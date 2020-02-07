How to get a fair divorce settlement

How much will it cost?

To file for a divorce, you need to pay a court fee of £550 before you begin. If you are on a low income or benefits then it is possible to get help with court fees.

Solicitors charging an hourly rate could cost anything between £2,000 and £30,000, and will depend on:

How complicated your financial situation is

Whether you are trying to decide on care for your children

How much you and your partner are able to agree on

Try to agree in advance how much you are willing to pay your solicitor, so you can cap how much you have to pay.

Use a mediator

If you are still working out whether or not you and your partner should divorce, speaking to a mediator could help you resolve your differences. You should use a mediator if:

You are unable to speak to your partner without arguing

You want someone impartial to help you separate

You want to avoid going through court

Relate is the main organisation in the UK that can help you with the breakdown of a relationship. If you want to discuss your financial options, or get help understanding what benefit payments you can get, visit the Citizens Advice website.

Mediation may not be right for you if your dispute is mainly about financial issues, you are not in contact with your ex, or your safety is at risk.

Find out if mediation is the right option for you on the Family Mediation Council website.

Help with domestic abuse

You may need a safe place to stay while you separate from your partner, and you may also be entitled to free legal aid.

There are several charities and organisations that can help you:

Refuge provide guidance on the warning signs of abuse, and help finding safe housing

National Domestic Violence Helpline run a 24 hour freephone helpline on 0808 2000 247

Women's Aid offer practical advice and support for women experiencing domestic abuse

Men's Advice Line offer help and support for men experiencing domestic violence

Galop is an LGBTQIA charity that offers help for people experiencing domestic violence

Work out your assets

When you go through a divorce, the court will decide how your assets are split. There is no exact rule on how this is done, as each case is treated on an individual basis.

The court will review both your joint and individual bank accounts, so work out the value of any funds held by you or your partner before your divorce begins:

Savings accounts: Check your recent statements and update any saving passbooks you may have with your bank or building society.

Property value: Find out how much your property is worth, and compare this with your remaining mortgage balance to see if you have any equity in the property.

Value of your debt: Find out what debt you or your partner have in credit cards, overdrafts, loans and any other type of credit commitment.

Household income: Work out how much you spend on running your home, and what disposable income you have.

Valuables: If you have expensive items, get them valued and record their prices.

Investment portfolio: If you have one, contact your independent financial adviser (IFA) for an update, or check your most recent documentation.

Working out the total value of your assets will give you a good idea of how much your combined assets are worth.

You must declare all of your assets, whether they are joint or held solely by you. If you try to hide your assets, you may be fined by the court.

How are your assets split?

The primary basis for splitting assets is to make sure any children are taken care of. The courts will also look at the earning ability and financial responsibilities of you both.

Just because you have assets in your own name, it does not mean that you will automatically keep them.

If you or your spouse received an inheritance while you were married, or even while you were going through the divorce, this will be taken into account when splitting your assets. This applies whether the inheritance was given to you or your spouse.

A solicitor or Relate counsellor may be able to help you work out a financial deal before going to court, which may work out better and will save you both a lot of money.

Responsibility for joint debts

If you have debts in both your names, then you are both responsible for them. You cannot close accounts until the debts have been repaid in full, but you can ask the lender to freeze the account so no further borrowing can be accrued.

Joint financial products you have access to but are not using, like unused credit cards or joint current accounts, should be cancelled as soon as possible.

Let your creditors know you are going through a divorce, as they may be able to give you some flexibility on dealing with your finances.

If your partner disappears and cannot be contacted, you will be responsible for any debt they have. You will be expected to repay it all, as you are joint signatory.

Make sure your lawyer gets financial compensation for you from the divorce settlement if this happens.

Rights to your home

Your rights to your home depend on whether you bought your property as joint tenants or tenants in common:

Joint tenants : This means you both have equal rights to your home. If your property is sold, any profits will be split between you equally.

Tenants in common: This means you own separate shares in the property. Your rights to your home depend on what percentage you have, as this may not be equal.

Who will keep your home?

If you have children together and you get sole custody, you will usually be awarded the property by the courts as a family home.

There are also several other options:

Sell your home and split the assets. This allows both of you to move out and put the money towards buying separate homes. Buy your partner out. This means you will get to keep your home in exchange for paying your partner their share of the property. Transfer part of the value of the home to your partner. This means, if they then sell the property, you will get a percentage of its value.

If you do not have any legal ownership rights over your home, you will need to prove that you have beneficial interest. This means you were contributing towards your home, for example by paying for grocery or utility bills.

Check your prenup

Prenuptial agreements are now legally binding in the UK, and set out any assets or property owned by you and your spouse so it can be split fairly if you separate.

If you have a prenuptial agreement, make sure your solicitor has a copy as it could help you reach a fair settlement.

Look for financial help

You can use the calculators found on the following websites to find out what government funding and benefits you could get after you have divorced.

Take control of your finances

Standing on your own two feet can be scary, but it is a lot simpler when you break down all of your expenses into chunks.

The trick is to find cheaper alternatives for each expense, so you can have more disposable income.

Use our ultimate budget checklist to work out how much of your income goes on rent, bills, food and leisure activities.

Existing debt

If you are left with debt in your own name after your divorce, there may be ways for you to reduce how much interest you pay.

Use the links below to find a better deal on the following financial products.

Save money on financial products

If you want a lower interest rate and better features from your financial products, use the following links to compare your options.

Disassociate from your ex

If you and your ex shared finances, they could show up on your credit record which could damage your ability to get financial loans, like credit cards or mortgages.

You can disassociate from your ex by requesting a notice of disassociation form from the credit reference agencies: