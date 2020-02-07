<Current Accounts

A free current account keeps things simple because you can perform basic transactions for no monthly fee.

Starling Bank
NatWest
Virgin Money
Santander
Royal Bank of Scotland
TSB
First Direct
CardOneMoney
Suits Me
Barclays

Free bank account deals

7 results found
Switch for 20K Virgin Points + cashback. T&C apply.
Virgin Money M Plus Account
Account fee & requirements
No monthly fee
Arranged overdraft
19.9% EAR variable
Interest rate
2.02% AER (on up to £1,000)
Virgin Money M Plus Account
Switch to the M Plus Account and receive 20,000 Virgin Points to redeem via Virgin Red to spend on a wide range of exciting rewards, ranging from everyday treats to flights to New York. Terms apply.
Cashback on everyday spending. Terms apply. Earn interest of 2.02% AER/2.00% Gross (variable) on your current account balance up to £1,000. Also earn 1% AER/Gross (variable) on your easy access linked savings account balance up to £25,000.
Representative Example: If you use an arranged overdraft of £1,200 you will be charged 19.9% APR Representative/EAR variable. Subject to financial status.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£12%2%2.02%2.02%
£1,0010%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Maximum InvestmentUnlimited
Minimum Age18 years
British Bank Awards: Best British Bank 2021 Winner
Starling Bank Current Account
Account fee & requirements
No monthly fee
Arranged overdraft
£8.54 buffer, then 15% EAR variable
Interest rate
0.05% AER (on up to £85,000)
Starling Bank Current Account
Representative Example: If you use an arranged overdraft of £1,200 you will be charged 15% APR Representative/EAR variable. Subject to financial status.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10.05%0.05%0.05%0.05%
£85,0010%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Maximum InvestmentUnlimited
Minimum Age18 years
Permanent UK Resident
Receive £150 for switching. T&Cs apply.
First Direct 1st Account
Account fee & requirements
No monthly fee
Arranged overdraft
£250 interest free, then 39.9% EAR variable
Interest rate
0% AER
First Direct 1st Account
To qualify, switch using the Current Account Switch Service, deposit £1000 within 3 months of account opening.  New customers only that have not opened a HSBC account on or after 1 Jan 2019.
Representative Example: £250 interest and fee free overdraft, subject to status. If you then use an arranged overdraft of £1,200 you will be charged 39.9% EAR variable. Representative APR: 30.5%.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Maximum InvestmentUnlimited
Minimum Age18 years
Permanent UK Resident
NatWest Select Account
Account fee & requirements
No monthly fee
Arranged overdraft
39.49% EAR variable
Interest rate
0% AER
NatWest Select Account
To apply you need to be 18+ and a UK resident. No monthly fee. Over 18s only and account eligibility criteria applies.
Representative Example: If you use an arranged overdraft of £1,200 you will be charged 39.49% APR Representative/EAR variable. Subject to financial status.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Maximum InvestmentUnlimited
Minimum Age18 years
Permanent UK Resident
Santander Everyday Current Account
Account fee & requirements
No monthly fee
Arranged overdraft
39.94% EAR variable
Interest rate
0% AER
Santander Everyday Current Account
A simple and straightforward current account, with no monthly fee.
You’re over 18 and live in the UK permanently.
Representative Example: If you use an arranged overdraft of £1,200 you will be charged 39.94% APR Representative/EAR variable. Subject to financial status.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Maximum Investment£2,000,000
Minimum Age18 years
Permanent UK Resident
Royal Bank Select Account
Account fee & requirements
No monthly fee
Arranged overdraft
39.49% EAR variable
Interest rate
0% AER
Royal Bank Select Account
To apply you need to be 18+ and a UK resident. No monthly fee. Over 18s only and account eligibility criteria applies.
Representative Example: If you use an arranged overdraft of £1,200 you will be charged 39.49% APR Representative/EAR variable. Subject to financial status.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Maximum InvestmentUnlimited
Minimum Age18 years
Permanent UK Resident
TSB Spend & Save
Account fee & requirements
No monthly fee
Arranged overdraft
39.9% EAR variable
Interest rate
0% AER
TSB Spend & Save
Earn up to £30 cashback - £5 per month for 6 months, making 30 debit card payments per calendar month (direct debits/withdrawals excluded)*. Saving Pots, Save the Pennies and Auto Balancer features.
UK residents only, 18+.
Representative Example: If you use an arranged overdraft of £1,200 you will be charged 39.9% APR Representative/EAR variable. Subject to financial status.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Maximum InvestmentUnlimited
Minimum Age18 years
Permanent UK Resident
We are classed as a credit broker for consumer credit, not a lender.

Our services are provided at no cost to you. We may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to, but this does not affect what you will pay for the product you choose.

Compare another type of current account

What’s a free bank account?

While a current account is usually the simplest account available to users, it will usually come with a number of free services. These may include: a debit card to buy goods or withdraw cash in the UK and around the world; the ability to write and pay in cheques; Direct Debit and standing order functionality; options to transfer money, check your bank balance, withdraw money from cash points or branches and more. 

Remember, though: if you open a bank account free of charge, there could still be fees attached. Even free bank accounts can come with fees for additional services such as using an overdraft. 

How to find a free current account

Free bank accounts have become more common over the past 20 years, with nearly eight million of such accounts now open.* Since 2016, many of the major banks in the UK have been legally obliged to offer no-fee accounts. 

Our comparison table can help you find the best free bank account for your needs.

Even with a free bank account, there might be fees for some services, such as:

  • overdrafts

  • using your card abroad

  • withdrawing money at certain cash machines

  • Direct Debits and standing orders that are refused

You can check the account’s terms to find out about charges for extra services.

Who can apply for a fee-free bank account?

You usually need to be 16 or over to open a free bank account. However, some have a minimum age of 18. You need proof of ID and your address to apply.

Sometimes, the bank conducts a credit check. You might be able to open an account even with a poor credit history, but you can’t take out an overdraft or use any credit facilities.

You also need to meet the account’s minimum requirements.

If your application is refused, you have the right to ask why. The bank will usually explain, unless it suspects you’re committing fraud or money laundering. If you think the reason for turning you down isn’t justified, you have the right to appeal.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of no-fee bank accounts?

Free bank accounts come with plenty of benefits, including being:

  • free of charge

  • easy to open

  • a convenient way to manage money

  • a potential way to access an overdraft

  • a means of earning interest when you’re in credit

  • a way to earn rewards when you use your card with some accounts 

But free banking also has downsides. For example:

  • there may be fees for using additional services, such as overdrafts

  • some have requirements on the minimum amount you pay in each month

  • a good credit history might be required 

  • you may have to meet certain criteria

How to open a free bank account

Opening a free current account can be done quickly:

  • in a branch

  • over the telephone

  • online

  • by post

Find the right free banking features

The best free current account for you is the one that best meets your needs.

There are a few features that most people will need from their bank. Most free bank accounts let you:

  • use a debit card to buy goods in the UK and around the world

  • write and pay in cheques

  • set up direct debits and standing orders

  • transfer money

  • check your bank balance

  • withdraw money from cashpoints or branches

There are a few other things to look out for when choosing a free bank account:

  • Online and mobile banking: instantly transfer money or set up payments wherever you are and whenever you want

  • A good mobile app: you can sometimes pay in cheques by taking a photograph with your phone’s camera

  • A high-street branch: choose a bank with a branch near you so you can pop in if necessary

The best free current accounts offer extra features, too.

Overdrafts

You can use an overdraft to borrow money in the short term or as an emergency buffer for unexpected costs. You might pay charges or interest for doing so.

Our comparison chart shows which bank accounts offer an overdraft. It shares details on:

  • which offer a free overdraft

  • the overdraft limit

  • the interest rate

  • the daily or monthly fees

Interest payments

Some free bank accounts pay interest when you have money in your account. 

Check the free bank account requirements

Many no-fee bank accounts have requirements that you need to meet. These might include setting up a minimum number of Direct Debits or paying in a certain amount of money each month.

If you don’t meet the conditions, you could lose account benefits, such as interest, or be charged a fee.

What documents do you need for a free current account?

Typically, you must provide the following documents:

  • Proof of ID: your passport or driving licence

  • Proof of address: a recent utility bill, council tax bill or rental agreement

Sometimes banks ask for additional details, such as your occupation, income and expenses. This isn’t legally required, but some banks gather this data so they can share offers about other products in the future.

You might need to show extra documents if you’re

  • an international student

  • a prisoner

  • a refugee

  • an asylum seeker

  • a migrant worker

  • on probation

Free bank accounts FAQs

About our current accounts comparison

