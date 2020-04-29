Our debt guides focus on the various options that can help you make your debt more manageable, from consolidating your arrears to declaring yourself bankrupt.
If you're in financial trouble and struggling to repay your debts, you might be considering bankruptcy. We look at exactly what declaring yourself bankrupt involves, what the alternatives are and how to work out your best option.
Bankruptcy is financially painful, but in many cases you'll be discharged within a year and free to get on with your life without the debts that were crippling you financially hanging over you. Here's what to expect if you go bankrupt.
If your debt management company stops trading, you need to make sure you keep up with repaying your debts. Here is what you need to do and where you can get help.
Being faced with unmanageable debt can seem overwhelming but there are a number of options available to you. We explain where to start if you're dealing with debt.
When you are a student, money tends to be the last thing on your mind. But as the heady days of student-hood become consigned to the realm of nostalgia, it is time to pick up the tab.
We explain how to deal with debt if you have a disability and show you where to get help if you need it.
Depression and grief affect many areas of your life and this includes your finances. We take a look at how to make sure your money situation doesn't add to your worries when you're going through such a difficult time.
Building up your savings can be rewarding, but you could be damaging your finances if you have outstanding debts. Here's how to work out whether you should use your savings to clear money you owe instead.
If you've built up business debt that you can't escape, it's important to know if your personal finances will take a hit. We examine whether you can protect yourself from bad business debt.
We explain exactly how and when debt collectors are allowed to contact you so that you can prepare yourself for when they call, and complain when they've overstepped the mark.
When money is tight, you might be tempted to make your mortgage payments using your credit card, we look at whether this is ever a good idea.
Getting debt advice could help you pay off what you owe quickly and avoid making your problems worse. Here is how to find the best places to get help with your debts.