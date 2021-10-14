From blasting into orbit, to owning football clubs, over the past decade we’ve seen the rise of the public facing billionaire.
Once a rare phenomenon, confined to a boardroom or a big leather chair, in 2021 billionaire businesspeople are more in the public eye than ever before - they’re even hosting Saturday Night Live. The boom in billionaires might not just be because of the rise of social media and well-thought-out PR, there are in fact more billionaires than ever before, with Forbes estimating more than 2,500 billionaires in the world as of September 2021.
So, with business moguls becoming household names and celebrities in their own right, money.co.uk has set out to find the most searched, most loved and most popular of the world’s top 1%.
The Beloved Billionaires study, analysed annual search volume data and social media sentiment across a range of the world’s richest business moguls to create our Beloved Billionaire 100, analysing data from over 2 billion searches and over 50,000 social media posts, to crown the most loved moguls.
Topping the list as the world's most popular billionaire businessman was Elon Musk, the eccentric tech genius behind Tesla, SpaceX and PayPal.
According to our research, Musk was the most searched for billionaire in the world over the past 12 months, also placing third in our sentiment analysis with 35% of social media mentions about ‘Papa Elon’ being overtly positive – making him the overall winner.
Rounding out the top five for most popular billionaires were Microsoft founder Bill Gates, investor Warren Buffett, and author and philanthropist Mackenzie Scott who placed one spot higher than ex-husband Jeff Bezos, the brains behind Amazon and space exploration company Blue Origin.
Social media tycoons Mark Zuckerberg (7) and Jack Dorsey (10) also cracked the top 10, with the former amassing an impressive 14 million searches but also achieving one of the lowest sentiment scores of just 13%. Just missing out on a top 10 spot were Snapchat founders Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, placing 12th and 18th on the list respectively.
In a surprise twist wrestling rivals Vince McMahon (8) and Tony Khan (6) both feature in the top 10 most popular billionaires, despite being the ‘least wealthy’ people in the top 100.
Overall, 60% of the top 10 most popular billionaires were tech moguls, with the remaining spots split between investment and pro-wrestling tycoons.
|Beloved Billionaire Ranking
|Net Worth
|Famous For
|Popularity Score
|Worldwide Search
|Social Sentiment (Positive %)
|1. Elon Musk
|$201.7 B
|Tesla, Spacex
|100
|64,677,930
|35%
|2. Bill Gates
|$131.5 B
|Microsoft
|87
|31,023,210
|32%
|3. Mackenzie Scott
|$56.5 B
|Amazon
|70
|7,191,020
|37%
|4. Warren Buffett
|$101.5 B
|Berkshire Hathaway
|70
|10,353,810
|31%
|5. Jeff Bezos
|$195.4 B
|Amazon
|59
|38,800,260
|16%
|6. Tony Khan
|$8 bn
|AEW
|55
|670,750
|39%
|7. Mark Zuckerberg
|$125.3 B
|41
|14,442,490
|10%
|8. Vince Mcmahon
|$2.1 bn
|WWE
|38
|3,850,560
|23%
|9. David Tepper
|$15.8 B
|Hedge Funds
|34
|371,470
|27%
|10. Jack Dorsey
|$14.4 B
|Twitter, Square
|32
|4,714,630
|18%
|11. Bernard Arnault
|$179.4 B
|Lvmh
|31
|5,497,470
|16%
|12. Evan Spiegel
|$14.7 B
|Snapchat
|29
|1,485,300
|22%
|13. Larry Page
|$121.2 B
|28
|2,968,270
|19%
|14. Sergey Brin
|$116.8 B
|26
|1,668,740
|20%
|15. Giovanni Ferrero
|$34.6 B
|Nutella, Chocolates
|24
|291,220
|21%
|16. Phil Knight
|$55.4 B
|Nike
|23
|980,160
|19%
|17. Ugur Sahin
|$12.7 B
|Biotechnology
|22
|1,449,900
|18%
|18. Bobby Murphy
|$16.2 B
|Snapchat
|22
|152,920
|20%
|19. Charlene De Carvalho Heineken
|$16.9 B
|Heineken
|22
|129,010
|20%
|20. Larry Ellison
|$118.4 B
|Software
|22
|1,790,470
|17%
|21. Eric Yuan
|$13.2 B
|Zoom Video Communications
|21
|415,970
|19%
|22. Steve Ballmer
|$95.2 B
|Microsoft
|20
|1,319,130
|17%
|23. Stefan Quandt
|$22.8 B
|Bmw
|20
|129,010
|19%
|24. Stefan Persson
|$20.1 B
|H&M
|20
|110,520
|19%
|25. Alain Wertheimer
|$33.0 B
|Chanel
|20
|97,420
|19%
|26. Amancio Ortega
|$85.7 B
|Zara
|19
|1,306,260
|16%
|27. Michael Bloomberg
|$59.0 B
|Bloomberg LP
|18
|687,350
|17%
|28. Diane Hendricks
|$10.9 B
|Roofing
|18
|99,820
|18%
|29. Joe Gebbia
|$12.0 B
|Airbnb
|17
|134,670
|17%
|30. Gordon Moore
|$11.1 B
|Intel
|17
|116,160
|17%
|31. David Thomson
|$50.5 B
|Media
|17
|115,810
|17%
|32. Nathan Blecharczyk
|$11.0 B
|Airbnb
|17
|100,320
|17%
|33. Marcel Herrmann Telles
|$11.0 B
|Beer
|17
|92,210
|17%
|34. Laurene Powell Jobs
|$21.2 B
|Apple, Disney
|16
|1,561,270
|14%
|35. Michael Dell
|$52.8 B
|Dell Computers
|16
|367,800
|16%
|36. Dietrich Mateschitz
|$25.4 B
|Red Bull
|16
|342,160
|16%
|37. Leonardo Del Vecchio
|$31.9 B
|Eyeglasses
|16
|271,380
|16%
|38. Eduardo Saverin
|$19.3 B
|15
|3,072,030
|11%
|39. Jorge Paulo Lemann
|$15.7 B
|Beer
|15
|625,420
|15%
|40. Dustin Moskovitz
|$24.3 B
|15
|1,044,690
|14%
|41. Ray Dalio
|$20.0 B
|Hedge Funds
|14
|1,601,130
|13%
|42. Eric Schmidt
|$23.6 B
|14
|358,190
|15%
|43. Abigail Johnson
|$24.5 B
|Money Management
|14
|320,220
|15%
|44. Jan Koum
|$10.7 B
|14
|263,200
|15%
|45. Anders Holch Povlsen
|$12.4 B
|Fashion Retail
|14
|223,980
|15%
|46. Thomas Peterffy
|$19.9 B
|Discount Brokerage
|14
|123,530
|15%
|47. Steve Cohen
|$16.0 B
|Hedge Funds
|14
|1,849,230
|12%
|48. Leonard Lauder
|$27.3 B
|Estee Lauder
|13
|89,900
|15%
|49. Dieter Schwarz
|$30.6 B
|Retail
|13
|540,320
|14%
|50. Marc Benioff
|$10.7 B
|Business Software
|13
|385,760
|14%
|51. Jensen Huang
|$20.2 B
|Semiconductors
|13
|373,520
|14%
|52. Pierre Omidyar
|$24.3 B
|Ebay, Paypal
|12
|321,080
|14%
|53. Susanne Klatten
|$28.8 B
|Bmw, Pharmaceuticals
|12
|308,580
|14%
|54. Julia Koch
|$50.7 B
|Koch Industries
|12
|257,090
|14%
|55. Stanley Kroenke
|$10.7 B
|Sports, Real Estate
|12
|754,690
|13%
|56. Mike Cannon Brookes
|$24.2 B
|Software
|12
|172,620
|14%
|57. Jacqueline Mars
|$31.4 B
|Candy, Pet Food
|12
|105,410
|14%
|58. Robert Pera
|$17.6 B
|Wireless Networking Gear
|12
|86,120
|14%
|59. Vladimir Potanin
|$27.6 B
|Metals
|12
|82,470
|14%
|60. François Pinault
|$47.5 B
|Luxury Goods
|11
|417,300
|13%
|61. Rupert Murdoch
|$23.4 B
|Newspapers, Tv Network
|11
|3,792,330
|7%
|62. Francoise Bettencourt Meyers
|$86.4 B
|L'Oréal
|11
|236,750
|13%
|63. Andrey Melnichenko
|$20.8 B
|Coal, Fertilizers
|11
|232,990
|13%
|64. Mikhail Prokhorov
|$11.5 B
|Investments
|10
|83,690
|13%
|65. Scott Farquhar
|$24.0 B
|Software
|10
|79,370
|13%
|66. Xavier Niel
|$10.4 B
|Internet, Telecom
|10
|582,220
|12%
|67. Brian Chesky
|$13.8 B
|Airbnb
|9
|453,800
|12%
|68. Ricardo Salinas Pliego
|$15.2 B
|Retail, Media
|9
|328,860
|12%
|69. Stéphane Bancel
|$13.3 B
|Biotech
|9
|304,600
|12%
|70. Iris Fontbona
|$20.5 B
|Mining
|8
|105,630
|12%
|71. Donald Bren
|$16.2 B
|Real Estate
|8
|98,850
|12%
|72. Roman Abramovich
|$14.4 B
|Steel, Investments
|8
|1,235,310
|10%
|73. Ken Griffin
|$16.1 B
|Hedge Funds
|8
|641,880
|11%
|74. Eyal Ofer
|$11.9 B
|Real Estate, Shipping
|8
|46,810
|12%
|75. Carl Icahn
|$15.7 B
|Investments
|8
|428,440
|11%
|76. Pavel Durov
|$17.2 B
|Messaging App
|7
|272,070
|11%
|77. Alisher Usmanov
|$17.6 B
|Steel, Telecom, Investments
|7
|172,150
|11%
|78. Jerry Jones
|$10.7 B
|Dallas Cowboys
|7
|1,307,000
|9%
|79. Philip Anschutz
|$10.8 B
|Investments
|7
|130,460
|11%
|80. Len Blavatnik
|$39.7 B
|Music, Chemicals
|7
|106,820
|11%
|81. Michael Platt
|$13.0 B
|Hedge Funds
|7
|87,190
|11%
|82. Ernest Garcia Ii
|$18.5 B
|Used Cars
|7
|63,440
|11%
|83. Charles Koch
|$50.7 B
|Koch Industries
|6
|444,790
|10%
|84. Jim Simons
|$24.4 B
|Hedge Funds
|6
|339,220
|10%
|85. Tobi Lutke
|$12.3 B
|E-Commerce
|5
|174,790
|10%
|86. Andrew Forrest
|$14.2 B
|Mining
|5
|162,080
|10%
|87. Stephen Schwarzman
|$36.2 B
|Investments
|5
|143,290
|10%
|88. John Doerr
|$15.0 B
|Venture Capital
|5
|88,190
|10%
|89. Harry Triguboff
|$10.7 B
|Real Estate
|5
|63,710
|10%
|90. Israel Englander
|$10.5 B
|Hedge Funds
|5
|45,940
|10%
|91. Daniel Gilbert
|$30.8 B
|Quicken Loans
|5
|462,990
|9%
|92. Gina Rinehart
|$22.4 B
|Mining
|4
|334,550
|9%
|93. Alice Walton
|$65.5 B
|Walmart
|4
|804,530
|8%
|94. Lukas Walton
|$16.6 B
|Walmart
|4
|138,920
|9%
|95. Jeff Yass
|$12.0 B
|Trading, Investments
|3
|44,970
|9%
|96. Miriam Adelson
|$28.3 B
|Casinos
|2
|200,310
|8%
|97. Jim Walton
|$66.4 B
|Walmart
|1
|261,580
|7%
|98. Robert Kuok
|$11.1 B
|Palm Oil, Shipping, Property
|0
|216,390
|7%
|99. Rob Walton
|$65.2 B
|Walmart
|0
|101,350
|7%
|100. John Mars
|$31.4 B
|Candy, Pet Food
|0
|37500
|7%
Along with taking the number one spot overall, Elon Musk dominated web searches as the most searched for billionaire over the past year.
Following a particularly high profile 12 months Musk, who is also the richest person on the list with an estimated $201.7bn dollars to his name, featured in 64,677,930 total worldwide searches across the past year, ranking number one across all 30 countries in our study and dwarfing the competition.
Rounding out the top five for most searched billionaires was Amazon and Blue Origin’s Jeff Bezos, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, and investor Warren Buffett. However, none of these came close to Musk, who took first place by more than 25 million searches.
Creeping into the top 10 most searched business billionaires at number seven was WWE’s Vince McMahon. With a net worth of ‘just’ $2.2bn and a Forbes ranking of 1,417, McMahon significantly outperformed wealthier individuals, giving ‘Mr McMahon’ the honour of highest popularity-to-wealth ratio of any billionaire, along with being the only billionaire to our knowledge to win the Royal Rumble match.
|Billionaire
|Worldwide Search Volume
|1. Elon Musk
|64,677,930
|2. Jeff Bezos
|38,800,260
|3. Bill Gates
|31,023,210
|4. Mark Zuckerberg
|14,442,490
|5. Warren Buffett
|10,353,810
|6. Mackenzie Scott
|7,191,020
|7. Bernard Arnault
|5,497,470
|8. Jack Dorsey
|4,714,630
|9. Vince Mcmahon
|3,850,560
|10. Rupert Murdoch
|3,792,330
|11. Eduardo Saverin
|3,072,030
|12. Larry Page
|2,968,270
|13. Steve Cohen
|1,849,230
|14. Larry Ellison
|1,790,470
|15. Sergey Brin
|1,668,740
|16. Ray Dalio
|1,601,130
|17. Laurene Powell Jobs
|1,561,270
|18. Evan Spiegel
|1,485,300
|19. Ugur Sahin
|1,449,900
|20. Steve Ballmer
|1,319,130
|Billionaire
|Worldwide Search Volume
|21. Jerry Jones
|1,307,000
|22. Amancio Ortega
|1,306,260
|23. Roman Abramovich
|1,235,310
|24. Dustin Moskovitz
|1,044,690
|25. Phil Knight
|980,160
|26. Alice Walton
|804,530
|27. Stanley Kroenke
|754,690
|28. Michael Bloomberg
|687,350
|29. Tony Khan
|670,750
|30. Ken Griffin
|641,880
|31. Jorge Paulo Lemann
|625,420
|32. Xavier Niel
|582,220
|33. Dieter Schwarz
|540,320
|34. Daniel Gilbert
|462,990
|35. Brian Chesky
|453,800
|36. Charles Koch
|444,790
|37. Carl Icahn
|428,440
|38. François Pinault
|417,300
|39. Eric Yuan
|415,970
|40. Marc Benioff
|385,760
|41. Jensen Huang
|373,520
|42. David Tepper
|371,470
|43. Michael Dell
|367,800
|44. Eric Schmidt
|358,190
|45. Dietrich Mateschitz
|342,160
|46. Jim Simons
|339,220
|47. Gina Rinehart
|334,550
|48. Ricardo Salinas Pliego
|328,860
|49. Pierre Omidyar
|321,080
|50. Abigail Johnson
|320,220
|51. Susanne Klatten
|308,580
|52. Stéphane Bancel
|304,600
|53. Giovanni Ferrero
|291,220
|54. Pavel Durov
|272,070
|55. Leonardo Del Vecchio
|271,380
|56. Jan Koum
|263,200
|57. Jim Walton
|261,580
|58. Julia Koch
|257,090
|59. Francoise Bettencourt Meyers
|236,750
|60. Andrey Melnichenko
|232,990
|61. Anders Holch Povlsen
|223,980
|62. Robert Kuok
|216,390
|63. Miriam Adelson
|200,310
|64. Tobi Lutke
|174,790
|65. Mike Cannon Brookes
|172,620
|66. Alisher Usmanov
|172,150
|67. Andrew Forrest
|162,080
|68. Bobby Murphy
|152,920
|69. Stephen Schwarzman
|143,290
|70. Lukas Walton
|138,920
|71. Joe Gebbia
|134,670
|72. Philip Anschutz
|130,460
|73. Charlene De Carvalho Heineken
|129,010
|74. Stefan Quandt
|129,010
|75. Thomas Peterffy
|123,530
|76. Gordon Moore
|116,160
|77. David Thomson
|115,810
|78. Stefan Persson
|110,520
|79. Len Blavatnik
|106,820
|80. Iris Fontbona
|105,630
|81. Jacqueline Mars
|105,410
|82. Rob Walton
|101,350
|83. Nathan Blecharczyk
|100,320
|84. Diane Hendricks
|99,820
|85. Donald Bren
|98,850
|86. Alain Wertheimer
|97,420
|87. Marcel Herrmann Telles
|92,210
|88. Leonard Lauder
|89,900
|89. John Doerr
|88,190
|90. Michael Platt
|87,190
|91. Robert Pera
|86,120
|92. Mikhail Prokhorov
|83,690
|93. Vladimir Potanin
|82,470
|94. Scott Farquhar
|79,370
|95. Harry Triguboff
|63,710
|96. Ernest Garcia Ii
|63,440
|97. Eyal Ofer
|46,810
|98. Israel Englander
|45,940
|99. Jeff Yass
|44,970
|100. John Mars
|37,500
When it comes to sentiment, our study found that the title of most ‘beloved billionaire’ belonged to sports mogul Tony Khan, with a whopping 38% of all mentions of the 38 year old being positive, more than any other person on the list.
The son of Shahid Khan, Tony plays a key role in multiple sports franchises including the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars and Championship football team Fulham. However, in recent years he is most well-known for his role as owner of All Elite Wrestling (AEW), a hot new competitor to Vince McMahon’s WWE, which has quickly gained a large following, signing big wrestling names such as CM Punk, Chris Jericho, Daniel Bryan and Kenny Omega.
Other beloved billionaires included Vince McMahon (23%), Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper (27%), Bill Gates (32%), Elon Musk (35%), and Mackenzie Scott whose philanthropic work, including the donation of over $6 billion dollars to charitable causes, put her in second place overall for positive sentiment with a score of 37%.
|Billionaire
|Social Sentiment (Positive %)
|1. Tony Khan
|39%
|2. Mackenzie Scott
|37%
|3. Elon Musk
|35%
|4. Bill Gates
|32%
|5. Warren Buffett
|31%
|6. David Tepper
|27%
|7. Vince Mcmahon
|23%
|8. Evan Spiegel
|22%
|9. Giovanni Ferrero
|21%
|10. Sergey Brin
|20%
|11. Bobby Murphy
|20%
|12. Charlene De Carvalho Heineken
|20%
|13. Larry Page
|19%
|14. Phil Knight
|19%
|15. Eric Yuan
|19%
|16. Stefan Quandt
|19%
|17. Stefan Persson
|19%
|18. Alain Wertheimer
|19%
|19. Jack Dorsey
|18%
|20. Ugur Sahin
|18%
|Billionaire
|Social Sentiment (Positive %)
|21. Diane Hendricks
|18%
|22. Larry Ellison
|17%
|23. Steve Ballmer
|17%
|24. Michael Bloomberg
|17%
|25. Joe Gebbia
|17%
|26. Gordon Moore
|17%
|27. David Thomson
|17%
|28. Nathan Blecharczyk
|17%
|29. Marcel Herrmann Telles
|17%
|30. Jeff Bezos
|16%
|31. Bernard Arnault
|16%
|32. Amancio Ortega
|16%
|33. Michael Dell
|16%
|34. Dietrich Mateschitz
|16%
|35. Leonardo Del Vecchio
|16%
|36. Jorge Paulo Lemann
|15%
|37. Eric Schmidt
|15%
|38. Abigail Johnson
|15%
|39. Jan Koum
|15%
|40. Anders Holch Povlsen
|15%
|41. Thomas Peterffy
|15%
|42. Leonard Lauder
|15%
|43. Laurene Powell Jobs
|14%
|44. Dustin Moskovitz
|14%
|45. Dieter Schwarz
|14%
|46. Marc Benioff
|14%
|47. Jensen Huang
|14%
|48. Pierre Omidyar
|14%
|49. Susanne Klatten
|14%
|50. Julia Koch
|14%
|51. Mike Cannon Brookes
|14%
|52. Jacqueline Mars
|14%
|53. Robert Pera
|14%
|54. Vladimir Potanin
|14%
|55. Ray Dalio
|13%
|56. Stanley Kroenke
|13%
|57. François Pinault
|13%
|58. Francoise Bettencourt Meyers
|13%
|59. Andrey Melnichenko
|13%
|60. Mikhail Prokhorov
|13%
|61. Scott Farquhar
|13%
|62. Steve Cohen
|12%
|63. Xavier Niel
|12%
|64. Brian Chesky
|12%
|65. Ricardo Salinas Pliego
|12%
|66. Stéphane Bancel
|12%
|67. Iris Fontbona
|12%
|68. Donald Bren
|12%
|69. Eyal Ofer
|12%
|70. Eduardo Saverin
|11%
|71. Ken Griffin
|11%
|72. Carl Icahn
|11%
|73. Pavel Durov
|11%
|74. Alisher Usmanov
|11%
|75. Philip Anschutz
|11%
|76. Len Blavatnik
|11%
|77. Michael Platt
|11%
|78. Ernest Garcia Ii
|11%
|79. Mark Zuckerberg
|10%
|80. Roman Abramovich
|10%
|81. Charles Koch
|10%
|82. Jim Simons
|10%
|83. Tobi Lutke
|10%
|84. Andrew Forrest
|10%
|85. Stephen Schwarzman
|10%
|86. John Doerr
|10%
|87. Harry Triguboff
|10%
|88. Israel Englander
|10%
|89. Jerry Jones
|9%
|90. Daniel Gilbert
|9%
|91. Gina Rinehart
|9%
|92. Lukas Walton
|9%
|93. Jeff Yass
|9%
|94. Alice Walton
|8%
|95. Miriam Adelson
|8%
|96. Rupert Murdoch
|7%
|97. Jim Walton
|7%
|98. Robert Kuok
|7%
|99. Rob Walton
|7%
|100. John Mars
|7%
The Beloved Billionaires 100 counted global search data from September 2020 – September 2021 across the following 30 countries United States, Czech Republic, Croatia, Bosnia & Herz, Bulgaria, Poland, Ukraine, Greece, France, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Germany, Italy, Russia, Australia, Chile, Sweden, Brazil, Netherlands, Ireland, United Kingdom, Denmark, Portugal, Israel, Cyprus, Malaysia, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Monaco. Due to the reliability of search data only billionaires from the above countries were considered for the study.
To collate social sentiment, the study also looked at social media mentions across Facebook, Twitter and Reddit collecting a random sample of approximately 600 mentions per billionaire, which were then subject to sentiment analysis. Only overtly positive mentions counted towards the overall percentage, negative and neutral mentions do not count.
Once collected a weighting was applied to both metrics, to give an overall ‘popularity index’ of the people most searched and most praised.
As the study focuses on ‘business’ based billionaires, ‘celebrity’ billionaires who achieved significant notoriety before becoming billionaires or who are otherwise predominantly known for other pursuits are excluded from the study, including Michael Jordan, Steven Spielberg, Jay-Z and Oprah.
Charles Schwab was also excluded from the overall list due to the inability to separate searches and mentions of the billionaire with the company which features his namesake.
