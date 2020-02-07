£1,000 around the world

In the current climate making sure the money in your current account can go as far as possible is incredibly important. Our personal finance experts have analysed the global living prices in developed nations around the globe, to discover where you can live on £1,000 the longest. Furthermore, the average income of the same set of countries has been studied to discover where you can earn £1,000 the fastest. Ensure that you’re looking after your own earnings and compare our best current accounts Top three nations where £1,000 will last the longest To calculate the developed nations where £1,000 will last the longest data was taken from the Cost of Living Index. The Cost of Living Index is formed by using a number of cost of living factors such as groceries, utilities and transport.

1: Colombia, £1,000 will last 109 days Colombia is the nation where £1,000 will last you the longest, 109 days in total. The average cost of living per day in Colombia is £9.19 (just under £10 lower than the worldwide average of £19.13). Consequently, £1,000 will last you longer here than anywhere else. 2: Turkey, £1,000 will last 103 days Turkey is the only other country along with Colombia where daily living costs are under £10 (£9.72 in total). In Turkey, the four-figure budget will last 103 days on average, although this is six days fewer than Colombia, it is almost double the global average. 3: Kazakhstan, £1,000 will last 100 days The cost of living in Kazakhstan is £10.10 per day on average, meaning that £1,000 can last 100 days in the central Asian nation. This total is just under 10 days less than how far £1,000 will stretch in Colombia, but it is 42 more days than the average.

Updated 8 October 2021 Rank Country Cost Of Living Per Day (Local Currency) Cost Of Living Per Day (£) How Many Days Would £1,000 (Or Local Equivalent) Last You 1 Colombia $48,344 £9.19 109 2 Turkey ₺116.87 £9.72 103 3 Kazakhstan ₸5,892.16 £10.10 100 4 Belarus 36 р. £10.44 96 5 Argentina $1,437.99 £10.64 94 6 Malaysia RM63.11 £11.01 91 7 Mexico $317.58 £11.55 87 8 Romania RON68.05 £11.75 86 9 Serbia din1,643 £11.93 84 10 Bulgaria lev27.98 £12.27 82 11 Russia 1,252.84 ₽ £12.54 80 11 Montenegro €14.62 £12.60 80 13 Mauritius MURs793 £13.58 74 13 Hungary Ft5,670.32 £13.61 74 15 Poland 75.06 zł £13.92 72 16 Lithuania €17.15 £14.79 68 17 Portugal €17.47 £15.06 67 18 Slovakia €17.73 £15.29 66 18 Costa Rica ₡13,145 £15.33 66

The countries where £1,000 will last the shortest amount of time

1: Switzerland, £1,000 will last 27 days At the other end of the scale, £1,000 will last less than a month in Switzerland as high living costs are £37.96 per day on average. Comparatively, this is just under £20 higher than the global average and over £27 more than in Colombia. 2: Liechtenstein, £1,000 will last 33 days The small alpine state of Liechtenstein has the second-highest cost of living and as a result, £1,000 will only last 32 days on average. Liechtenstein shares a currency and has a monetary union with Switzerland, although costs are slightly cheaper in Liechtenstein. 2: Norway, £1,000 will last 33 days In Norway, £1,000 will also last as long as in Liechtenstein, 33 days. Norwegian living costs an average of £30.53 per day, around £11 more than the global average.

Updated 8 October 2021 Rank Country Cost Of Living Per Day (Local Currency) Cost Of Living Per Day (£) How Many Days Would £1,000 (Or Local Equivalent) Last You 1 Switzerland CHF47.84 £37.96 27 2 Norway 359.59 kr £30.53 33 2 Liechtenstein CHF38.91 £30.88 33 4 Iceland €33.62 £28.99 35 5 Barbados $74.36 £27.14 37 6 Japan ¥3,994 £26.45 38 6 Bahamas $36.50 £26.65 38 8 Luxembourg €30.29 £26.11 39 8 Denmark 227.51 kr. £26.18 39 8 Hong Kong 279.3727562 £26.18 39 8 Israel ₪115.17 £26.29 39 12 Austria €27.65 £23.83 42 12 Netherlands €27.93 £24.08 42 14 Ireland €27.13 £23.39 43 14 South Korea ₩38,039 £23.61 43 14 Singapore $43.83 £23.69 43 17 Finland €26.39 £22.75 44 17 France €26.55 £22.89 44 17 Sweden 273.90 kr £23.07 44 17 Australia $43.55 £23.16 44

The countries where you can earn £1,000 the fastest

1: Liechtenstein, 4 working days to earn £1,000 It may only be a tiny nation, but earnings in Liechtenstein are by far the highest of the countries that we looked at, at £85,589 a year, this also means that it’s the quickest nation to reach earnings of a thousand pounds, taking just four working days, on average, to do so. 2: Switzerland, 5 working days to earn £1,000 While Switzerland is the most expensive country to live in, it has one of the highest incomes too, at £64,204. On average you could earn £1,000 every five working days. 2: Norway, 5 working days to earn £1,000 Norway's average annual income is just under the £60,000 mark, and consequently, daily earnings of £219.70 are around £25 less than in Switzerland. Therefore, it takes an average of five working days to earn £1,000. 2: Luxembourg, 5 working days to earn £1,000 Another nation where it takes five days to earn £1,000 is Luxembourg, this means that Luxembourgers can earn a grand 33 days faster than people in most nations around the world. 2: Iceland, 5 working days to earn £1,000 Iceland is another country where you could earn £1,000 in five days and on average Icelandic workers earn just under £205 every day.

Updated 8 October 2021 Rank Country Average Annual Income (Local Currency) Average Annual Income (£) Average Working Daily Income (Local Currency) Average Working Daily Income (£) How Long Will It Take To Earn £1,000 1 Liechtenstein CHF107,828 £85,589 CHF415 £329 4 2 Switzerland CHF81,081 £64,204 CHF312 £247 5 2 Norway 664,817 NOkr £57,123 2,557 NOkr £220 5 2 Luxembourg €63,333 £53,947 €244 £207 5 2 Iceland €62,502 £53,239 €240 £205 5 6 United States $65,507 £48,114 $252 £185 6 6 Ireland €54,394 £46,333 €209 £178 6 6 Denmark kr.399,802 £45,786 kr.1,538 £176 6 9 Qatar Rial203,372 £41,033 Rial782 £158 7 9 Sweden 467,121 SEK kr £39,274 1,797 SEK kr £151 7 9 Australia AU$73,342 £39,223 AU$282 £151 7 9 Netherlands €45,430 £38,697 €175 £149 7 9 Austria €44,042 £37,515 €169 £144 7 9 Singapore S$74,543 £40,379 S$287 £155 7 15 Finland €42,525 £36,223 €164 £139 8 15 Belgium €41,102 £35,011 €158 £135 8 15 Germany €40,262 £34,295 €155 £132 8 15 Hong Kong HK$378,434 £35,748 HK$1,456 £137 8

The countries where you have to work the longest to earn £1,000

1: Colombia, 62 working days to earn £1,000 Colombia is in complete opposition to Switzerland as it is the nation where £1,000 will last the longest, but it is also where it takes the longest to earn the same amount. The daily average income is £16.23 so in total it will take 62 days to earn £1,000. 2: Belarus, 57 working days to earn £1,000 Similarly, in Belarus, it takes a long time to earn £1,000 as it averages 57 working days. The daily income in India is £17.77 on average, which is extremely low when compared to a global average of £87.11. 3: Serbia, 49 working days to earn £1,000 Serbia is the nation with the third-lowest average income and consequently, it takes 49 working days to earn £1,000. This is just under 30 days longer than the global average, and 44 days longer than in Switzerland.

Updated 8 October 2021 Rank Country Average Annual Income (Local Currency) Average Annual Income (£) Average Working Daily Income (Local Currency) Average Working Daily Income (£) How Long Will It Take To Earn £1,000 1 Colombia COL$21,796,480 £4,219 COL$83,833 £16 62 2 Belarus 15,705 р. £4,621 60 р. £18 57 3 Serbia din746,082 £5,402 din2,870 £21 49 4 Montenegro €6,770 £5,767 €26 £22 46 5 Mexico Mex$173,480 £6,190 Mex$667 £24 43 6 Kazakhstan ₸3,668,734 £6,336 ₸14,111 £24 42 7 Turkey ₺79,772 £6,607 ₺307 £25 40 7 Argentina AR$877,059 £6,519 AR$3,373 £25 40 9 Bulgaria lev15,987 £6,964 lev61 £27 38 10 Mauritius MURs435,531 £7,468 MURs1,675 £29 35 11 Russia 770,366 ₽ £7,804 2,963 ₽ £30 34 11 Malaysia RM43,962 £7,723 RM169 £30 34 13 Costa Rica ₡7,121,229 £8,366 ₡27,389 £32 32 14 Panama $11,807 £8,672 $45 £33 30 15 Romania RON53,304 £9,176 RON205 £35 29 16 Chile CL$10,850,799 £9,833 CL$41,734 £38 27 17 Croatia kn91,305 £10,359 kn351 £40 26 17 Oman Rial5,410 £10,330 Rial21 £40 26 19 Barbados Bds$28,716 £10,556 Bds$110 £41 25 20 Poland 60,341 zł £11,147 232 zł £43 24

