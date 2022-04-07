<Credit Cards

Sainsbury’s Dual 24 Month Credit Card

A fan of collecting reward points whilst you shop? You’ll get 0% interest on balance transfers and purchases for up to 24 months, as well as up to 5,000 bonus Nectar points in your first two months.

Sainsbury's Dual 24 Month Credit Card
Florence Codjoe

Representative example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.9% pa (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).

Balance transfers

0% for 24 months

Representative APR

21.9% (variable)

Purchases

0% for 24 months

Annual fee

£0

Last updated: 20th April 2022

Sainsbury’s Dual 24 Month Credit Card review: Who is it best for? 

This Sainsbury’s Dual 24 month credit card, currently tops our most popular credit card list.

It’s considered an all rounder because it comes with two offers, 0% balance transfers (3% fee) and 0% purchases for 24 months. 

With no annual fee, a balance transfer could help you consolidate any existing credit card debt. On the flip side, interest-free purchases might be ideal for you, if you have a large purchase you want to make and would rather spread the cost, or want the extra security of Section 75.

An additional benefit for those who collect Sainsbury’s nectar points - collect 500 bonus points for every £35 spend in the first two months, totalling 5000 points. *

Important things to note:

You might be offered an interest period of 16 months, as opposed to 24 months. This is case by case, as everyone’s circumstances are different. The same will apply to the 0% interest offer on purchases. 

If you transfer money from this card to your current account, there’ll be a charge of 4% for each transfer.

*5000 nectar points on a Sainsbury's shop. This is allowed up to ten times in your first 2 months, making a total of 500 points, the equivalent of £25

Sainsbury’s Dual 24 Month Credit Card - benefits & advantages

  • 0% interest on balance transfers for 24 months (3% fee, minimum £3)
  • 0% interest on purchases for 24 months
  • Benefits of two cards in one, so you don’t affect your credit score by applying for multiple cards
  • Up to 5000 bonus Nectar points in your first two months
  • 3% balance transfer fee - example, if you transfer £2,000 you’ll have to pay £60
  • A card that serves two purposes might pull you in two different directions. Are you reducing debt? or accumulating more?
  • Reward points only benefit those who collect nectar points
  • High APR after two year introductory offer expires

Sainsbury’s Dual 24 Month Credit Card - what we liked

With two introductory offers in one, the Sainsbury’s Dual 24 month Credit Card helps you potentially clear debt, and gain reward points all at the same time.

These points can now be converted into Avios points, if you have a British Airways Executive Club account.

1. 0% interest on balance transfers for 24 months

You’ve got two years to set up a goal to clear your existing credit card debt. How much can you afford each month to go towards paying off your balance?

Without the worrying threat of incurring monthly interest, you might feel inspired to pay more than the monthly amount set by the provider, this will help you clear your debt faster.

In turn, bringing down your credit utilisation rate, and helping to improve your credit score. Remember there will be a 3% transfer fee.


2. 0% interest on purchases for 24 months

Similarly, this credit card offers two years to make purchases without incurring any interest charges. This could be handy if you want to purchase something that would otherwise cause quite a dip in your savings. In this way you can spread the cost, whilst helping to build your credit score.

However, if you’re also using this card as a balance transfer card, be careful not to accumulate additional debt. Can you afford to pay off your balance transfer each month, and pay off your purchases too?



3. Nectar points

Rewards are always a great incentive, as you’re getting a little extra for its usage. There’s 500 Nectar points up for grabs per every £35 spent on a Sainsbury’s shop, in the first two months. 

Then you receive 3 points per £1 spent at Sainsbury’s, Argos, Sainsbury’s petrol, Tu clothing and Habitat. Or £1 for every £5 spent elsewhere. 

Accumulated points can go towards your regular shop, or saved up for that much needed getaway, for example, 400 nectar points can be converted into 250 Avios points. 


Sainsbury’s Dual 24 Month Credit Card - what could be better

Sainsbury's might be on a mission to help everyone eat better, but does that mean they can deliver when it comes to helping you clear your debt?

The Dual 24 credit card presents the best of both worlds, but expect some drawbacks that should be considered when comparing this credit card, such as fees, the rewards and APR after the introductory period.

1. Balance transfer fee 3%

If your main need is a balance transfer credit card, then you might be able to find another credit card that doesn't have a transfer fee attached. Or even a credit card with a longer introductory period, ranging from 30-33 months.

The Sainsbury’s Dual 24 Credit Card has a 3% charge on any amount that is transferred.

The larger the transfer amount, the more it will cost you. So if you were to transfer £2,000, you’ll have to pay £60.


2. Two in one offer

Are these introductory offers worth it?

At first glance they look great, but are you likely to reduce your debt if you’re being enticed with a purchase offer at the same time?

Having this card will require great discipline. 

Knowing that you have 24 months before interest is applied, can be tempting to let those monthly payments slide. If you're not careful, this can result in an accumulation of debt.

To keep the introductory offer you must make minimum payments each month, and not exceed your credit limit. 


3. Rewards

If you're not a regular shopper in Sainsbury's, or you don't collect nectar points, the rewards could be less of a deal breaker.

There might be another credit card on the market that would suit your needs better, such as the M&S bank reward card, or the Virgin Atlantic reward card.

If you're using this credit card for the no interest purchase offer, then you might as well utilise rewards that work for you.

Sainsbury’s Dual 24 Month Credit Card: final verdict

Think about what you really want to use your credit card for. Your finances and your credit score are important things to protect. 

The purpose of a balance transfer card is to help you clear your debt, so it’s a good idea to utilise introductory offers, such as the 24 month interest free opportunity. 

However… the interest free purchase offer is a great deal if you know you have self control.

Are 0% interest purchase offers like this the reason you’re now shopping for a balance transfer credit card? No judgement! Just be careful to assess your monthly finances. Make those monthly payments count, and get back on track.

Sainsbury’s Dual 24 Month Credit Card - details, fees, requirements

IssuerSainsbury’s
NetworkMastercard
Annual fee£0
Balance transfer rate0% interest for 24 months
Balance transfer fee3% (minimum £3)
Purchase rate0% interest for 24 months
Cash advance fee 4% (minimum £4)
Rewards offers3 nectar points per £1 spend (Sainsbury's stores) 500 Nectar points (first two months)
Monthly/annual fees £0
Balance transfer fee 3%
Cash withdrawal/Cash advance fee 4% (minimum £4)

Application requirements

To apply, you must meet the below requirements:

  • Be aged 18 years or over

  • Be a UK resident

  • Have a UK bank or building society account

  • Have a good credit history

  • Have a personal income of at least £10,000 

credit card in a portable credit card reader machine

How to use a credit card for interest free purchases

0% credit cards do not charge you interest on your purchases for a set period of time. They're commonly used for buying big, expensive products so you can spread out the cost.

More on using a credit card for interest free purchases
A picture of a man holding a credit card next to a laptop and phone

How to get accepted for a credit card

Here is how to improve your chances of getting accepted for a credit card.

Read More
Visa and Mastercard

What is the difference between Visa and MasterCard?

MasterCard and Visa work very similarly to one another. They are payment networks, which process payments when you spend using your credit, debit or prepaid card.

Read More

Which Credit Card Is Best For Me? - Choose a card

Choosing the right type of credit card could save you money in interest, earn you rewards or help you get accepted. Here is how to pick the right one and where to find it.

Read More
Black and red scoring gauge

How to improve your credit score

You can take these steps to improve your credit score and increase your chances of getting accepted for credit in the future.

Read More

How to use cashback credit cards

If you pay off your credit card every month you could make a profit on your spending with a cashback card. Here is how to pick a card and maximise what you earn.

Read More

