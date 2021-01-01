Last updated: 13 August 2020

When you buy golf insurance, UK providers will offer a range of policies. To find the best golf insurance cover, think about:

What you want cover for, e.g. golf equipment or injuries

How much your golf equipment costs

What cover you might already have, e.g. contents insurance

How much cover do you need?

Work out how much you spend on playing golf to help you choose the right policy. Think about the cost of your:

Golf clubs

Golf accessories including balls, clothing, trolley and GPS gadgets

Club membership

Entry for competitions and events

Golf buggy if you have one

Find a golf insurance policy that offers the right level of cover e.g. if your golf clubs cost £2,000, look for policies that offer at least this amount of equipment cover.

Once you know what level of cover you need for the best golf insurance, make sure to compare policies to find the cheapest golf insurance deals on the market

What do you want to protect?

Once you've purchased golf insurance, UK policies will usually protect you against the cost of:

Repairing or replacing your golf equipment if damaged or stolen

Any damage or injury you cause to someone else or their property e.g. hitting someone's car with a golf ball

An injury you suffer as result of playing golf e.g. being struck by a ball

Club membership fees if you cannot play due to illness or injury

Buying drinks after hitting a hole in one

If you own an electric cart, you can also get golf buggy insurance to protect it.

Do you already have protection?

If you have contents insurance, your golf equipment could be covered when kept inside your home or locked away in a garage or shed.

However, most policies will not cover them when you take them out of your home, for example while playing golf. Check your contents insurance policy carefully to see what protection you have.

If your clubs are not covered by your home contents cover, consider a golf insurance policy to find the protection you need.

Even with the best golf insurance, UK providers will often include extras that you don't need. In order to find the right golf insurance deals for you, make sure not to pay for unnecessary cover, for example if your clubs are already covered at home by your contents insurance.