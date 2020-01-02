What is a balance transfer credit card?

What is a balance transfer card?

A balance transfer card lets you move debt from one or several credit cards to another. You may have to pay a small fee to do this.

You could stop paying interest on your credit card debt because balance transfer credit cards often offer 0% interest for a set period of time.

You can only transfer a balance from other credit cards or store cards. But you can transfer balances from multiple cards.

The amount you transfer must not exceed the credit card limit on your new card.

Consolidating your credit card debt into 1 place can make it easier to keep track of repayments and manage what you owe.

Balance transfer cards are not designed for spending. Interest rates on anything you buy with a 0% balance card are often very high.

How does a credit card balance transfer work?

A balance transfer card will often have a 0% interest offer. The offer can last between 6 months to 3 years.

0% balance transfer cards are a good option if you're currently paying high interest on your existing card, or have debt across a few credit cards.

By shifting your debt to a 0% balance transfer card, your repayments will go towards clearing the debt itself, not the interest.

At the end of the 0% offer, the interest rates are usually very high. You should aim to clear your debt by the time the introductory offer ends.

Divide your balance by the number of months the 0% offer lasts and set up a monthly standing order for that amount.

For example, £1,500 on a 0% balance transfer card for 12 months would be £125 per month (1500 ÷ 12).

If you cannot completely pay off your debt before the 0% offer finishes, it might be worth getting another 0% balance transfer card.

You may not be accepted for a balance transfer credit card if you have a bad credit score.

Check you're eligible for a card before you apply to avoid rejection.

Your score could get even worse if you are rejected. This may make it harder to get a credit product in the future.

You can transfer your credit card balance to your new balance transfer card once you've been approved. It may take 1-2 working days.