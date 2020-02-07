How does online banking work?

Pros and cons of banking online

If you spot a suspicious transaction, such as money being paid out for something you did not buy, contact your bank as soon as possible.

You can log into your account to check:

How to check your transactions

How to use online banking

Some banks offer a key card instead, which works in the same way, but you do not need to insert your card into it.

The card reader displays a code that you can enter online to log in

Insert your card into the reader

Some banks give their customers card readers, which are plastic devices that you use to log into your account:

Keep this information safe and do not write it down. Here is how to keep your banking secure and how to set a strong password.

Other memorable information like a place or date

When you log in you will usually have to enter:

When you set it up on a new or existing bank account, your bank will send you login details, usually by post or email. Some banks let you set it up when you apply.

If they do not offer the features you need, you can find bank accounts that you can run through internet banking using our comparison .

Ask your bank or building society if they offer online banking, and they can send you the details you need to set it up.

How to set up online banking

Bank accounts charge for some of their other features like overdrafts, but online banking could help you save money by staying on top of your finances and avoiding fees.

It is a free feature with most current accounts and some savings accounts.

How much does it cost?

You can use it on current accounts from most banks and building societies, and each one offers different features.

Send and receive secure messages to and from your bank

Set up direct debits and standing orders to make regular payments, like your mortgage or rent

Pay a bill to a company, like your energy bill

Check transactions or statements , which makes it easier to spot suspicious activity or make sure a payment has come in

Check your balance so you know how much money is in your account

You can sign in using an internet browser or the bank's own app to:

A tablet, using the website or your bank's app

A phone, using the website or your bank's app

It is a feature that comes with bank accounts that allows you to access your account through:

Most banks let you choose to access your statements online instead of sending you monthly paper statements.

Some even offer rewards like a higher interest rate or no monthly fee if you go paperless.

How to send a payment

You can transfer money online from your bank account to:

A friend or family member's bank account

Another account in your own name

A company's account if you need to pay a bill

To send a payment you need to:

Sign into your online banking on your computer or through your bank's app Select the send a payment option Enter the sort code, account number and name of the destination account Choose a reference (usually your name or what the payments is for, but if you are paying a bill, some companies specify the reference they want you to use) Check the details are exactly right Send the payment, and the funds should leave your account immediately

Some banks have extra security requirements if you need to send money to an account you have not paid before. They may need you to:

Enter your password again

Generate a passcode using a card reader, key card or their app

Log in using a computer rather than an app

How long does it take?

Most online transfers are sent as faster payments. Funds usually arrive within two hours. Sometimes they can take just a few minutes, but in some circumstances, they can take 24 hours.

How to set up regular payments

Sign into your online account, choose to set up a new standing order, and enter:

The amount

The date it starts

The frequency of the payment

The payment account number

Its sort code

The account name

You can use standing orders to regularly pay friends, family, companies or an account in your own name. You can usually also cancel them through online banking.

How to set up direct debits

You can only set up a direct debit by contacting the company you need to pay. You can use internet banking to check the direct debits on your account or cancel them.

How to send a secure message

Most banks let you send a message to their customer service team through your online banking, which works like an email.

Sign into your account and select the secure messages option to send a message or check your bank's reply.

How to use mobile banking

You can use most internet banking features through your mobile phone if your bank has an official app.

You can download the app and follow the instructions on screen to register for mobile banking. You can then use features like:

Checking your balance

Checking statements and recent transactions

Moving money between your own accounts

Sending money to other people if you have paid them with online banking before

Checking your direct debits and standing orders

Sending a secure message to your bank

Here is how to make mobile banking safe.

Send and receive payments with Paym

This service lets you link your mobile phone number to your bank account so you can:

Receive payments from another person

Send payments to someone else

Here is how to use Paym to send and receive payments using your mobile phone number.

Text message banking

Many banks offer a text message (SMS) banking service, which lets you set up alerts to your mobile phone. You can get weekly balance updates or choose when you receive them, including:

If your balance drops below zero or an amount of your choice

If an international payment is made

If a large amount is sent to or taken from your account

Some banks also let you send them a text to request things like confirmation of your current balance or most recent transactions.

Is online banking safe?

Online banking could leave your account less secure if someone:

Found out your login details

Hacked your phone or computer

Hacked your bank