

Other changes

There are a several other changes to the benefits system being implemented as part of the Welfare Reform Act 2012.

These are not strictly part of Universal Credit but could still have a big impact on your finances.

A cap on benefits

One of the main aims of Universal Credit is to "make work pay". Consequently, the total amount any family can claim in benefits will be capped.

This limit is linked to the average weekly earnings of people employed in the UK, and is set at £23,000 in London, and £20,000 elsewhere if you're a couple.

This could potentially mean some families see their benefits substantially reduced, especially if they have a several children.

The government are now looking into introducing regional variations to the benefits cap.

You are required to take training, an apprenticeship or go on a work placement if you are aged 18-21 and after claiming Universal Credit for 6 months.

This could cushion the impact of the benefit cap for people living in expensive areas of the country (like London and the South East) but could also mean that people living in cheaper areas of the country see the amount they can claim fall further.

Personal Independence Payments

From April 2013, the government replaced the existing Disability Living Allowance (DLA) for adults aged 16 to 64 with Personal Independence Payments.

The Personal Independence Payment is made up of two parts: a Daily Living component and a Mobility component.