How do overdrafts work?

What is an overdraft?

It comes with most bank accounts to let you borrow money and keep spending if your balance reaches zero.

For example, if you had no money left in your account and then spent £50, you would have a negative balance of -£50. This is called being overdrawn.

Some overdrafts charge no interest or fees, meaning you can use them to borrow money for free.

These can be the cheapest way to borrow a small amount of money for a short period. This can be useful if you need to cover a bill in an emergency or if you run out of money before payday.

However, they can be very expensive if:

Your overdraft is not free

You want to borrow a large amount of money

You want to borrow for a long term

What overdraft limit can you get?

They can be between £10 and thousands of pounds. The maximum limit on your authorised overdraft depends on two things:

How much the bank is willing to offer on their accounts. Some offer an overdraft for a set amount like £500 as standard. Your financial circumstances. Some banks decide if they can offer you an overdraft and its maximum limit by checking your income and credit record.

If you go beyond your overdraft limit, some banks let you continue to spend money. There may be a limit before they stop you making cash withdrawals, spending on your card or paying bills. Ask your bank if they have a limit.

Can you withdraw overdraft money?

Yes, you can withdraw cash from your overdraft using a cash machine. How much you can withdraw depends what your daily limit has been set as by your bank.

How long do overdrafts last?

You sometimes have to pay back an unauthorised overdraft before a deadline set by your bank.

Your bank can also withdraw a free overdraft, which means you would have to pay it back before the date they set; otherwise you have to pay fees.

How to get an overdraft

You can get one by applying for a bank account that offers an overdraft. Most banks offer accounts with overdrafts, but not all of their accounts have them. For example, basic and prepaid current accounts do not come with overdrafts.

Find one using our comparison of every bank account with an overdraft in the UK.

It includes details of the fees and interest rate that comes with each overdraft so you can choose the cheapest option.

Who can get an overdraft?

Banks have their own eligibility rules on who they offer their accounts to, but you usually need to be at least 18 and live in the UK to get an overdraft.

What types of overdrafts are there?

Authorised or agreed overdrafts give you a limit that your bank decides on when you open an account. For example, if you had an overdraft limit of £500, you could still spend £500 after you spent all the money in your account.

Unauthorised or unplanned overdrafts are when you have a negative balance on a bank account that does not have an overdraft, or if you spend beyond the limit on an account with an agreed overdraft. They are usually much more expensive.

How much do they cost?