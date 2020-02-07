This means that if you buy goods in an EU country, and bring them back to the UK, you can have the VAT refunded. And when it comes to more expensive items such as designer clothing and high tech gadgets, this can result in some serious savings.
This is different to the duty-free shopping you might pick up at the airport, as these items are free of excise duty, as opposed to VAT.
But which countries and products could see you save the most? And how can you take advantage of these savings?
If you’re planning a European spending spree in the near future, be sure to compare credit cards before you go!
The country with the greatest saving on average is Croatia, at 17.12%. The country has one of the highest VAT rates on the continent, which lets you claim a significant portion of your purchase back.
The highest savings come from the most expensive items analysed. A TAG Heuer watch and a Cartier Love bracelet allow you to claim the maximum refund of 17.9%, equivalent to over £3,000 and £1,000 respectively.
The nation with the second-highest average refund amount is Hungary, at 16.8%. However, it also has one of the highest minimum spending requirements, as you’ll have to spend 54,001 HUF (around £120) to qualify for a refund. This means that some goods analysed in the research weren’t eligible for a refund.
As with Croatia, you’ll save the most when buying high ticket items like a luxury watch or bracelet. These items, along with a Burberry suit, all qualify for a 19% refund.
Completing the top three is Sweden, with a standard VAT rate of 25%, and an average refund saving of 15.22%.
As well as allowing you to make huge savings (around £3,750) on a TAG Heuer watch, it also has some of the lowest spending requirements. Here you’re able to claim back on purchases as low as 200 SEK (around £16).
Luxembourg is known as a tax haven, which is great for those living there, but when it comes to tax-free shopping, it doesn’t offer shoppers that much of an advantage.
With a standard VAT rate of 17%, the average amount you can claim back is 10.44%, which, as an example, equates to a saving of around €109 on a €1,122 new iPhone.
Cyprus is a popular destination for British travellers, but if you’re looking to do some tax-free shopping, you may be better waiting for a different trip, as the average saving here is just 11.64%.
As is the case elsewhere, the cheapest items offer the lowest savings, with a pair of classic Ray-Ban Wayfarers earning you a refund of just 10.34%.
Standard VAT rate: 19%
Average VAT refund saving: 11.97%
Like Cyprus, Germany also has a standard VAT rate of 19%, amongst the lowest on the continent, but has a slightly higher average refund saving, at 11.97%.
Germany is one of the most popular countries for tourists in Europe. Another extremely popular destination, France, is not too far behind, with an average saving of 12%.
Of course, the items where you stand to make the greatest savings are those with the highest price tags, as these will have higher discount rates.
This means that amongst the very best products to claim tax back on are luxury watches, such as the TAG Heuer Carrera, which currently retails for £18,250 in the UK and you can save around 15.5% across the continent.
Expensive jewellery is another high ticket item that affords great VAT savings, with the Cartier Love Bracelet being a great example.
These bracelets generally cost over £5,000, but the average amount that you could save by shopping in the EU and claiming back is just under 15%.
Not far behind high-end jewellery, if you want to buy an expensive designer handbag, you can expect to save around 15% when claiming back VAT.
A Chanel Classic Handbag is worth around £6,500, meaning that you could potentially be saving hundreds of pounds.
Another way that you can save money when travelling is at duty-free, with most major international airports almost resembling shopping centres these days.
Duty-free shops allow you to buy goods without paying local taxes. But just how good of a deal do you get, and which countries are the best?
Looking at the cost of three common sugary duty-free purchases, it’s Spain and Malta that come out as the cheapest. Both countries charge the same price for all three products.
A bar of Toberlone is a classic item to buy as a duty-free gift, and at airports in these countries you can pick one up for just £7.99. On the other hand, some airports from long distance destinations in Africa, South America and the Middle East often charge over £10.
If you’re stocking up on alcohol during your trip abroad, then Cape Verde is the best place to get a good deal. Here a litre bottle of Jack Daniel’s costs just over £20.00, but you can pick up a litre of vodka or gin for around £12!
These prices vary quite considerably around the rest of the world, with the average for these three products reaching almost £35 in the Dominican Republic.
Excluding countries for which prices were only available for one product, the cheapest nation for fragrances is Morocco, at £68.96.
Morocco is the joint cheapest country when it comes to a bottle of Lancôme’s La Vie Est Belle, as well as the second cheapest for Dior’s J’Adore fragrance.
However, duty-free prices can be considerably higher in other parts of the world. For example, when it comes to chocolate, the average price of the same three items was over £11.00 in Ghana.
In particular, a bar of Toberlone here would cost £12.37, while it’s also the most expensive nation for a box of Ferrero Rocher, at £15.96.
The most expensive country when it comes to alcohol is the Caribbean island of the Dominican Republic, at an average of £34.73.
Here, a litre bottle of Tanqueray gin costs an incredible £44.73 duty-free, which is over three times as much as in Cape Verde.
Perfume is usually amongst the most expensive duty-free purchases, but that’s especially true when it comes to Kenya, with an average cost of £90.58.
In fact, when it comes to Marc Jacobs Daisy, the price is just shy of £100, while the same product can be bought for just £63 in Australia.
So, how can you make the most of these savings next time you’re on holiday? Firstly, it’s important to clarify that you can only claim back your VAT if you’re shopping in an EU country and you’ll be taking your goods back to a non-EU country (such as the UK).
It’s also important to know that you don’t simply have the VAT removed from your purchase in the shops.
Instead, you’ll pay full price, before having the VAT refunded once you’ve proven that you’re exporting it out of the EU.
You should ask the shop staff to provide you with a refund form and invoice. To get these, you will need to provide proof that you are just a visitor to the EU, such as your flight ticket.
The next step comes at the airport, where you’ll need to present all the relevant documents to the customs officer who will stamp your form.
The final step, claiming your refund, will vary depending on the retailer. In some cases, you’ll be granted it there and then at the airport, but for others, they will provide you with the address to send your forms off to.
Tax-free shopping revolves around the sales tax that you pay on goods when shopping abroad. These taxes are different in each country, and while you’ll always be charged this tax by the retailer, some countries allow you to claim it back as a refund.
The exact terms of these refunds vary between countries and they can only be claimed when you’re exporting goods out of the country.
Also, tax-free doesn’t mean that you pay no tax at all on goods, it just applies to sales tax. You may still have to pay certain taxes on what you buy.
Out of the 130 countries that levy a sales tax, 54 currently offer some form of tax-free shopping.
They are: Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bulgaria, China, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, Latvia, Lebanon, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovenia, Slovakia, Spain, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, and Vietnam.
Tax-free shopping used to be available to visitors to the UK, under the VAT Retail Export Scheme.
However, this scheme ended on January 1st, 2021 when the UK left the European Union.
Firstly, you will need to have some proof that you are just a visitor to the country you are shopping in, such as a passport or other form of ID, which you need to present at the shop. You may also need to present a return travel ticket at this point.
Next, you’ll receive a tax-free form which will be filled in by both you and the shop staff.
You’ll then also get an invoice for the goods, which you’ll need to present, along with the form and the goods themselves to the customs officers at the airport. Here they will give you the final thing that you need, a stamp on your form, which acts as proof of export.
Tax-free shopping is just one of the many ways that you can save on retail therapy abroad, whether it’s at the airport or in your holiday destination. Explore more in our guides on how to save money while traveling here:
As airports start to welcome travellers back through their gates, our travel experts reveal the airports offering the best experience to holidaymakers?Read the Airport report
Spending money overseas can end up costing you a fortune in fees and charges, so find out what options you have and which is the cheapest for your trip.Read more about ways to spend abroad
Our travel finance experts have created the ultimate city break index, revealing the cheapest city breaks in Europe. Top ten includes: Istanbul, Thessaloniki, Berlin, Porto, Naples, Athens, Valencia, Bologna, Lisbon, Antwerp.Read More
The prices of the following items were sourced from the individual websites of each brand, for each EU country that the item is available to purchase in:
iPhone 13 Pro (Apple)
MacBook Pro (Apple)
Galaxy S22 Ultra (Samsung)
Mid-length Chelsea Heritage Trench Coat (Burberry)
Classic fit wool suit (Burberry)
Oversized Sneakers (Alexander McQueen)
Pigalle Louboutins (Christian Louboutin)
Speedy Bandoulière 25 Bag (Louis Vuitton)
TAG Heuer Carrera (TAG Heuer)
Cartier Love Bracelet (Cartier)
Chanel Classic Handbag - (Chanel)
Ray-Ban Wayfarers - (Ray-Ban)
Tiffany 1837 ring - (Tiffany)
The potential amount that could be saved by reclaiming VAT was then calculated using Upon’s VAT Refund Calculator.
Note that all of these prices were sourced online (correct as of April 26th 2022) and in-store prices could vary.
There may also be import rules that require you to declare goods upon re-entry to the UK Duty-free prices were sourced using World Duty Free and Shop Duty Free and refer to the following products:
Toblerone (360g bar)
Ferrero Rocher (375g)
Milka Alpine Milk Tablet (270g)
Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey (1-litre)
Smirnoff Red Label Vodka (1-litre)
Tanqueray London Dry Gin (1-litre)
Dior J'adore Eau De Parfum (75ml)
Marc Jacobs Daisy (100ml)
Lancôme La Vie Est Belle (50ml bottle)
Averages of these products were then taken across three categories: chocolate, alcohol, and fragrances.