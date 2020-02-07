Whether you are looking for your first current account, one with bonus rewards or a high-interest current account, our current account guides contain everything you need to get the best account.
Choosing the right current account can save you money in fees, give you all the features you need or even earn you money in interest. Here is where to find the best account for your circumstances.
Switching to a new current account is easier than ever and could save you hundreds of pounds. Here is how to get a new bank account in just seven days.
Borrowing costs money. A lender will usually charge a borrower a percentage of the money lent, rather than a flat fee. This is called interest. This guide covers the basics of how interest works, what it is and what it means for your finances.
Purchases made on your credit card offer you some protection, but the rules for debit cards are different. Here is how the Chargeback scheme provides protection for your debit card.
If you don’t know how to write a cheque already, that’s probably because it’s a dying art. But, now and then, the need arises. So here’s a simple guide to help you out.
Whether you’re interested in opening a bank account for a child or baby, we’ll help you choose and open the right account for your little one.
If you go into your overdraft every month or have been stuck in the red for a while, there are ways to pay off your overdraft for good.
We investigate the process behind clearing a cheque to find out exactly how it works - and why in a world of instant technology it can still take so long.
Open a bank account, it's important to know the different types of accounts available and what you'll need to provide in the application process.
When it comes to credit cards vs. debit cards, is one better than the other? Each has its advantages, so it's useful to know when to use one over the other.
Student bank accounts could save you money, let you borrow for free and offer freebies like gift vouchers or railcards. Here is how they work and how to find the best one for you.
If you have graduated and do not have a student account, or have one that lost its free overdraft and benefits, here is how to get the best graduate bank account.