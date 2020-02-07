<Guides

How to pay with contactless and Paym

Dan Base photo

You can use contactless payments to quickly and easily buy things with your debit card, credit card or mobile phone. You can use Paym to send and receive payments to and from other bank accounts with your mobile phone. Here is how they work.

girl-paying-by-mobile-phone.

Which should you use?

You can use contactless to pay a business like a shop using your debit or credit card or your phone.

You can use Paym to send money to a person using your phone. The money is transferred from your bank account, and you can use it to receive payments too.

Contactless cards

You can make a contactless payment using your debit or credit card by holding your card near to or on a card reader. It makes paying much quicker because you do not have to enter your PIN.

You can use contactless to pay for transactions of up to £30 that you would usually use your card for, including:

  • In shops

  • In restaurants or bars

  • To pay for buses, the tube or trains in London

However, not all businesses accept contactless payments yet. Look out for this symbol at the till or ask if contactless is accepted. If not, you can pay with your card by entering your PIN as normal.

How does contactless work?

Contactless cards have a small antenna inside them, which transmits the digital information a card reader needs to process a payment. Your card will then be debited in the same way it would for any other transaction. You have to enter your PIN the first time you use contactless.

Will contactless payments work if you have no money in the account?

Contactless transactions could still go through even if you have run out of money. Retailers do not have to check how much money is in your account before accepting your card payment, meaning you could be charged a fee if you do not have an authorised overdraft agreement in place. 

Limits on contactless payments

The maximum you can pay per transaction with contactless is £30. Some banks and credit card providers also set a daily spending limit, often £100, but some set no daily limits.

Your card provider sets these limits, so you cannot change them. However, you can just pay using your PIN if you need to spend more than the limit allows. There is no extra cost for making a contactless payment. However, there may be other charges that come with the credit card you use or your debit card's current account.

Can you get contactless?

Contactless now comes with most debit and credit cards as standard, but some providers do not offer it yet. To check if your current card has contactless, check if it has a radio wave symbol on it.

How safe is contactless?

Contactless payments come with two main risks:

  • You accidentally pay with the wrong card by holding two of them near the card reader

  • If someone steals your card and spends on it

You can avoid paying on the wrong card by taking the one you want to use out of your wallet when you pay.

Card providers have several ways of stopping fraudulent transactions if your card is stolen, including:

  • Their limits on how much you can spend with contactless

  • Sometimes you have to enter your PIN for a contactless payment to go through

  • They can freeze your account if your card is stolen and you report it immediately

Contactless payments with your phone

You can make contactless payments without your credit or debit card by using your smartphone instead. This is available with:

  • Apple Pay if you have an iPhone

  • Google Pay if your phone uses Google's Android operating system

It works using near field communication (NFC), which is a feature that now comes with most smartphones. You use an app to add the details of a credit or debit card to your phone.

You can then use your phone in the same way as a contactless card. You just need to wake up your phone and hold it next to a card reader when you pay a business.

If the transaction is for more than £30, you may need to unlock your phone with a PIN, pattern, password or by scanning your fingerprint.

You should check if Apple Pay is available with your phone and your bank or credit card provider.

How to set up and use Apple Pay

You should find out if Google Pay works with your phone, and if your bank or credit card provider have signed up to it.

How to set up and use Google Pay

Sending money with Paym

You can use Paym to:

Receive payments from someone else. The only information they need is your mobile number.

Send payments to another person in the UK if they are registered with Paym. You just need their mobile phone number to send money to them.

It works by letting you link your bank account to your mobile phone number. This means you do not need to share your bank details with the person sending you money.

You can link your phone number to your bank account by registering for Paym through your mobile banking app.

How much does Paym cost?

There are no fees for sending money through Paym. However, your current account may charge you if the payment takes you over your overdraft limit . Your mobile phone provider could charge you for connecting to the internet if you do not have data included in your package.

How to use Paym

  1. Log into your mobile banking app

  2. Choose to send a mobile payment

  3. Select who to pay from your phone's contacts, or enter their mobile number

  4. Enter the amount

  5. The money should reach their account within two hours

Check you can get Paym

Several UK banks and building societies offer Paym. You can check if your bank offers it here.

You usually need a smartphone to use Paym because you use it through your bank's app, which must be installed onto your phone.

Limits on Paym

The maximum amount you can send through Paym each day is usually £250. However, banks can choose to offer you a higher limit.

You can only have one bank account linked to your mobile phone number. However, if you have a joint account with someone else, you can link both of your phone numbers to it.

How secure is Paym?

The risk of losing money from Paym could come from:

  • Losing your phone and someone else using it to send a payment

  • Making a payment yourself and sending it to the wrong person

However, if you lost your phone, nobody else could send a payment from it unless they also knew your login details for online banking. If you reported it as missing to your bank, they may be able to stop unauthorised transactions or even refund them.

You should be able to avoid sending money to the wrong person because you have to verify the recipient's name when you use Paym. If you accidentally sent money to the wrong person, your bank could help you get it back

How to cancel Paym

Contact your bank to unregister from Paym. Your phone number will then no longer be linked to your bank account.

How to move your number to a new bank

If you switch your account to a new bank, you can register your new account with your mobile number. First contact your old bank to unregister your mobile number from the account you held with them. You can then register for Paym with your new bank

New bank accounts are offered all the time, so compare all of the best options to make sure you get the right one for you.

Compare current accounts

You may also like

Current account comparison

7 day switch bank accounts

Bank account for teenagers

Bank accounts for bad credit

Bank accounts with overdrafts

Business Bank account

Charity bank accounts

Current accounts

Free business bank accounts

Free current accounts

High interest current accounts

Joint accounts

Online current account

Packaged current accounts

Prepaid bank accounts

Reward current accounts

Savings accounts