A joint current account is a bank account that can be opened in more than one person's name. Most joint accounts are held by couples, but you can open one with family or friends.

All account holders can pay into or withdraw money from the same account. This is why joint accounts are an easy way to manage shared finances by setting up direct debits to pay rent, mortgage payments, council tax and utility bills.

You can compare joint bank accounts using this comparison table, which includes every bank account in the UK that can be opened in joint names.

What is the best joint bank account?

The best joint accounts come with offers and benefits just like normal

current accounts so you may want to consider these to help find the best joint current account for you and your partner, family or friends.

The best joint account might be one with an arranged overdraft so that there is always enough money in the account when direct debits are due. This could provide added protection in case one of you is late to pay their share of the mortgage or rent.

Compare features and find the best joint bank account that meets your specific needs:

Here is some guidance on how to get the best joint current account for you

Opening a joint bank account

Setting up a joint bank account can be done in person by visiting your chosen bank's branch. All account holders will need to have a permanent UK address, some banks may also require all applicants to be at least 18 years old.

To open a joint account online, you will need to have scanned copies of legal documents to prove things like your permanent address, age and identity.

When you apply for a joint bank account you will need to:

Decide who can make withdrawals: Some banks let you restrict transactions, so they have to be authorised by nominated joint account holders.

Provide documents for each applicant's proof of name: This can be something like a passport or driving licence.

Provide each applicant's proof of address: Even if you all live at the same address, you will need to show a utility bill, bank statement or something similar with each name on it.

When you open your joint bank account, you will usually be given access to online banking or an app, which each joint account holder will be able to use.

Read more on how to open a joint bank account

Can a joint bank account affect your credit rating?

When you open a joint bank account, your financial history becomes linked with the account holders so it's important to consider what this will mean for your personal credit rating.

If you apply for credit in the future, lenders may also look at the credit report of the people you share a joint current account with. So it's possible that you may be rejected for a credit card or loan because the person you have a joint account with has a poor credit history.

How to switch your joint bank account

You could move your joint account to a new bank using the Current Account Switch Service (CASS), which only takes seven working days.

Your new account has to be held in the same names as the old one. This means if you have a joint account with your partner, it could only be switched to another joint current account with them.

If you are ready to compare and find the best joint bank accounts for you, use the comparison table on this page. To read more about joint current accounts, here is our comprehensive guide on how they work.

What happens if you need to close a joint account

If for some reason you no longer want to keep the joint account, you can close the account as long as all account holders agree - in writing - how the money in the account will be disbursed.

You can also choose to remove an account holder and turn it into a regular current account under a single name. This, too, requires that all account holders agree in writing.

If you're going through an acrimonious split like a divorce, some banks may freeze the account so that neither of you can use it. The account is then only unfrozen when an agreement is reached. If the parties cannot come to an agreement, the matter is settled in court.

How to remove a joint holder

You can remove one or more people from a joint account and leave it in the name of the remaining account holders. For example:

If you have an account with your partner, you could transfer it into just their name or yours

If you have an account with three housemates and one moves out, you could remove them from the account

Banks need signed permission from everyone on the account to remove someone, and some ask for identification documents or for you to visit a branch as well.

Joint bank account FAQs

Q Can I get an overdraft on a joint bank account? A Yes, joint accounts can come with overdrafts as long as the bank is willing to offer one to all who apply. Q Do I have to be married to get a joint account? A No, couples can take out a joint account whether they are married or not. You could also open an account with a friend or relative. Q Can we each have our own debit card? A Yes, if an account offers features like a debit card or internet banking login, you will each get your own. Q Can we get a joint account if we live at different addresses? A Yes, most banks let you to open a joint bank account with someone who does not live with you. Q Can I have my own separate bank account? A Yes, if you already have your own bank account or want to open one in your own name, you can have this alongside your joint bank account. Q Could we get a joint savings account? A Yes, savings accounts can also be opened in joint names. You can compare savings accounts here.

About our current accounts comparison

Q Who do we include in this comparison? A We include every personal & premium current account that can be opened in joint names in the UK, except for student and children's accounts. They are all regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Here is more information about how our website works. Q How do we make money from our comparison? A We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here. You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.

Last updated: 22 February 2021