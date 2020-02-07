Tax-free shopping

If you’re planning a European spending spree in the near future, be sure to compare credit cards before you go!

But which countries and products could see you save the most? And how can you take advantage of these savings?

This is different to the duty-free shopping you might pick up at the airport, as these items are free of excise duty, as opposed to VAT.

This means that if you buy goods in an EU country, and bring them back to the UK, you can have the VAT refunded. And when it comes to more expensive items such as designer clothing and high tech gadgets, this can result in some serious savings.

As well as allowing you to make huge savings (around £3,750) on a TAG Heuer watch, it also has some of the lowest spending requirements. Here you’re able to claim back on purchases as low as 200 SEK (around £16).

Completing the top three is Sweden, with a standard VAT rate of 25%, and an average refund saving of 15.22%.

As with Croatia, you’ll save the most when buying high ticket items like a luxury watch or bracelet. These items, along with a Burberry suit, all qualify for a 19% refund.

The nation with the second-highest average refund amount is Hungary, at 16.8%. However, it also has one of the highest minimum spending requirements, as you’ll have to spend 54,001 HUF (around £120) to qualify for a refund. This means that some goods analysed in the research weren’t eligible for a refund.

The highest savings come from the most expensive items analysed. A TAG Heuer watch and a Cartier Love bracelet allow you to claim the maximum refund of 17.9%, equivalent to over £3,000 and £1,000 respectively.

The country with the greatest saving on average is Croatia, at 17.12%. The country has one of the highest VAT rates on the continent, which lets you claim a significant portion of your purchase back.

Germany is one of the most popular countries for tourists in Europe. Another extremely popular destination, France, is not too far behind, with an average saving of 12%.

Like Cyprus, Germany also has a standard VAT rate of 19%, amongst the lowest on the continent, but has a slightly higher average refund saving, at 11.97%.

As is the case elsewhere, the cheapest items offer the lowest savings, with a pair of classic Ray-Ban Wayfarers earning you a refund of just 10.34%.

Cyprus is a popular destination for British travellers, but if you’re looking to do some tax-free shopping, you may be better waiting for a different trip, as the average saving here is just 11.64%.

With a standard VAT rate of 17%, the average amount you can claim back is 10.44%, which, as an example, equates to a saving of around €109 on a €1,122 new iPhone.

Luxembourg is known as a tax haven, which is great for those living there, but when it comes to tax-free shopping, it doesn’t offer shoppers that much of an advantage.

Duty-free shops allow you to buy goods without paying local taxes. But just how good of a deal do you get, and which countries are the best?

Another way that you can save money when travelling is at duty-free, with most major international airports almost resembling shopping centres these days.

A Chanel Classic Handbag is worth around £6,500, meaning that you could potentially be saving hundreds of pounds.

Not far behind high-end jewellery, if you want to buy an expensive designer handbag, you can expect to save around 15% when claiming back VAT.

These bracelets generally cost over £5,000, but the average amount that you could save by shopping in the EU and claiming back is just under 15%.

Expensive jewellery is another high ticket item that affords great VAT savings, with the Cartier Love Bracelet being a great example.

This means that amongst the very best products to claim tax back on are luxury watches, such as the TAG Heuer Carrera, which currently retails for £18,250 in the UK and you can save around 15.5% across the continent.

Of course, the items where you stand to make the greatest savings are those with the highest price tags, as these will have higher discount rates.

A bar of Toberlone is a classic item to buy as a duty-free gift, and at airports in these countries you can pick one up for just £7.99. On the other hand, some airports from long distance destinations in Africa, South America and the Middle East often charge over £10.

Looking at the cost of three common sugary duty-free purchases, it’s Spain and Malta that come out as the cheapest. Both countries charge the same price for all three products.

These prices vary quite considerably around the rest of the world, with the average for these three products reaching almost £35 in the Dominican Republic.

If you’re stocking up on alcohol during your trip abroad, then Cape Verde is the best place to get a good deal. Here a litre bottle of Jack Daniel’s costs just over £20.00, but you can pick up a litre of vodka or gin for around £12!

Morocco is the joint cheapest country when it comes to a bottle of Lancôme’s La Vie Est Belle, as well as the second cheapest for Dior’s J’Adore fragrance.

Excluding countries for which prices were only available for one product, the cheapest nation for fragrances is Morocco, at £68.96.

In particular, a bar of Toberlone here would cost £12.37, while it’s also the most expensive nation for a box of Ferrero Rocher, at £15.96.

However, duty-free prices can be considerably higher in other parts of the world. For example, when it comes to chocolate, the average price of the same three items was over £11.00 in Ghana.

Here, a litre bottle of Tanqueray gin costs an incredible £44.73 duty-free, which is over three times as much as in Cape Verde.

The most expensive country when it comes to alcohol is the Caribbean island of the Dominican Republic, at an average of £34.73.

Kenya (£90.58)

Dior J'adore Eau De Parfum: £83.00

Marc Jacobs Daisy: £98.16

Perfume is usually amongst the most expensive duty-free purchases, but that’s especially true when it comes to Kenya, with an average cost of £90.58.

In fact, when it comes to Marc Jacobs Daisy, the price is just shy of £100, while the same product can be bought for just £63 in Australia.

How to reclaim VAT

So, how can you make the most of these savings next time you’re on holiday? Firstly, it’s important to clarify that you can only claim back your VAT if you’re shopping in an EU country and you’ll be taking your goods back to a non-EU country (such as the UK).

It’s also important to know that you don’t simply have the VAT removed from your purchase in the shops.

Instead, you’ll pay full price, before having the VAT refunded once you’ve proven that you’re exporting it out of the EU.

You should ask the shop staff to provide you with a refund form and invoice. To get these, you will need to provide proof that you are just a visitor to the EU, such as your flight ticket.

The next step comes at the airport, where you’ll need to present all the relevant documents to the customs officer who will stamp your form.