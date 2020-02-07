How to pay with contactless and Paym

Which should you use?

You can use contactless to pay a business like a shop using your debit or credit card or your phone.

You can use Paym to send money to a person using your phone. The money is transferred from your bank account, and you can use it to receive payments too.

You can make a contactless payment using your debit or credit card by holding your card near to or on a card reader. It makes paying much quicker because you do not have to enter your PIN.

You can use contactless to pay for transactions of up to £30 that you would usually use your card for, including:

In shops

In restaurants or bars

To pay for buses, the tube or trains in London

However, not all businesses accept contactless payments yet. Look out for this symbol at the till or ask if contactless is accepted. If not, you can pay with your card by entering your PIN as normal.

Contactless cards have a small antenna inside them, which transmits the digital information a card reader needs to process a payment. Your card will then be debited in the same way it would for any other transaction. You have to enter your PIN the first time you use contactless.

Contactless transactions could still go through even if you have run out of money. Retailers do not have to check how much money is in your account before accepting your card payment, meaning you could be charged a fee if you do not have an authorised overdraft agreement in place.

The maximum you can pay per transaction with contactless is £30. Some banks and credit card providers also set a daily spending limit, often £100, but some set no daily limits.

Your card provider sets these limits, so you cannot change them. However, you can just pay using your PIN if you need to spend more than the limit allows. There is no extra cost for making a contactless payment. However, there may be other charges that come with the credit card you use or your debit card's current account.

Contactless now comes with most debit and credit cards as standard, but some providers do not offer it yet. To check if your current card has contactless, check if it has a radio wave symbol on it.

Contactless payments come with two main risks:

You accidentally pay with the wrong card by holding two of them near the card reader

If someone steals your card and spends on it

You can avoid paying on the wrong card by taking the one you want to use out of your wallet when you pay.

Card providers have several ways of stopping fraudulent transactions if your card is stolen, including:

Their limits on how much you can spend with contactless

Sometimes you have to enter your PIN for a contactless payment to go through

They can freeze your account if your card is stolen and you report it immediately

You can make contactless payments without your credit or debit card by using your smartphone instead. This is available with:

Apple Pay if you have an iPhone

Google Pay if your phone uses Google's Android operating system

It works using near field communication (NFC), which is a feature that now comes with most smartphones. You use an app to add the details of a credit or debit card to your phone.

You can then use your phone in the same way as a contactless card. You just need to wake up your phone and hold it next to a card reader when you pay a business.