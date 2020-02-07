Virgin Money M Plus Account
|Gross rate
|Gross rate
|AER rate
|AER rate
|Excluding bonus
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|Including bonus
|£1
|2%
|2%
|2.02%
|2.02%
|£1,001
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Maximum Age
|Unlimited
|Maximum Investment
|Unlimited
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Permanent UK Resident
While a current account is usually the simplest account available to users, it will usually come with a number of free services. These may include: a debit card to buy goods or withdraw cash in the UK and around the world; the ability to write and pay in cheques; Direct Debit and standing order functionality; options to transfer money, check your bank balance, withdraw money from cash points or branches and more.
Remember, though: if you open a bank account free of charge, there could still be fees attached. Even free bank accounts can come with fees for additional services such as using an overdraft.
Free bank accounts have become more common over the past 20 years, with nearly eight million of such accounts now open.* Since 2016, many of the major banks in the UK have been legally obliged to offer no-fee accounts.
Our comparison table can help you find the best free bank account for your needs.
Even with a free bank account, there might be fees for some services, such as:
overdrafts
using your card abroad
withdrawing money at certain cash machines
Direct Debits and standing orders that are refused
You can check the account’s terms to find out about charges for extra services.
You usually need to be 16 or over to open a free bank account. However, some have a minimum age of 18. You need proof of ID and your address to apply.
Sometimes, the bank conducts a credit check. You might be able to open an account even with a poor credit history, but you can’t take out an overdraft or use any credit facilities.
You also need to meet the account’s minimum requirements.
If your application is refused, you have the right to ask why. The bank will usually explain, unless it suspects you’re committing fraud or money laundering. If you think the reason for turning you down isn’t justified, you have the right to appeal.
Free bank accounts come with plenty of benefits, including being:
free of charge
easy to open
a convenient way to manage money
a potential way to access an overdraft
a means of earning interest when you’re in credit
a way to earn rewards when you use your card with some accounts
But free banking also has downsides. For example:
there may be fees for using additional services, such as overdrafts
some have requirements on the minimum amount you pay in each month
a good credit history might be required
you may have to meet certain criteria
Opening a free current account can be done quickly:
in a branch
over the telephone
online
by post
The best free current account for you is the one that best meets your needs.
There are a few features that most people will need from their bank. Most free bank accounts let you:
use a debit card to buy goods in the UK and around the world
write and pay in cheques
set up direct debits and standing orders
transfer money
check your bank balance
withdraw money from cashpoints or branches
There are a few other things to look out for when choosing a free bank account:
Online and mobile banking: instantly transfer money or set up payments wherever you are and whenever you want
A good mobile app: you can sometimes pay in cheques by taking a photograph with your phone’s camera
A high-street branch: choose a bank with a branch near you so you can pop in if necessary
The best free current accounts offer extra features, too.
You can use an overdraft to borrow money in the short term or as an emergency buffer for unexpected costs. You might pay charges or interest for doing so.
Our comparison chart shows which bank accounts offer an overdraft. It shares details on:
which offer a free overdraft
the overdraft limit
the interest rate
the daily or monthly fees
Some free bank accounts pay interest when you have money in your account.
Many no-fee bank accounts have requirements that you need to meet. These might include setting up a minimum number of Direct Debits or paying in a certain amount of money each month.
If you don’t meet the conditions, you could lose account benefits, such as interest, or be charged a fee.
Typically, you must provide the following documents:
Proof of ID: your passport or driving licence
Proof of address: a recent utility bill, council tax bill or rental agreement
Sometimes banks ask for additional details, such as your occupation, income and expenses. This isn’t legally required, but some banks gather this data so they can share offers about other products in the future.
You might need to show extra documents if you’re
an international student
a prisoner
a refugee
an asylum seeker
a migrant worker
on probation
Yes, they can charge you for several things like using your overdraft or duplicate statements. However, they come without monthly fees.
Yes, some come with an overdraft. You can check which accounts offer them, their fees and their limits in this comparison.
Yes, some accounts pay interest when you have a positive balance. You can check which accounts pay interest and their rates with this comparison.
Yes, some banks offer business current accounts that come with no annual or monthly fees, but they may charge for some transactions or services.
Last updated: 9 May, 2022