Once a rare phenomenon, confined to a boardroom or a big leather chair, in 2021 billionaire businesspeople are more in the public eye than ever before - they’re even hosting Saturday Night Live. The boom in billionaires might not just be because of the rise of social media and well-thought-out PR, there are in fact more billionaires than ever before, with Forbes estimating more than 2,500 billionaires in the world as of September 2021.

So, with business moguls becoming household names and celebrities in their own right, money.co.uk has set out to find the most searched, most loved and most popular of the world’s top 1%.

The Beloved Billionaires study, analysed annual search volume data and social media sentiment across a range of the world’s richest business moguls to create our Beloved Billionaire 100, analysing data from over 2 billion searches and over 50,000 social media posts, to crown the most loved moguls.

Billion Dollar Baby

Topping the list as the world's most popular billionaire businessman was Elon Musk, the eccentric tech genius behind Tesla, SpaceX and PayPal.

According to our research, Musk was the most searched for billionaire in the world over the past 12 months, also placing third in our sentiment analysis with 35% of social media mentions about ‘Papa Elon’ being overtly positive – making him the overall winner.

Rounding out the top five for most popular billionaires were Microsoft founder Bill Gates, investor Warren Buffett, and author and philanthropist Mackenzie Scott who placed one spot higher than ex-husband Jeff Bezos, the brains behind Amazon and space exploration company Blue Origin.

Social media tycoons Mark Zuckerberg (7) and Jack Dorsey (10) also cracked the top 10, with the former amassing an impressive 14 million searches but also achieving one of the lowest sentiment scores of just 13%. Just missing out on a top 10 spot were Snapchat founders Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, placing 12th and 18th on the list respectively.

In a surprise twist wrestling rivals Vince McMahon (8) and Tony Khan (6) both feature in the top 10 most popular billionaires, despite being the ‘least wealthy’ people in the top 100.

Overall, 60% of the top 10 most popular billionaires were tech moguls, with the remaining spots split between investment and pro-wrestling tycoons.

The Beloved Billionaire 100