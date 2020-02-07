How to keep your bank account secure

Remember to:

Create strong passwords

Use antivirus software

Keep track of your account online

Avoid email and phishing scams

Protect your PIN

Only shop on websites you trust

Use internet and mobile banking safely

Online banking could leave your account vulnerable to fraud if someone else found out your login details, because they could take money from it and have access to your personal details.

It can also help you avoid fraud because it lets you check your statements regularly. This can let you spot any suspicious transactions straight away.

If you find any transactions you did not make yourself, contact your bank immediately. They could get them refunded and prevent it happening again.

You can use online banking securely by:

Choosing different passwords for all your online accounts.

Updating your passwords regularly and never share them with anyone else.

Using a password manager, which creates secure passwords for you.

Using up to date antivirus software. Some banks give you this for free.

Only using a secure Wi-Fi connection when you use online banking.

Logging out of your online banking or mobile app when you have finished.

How to create a secure password

\When you create a new password for online banking or any other website, make it secure by avoiding obvious personal information like your name or home town. Use a combination of uppercase and lowercase letters, symbols and numbers. Here are some tips on choosing a strong password.

Using mobile banking carefully

Using your bank's app can let you keep track of your balance, move money between your own accounts and make bank transfers to other people.

You can protect your smartphone or tablet with a PIN, password or biometric login to unlock the screen. You also have to enter login details before you can sign in to your bank's app.

Although these can protect your account from unauthorised use, if you lose your phone, let your bank know immediately. They can then temporarily block access to your account through mobile banking.

You can also remotely disable most phones, which could stop anyone using your mobile banking or stealing your personal details.

Sending bank transfers

Check the details carefully before you send funds to someone else. Getting one digit of the account number wrong could mean your money goes to the wrong person. Carefully check:

The sort code

The account number

The payee's name

The reference

The amount

If you send a payment to the wrong account, contact your bank immediately. They may be able to get the money back, but this could take a long time.

Avoid bank scams and identity theft

You could have money stolen from your bank account if someone:

Got hold of your personal details, pretended to be you and took money

Tricked you into giving them your bank details or card number

Here is how to avoid identity theft online and offline.