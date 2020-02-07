How to find the best student account

They are the same as standard current accounts but can only be opened by students and usually come with interest free overdrafts and other benefits.

An overdraft lets you borrow money from your bank, so you can still pay for things even when you have no money left in your account.

You have a negative balance when you use your overdraft. For example, if you had £10 left in your account and spent £50 on your debit card, your new balance would be -£40.

Overdrafts usually charge interest on the amount you borrow, but many student overdrafts are interest free for several years as long as you stay within their limits.

When do you need to pay off your overdraft?

Your overdraft will only be interest free for a limited time, although most last for several years.

Many change into a graduate account when you finish your course, but most still offer a free overdraft. This could give you enough time to get a job and pay off the amount you owe.

If you have not paid it off before then, you will pay interest on the amount you owe.

You can check how long each account's overdraft is interest free for, using our student bank account comparison

What overdraft limits can you get?

Student bank accounts offer limits of up to £3,000. If you go over this limit you will be charged interest and a fee, and your bank could even take away your overdraft.

Some banks offer overdrafts that increase each year, for example:

£1,000 in your first year

£2,000 in your second year

£3,000 in your third year

Our student bank account comparison shows the maximum overdraft offered by every student current account.

Are there any other fees?

Yes, some student accounts charge for:

Unpaid direct debits or standing orders (if there is not enough money in your account)

Withdrawing cash in another country

Transferring money abroad

Providing old statements

Letting you have the account (charged monthly or annually on some premium accounts)

If you think you will need any of the services, check for these fees before you apply.

Freebies

The following extras are available with some student accounts:

Free student railcards

Gift vouchers

Free computer software

A cash reward for opening the account

Discount cards like the NUS extra card

Interest

Some student bank accounts pay you interest on the money you have in your account.

This can earn you a little extra but only if you have a positive balance in your account. You may be able to get a better interest rate with a separate savings account instead.

Who can get one?

Most student accounts require you to be: