How does online banking work?

Internet banking helps you keep track of your balance and make payments 24 hours a day without going to a branch. Here is how to bank online on your computer, phone or tablet.
|Pros
|Cons
|Available 24 hours a day
|Increased risk of fraud
|Keep track of your spending
|Some banks offer less features
|Send payments easily
|Need to remember passwords
It is a feature that comes with bank accounts that allows you to access your account through:
A computer, using your bank's website
A phone, using the website or your bank's app
A tablet, using the website or your bank's app
You can sign in using an internet browser or the bank's own app to:
Check your balance so you know how much money is in your account
Check transactions or statements, which makes it easier to spot suspicious activity or make sure a payment has come in
Send money to a friend or family member's bank account
Pay a bill to a company, like your energy bill
Set up direct debits and standing orders to make regular payments, like your mortgage or rent
Send and receive secure messages to and from your bank
You can use it on current accounts from most banks and building societies, and each one offers different features.
It is a free feature with most current accounts and some savings accounts.
Bank accounts charge for some of their other features like overdrafts, but online banking could help you save money by staying on top of your finances and avoiding fees.
Ask your bank or building society if they offer online banking, and they can send you the details you need to set it up.
If they do not offer the features you need, you can find bank accounts that you can run through internet banking using our comparison.
When you set it up on a new or existing bank account, your bank will send you login details, usually by post or email. Some banks let you set it up when you apply.
When you log in you will usually have to enter:
Your username or customer number
A password
Other memorable information like a place or date
Keep this information safe and do not write it down. Here is how to keep your banking secure and how to set a strong password.
Some banks give their customers card readers, which are plastic devices that you use to log into your account:
Insert your card into the reader
Enter your PIN
The card reader displays a code that you can enter online to log in
Some banks offer a key card instead, which works in the same way, but you do not need to insert your card into it.
You can log into your account to check:
Your balance
Recent transactions on your account
Full monthly statements for your account
If you spot a suspicious transaction, such as money being paid out for something you did not buy, contact your bank as soon as possible.
Most banks let you choose to access your statements online instead of sending you monthly paper statements.
Some even offer rewards like a higher interest rate or no monthly fee if you go paperless.
You can transfer money online from your bank account to:
A friend or family member's bank account
Another account in your own name
A company's account if you need to pay a bill
To send a payment you need to:
Sign into your online banking on your computer or through your bank's app
Select the send a payment option
Enter the sort code, account number and name of the destination account
Choose a reference (usually your name or what the payments is for, but if you are paying a bill, some companies specify the reference they want you to use)
Check the details are exactly right
Send the payment, and the funds should leave your account immediately
Some banks have extra security requirements if you need to send money to an account you have not paid before. They may need you to:
Enter your password again
Generate a passcode using a card reader, key card or their app
Log in using a computer rather than an app
Most online transfers are sent as faster payments. Funds usually arrive within two hours. Sometimes they can take just a few minutes, but in some circumstances, they can take 24 hours.
Sign into your online account, choose to set up a new standing order, and enter:
The amount
The date it starts
The frequency of the payment
The payment account number
Its sort code
The account name
You can use standing orders to regularly pay friends, family, companies or an account in your own name. You can usually also cancel them through online banking.
You can only set up a direct debit by contacting the company you need to pay. You can use internet banking to check the direct debits on your account or cancel them.
Most banks let you send a message to their customer service team through your online banking, which works like an email.
Sign into your account and select the secure messages option to send a message or check your bank's reply.
You can use most internet banking features through your mobile phone if your bank has an official app.
You can download the app and follow the instructions on screen to register for mobile banking. You can then use features like:
Checking your balance
Checking statements and recent transactions
Moving money between your own accounts
Sending money to other people if you have paid them with online banking before
Checking your direct debits and standing orders
Sending a secure message to your bank
Here is how to make mobile banking safe.
This service lets you link your mobile phone number to your bank account so you can:
Receive payments from another person
Send payments to someone else
Here is how to use Paym to send and receive payments using your mobile phone number.
Many banks offer a text message (SMS) banking service, which lets you set up alerts to your mobile phone. You can get weekly balance updates or choose when you receive them, including:
If your balance drops below zero or an amount of your choice
If an international payment is made
If a large amount is sent to or taken from your account
Some banks also let you send them a text to request things like confirmation of your current balance or most recent transactions.
Online banking could leave your account less secure if someone:
Found out your login details
Hacked your phone or computer
Hacked your bank
However, banks try to make online banking as safe as possible, and many offer free security and antivirus software with their online banking.
You can also takes steps yourself like keeping your login details a secret and setting a PIN or other screen lock on your phone.
New bank accounts are offered all the time, so compare all of the best options to make sure you get the right one for you.