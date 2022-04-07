Sainsbury’s Dual 24 Month Credit Card review: Who is it best for?

This Sainsbury’s Dual 24 month credit card, currently tops our most popular credit card list.

It’s considered an all rounder because it comes with two offers, 0% balance transfers (3% fee) and 0% purchases for 24 months.

With no annual fee, a balance transfer could help you consolidate any existing credit card debt. On the flip side, interest-free purchases might be ideal for you, if you have a large purchase you want to make and would rather spread the cost, or want the extra security of Section 75.

An additional benefit for those who collect Sainsbury’s nectar points - collect 500 bonus points for every £35 spend in the first two months, totalling 5000 points. *

Important things to note:

You might be offered an interest period of 16 months, as opposed to 24 months. This is case by case, as everyone’s circumstances are different. The same will apply to the 0% interest offer on purchases.

If you transfer money from this card to your current account, there’ll be a charge of 4% for each transfer.

*5000 nectar points on a Sainsbury's shop. This is allowed up to ten times in your first 2 months, making a total of 500 points, the equivalent of £25