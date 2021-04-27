The Quarterly Fraud and Cyber Crime Report | January - March 2021

Life under lockdown has forced more people to shop online than ever before. In fact, in 2020, online shopping sales increased by 46 percent , the largest increase in more than a decade. This resulted in a sharp rise in fraudulent activity. It was reported that during the national lockdown in 2020, fraud shot up by 33 percent .

What are the most common cases of fraud and cyber in the UK?

The report reveals that on average, each victim of fraud and cyber crime lost £4,543 between January and March.

There were 137,695 cases of fraud and cyber crime reported in the first three months of 2021, resulting in a reported £625.6 million lost to criminals. In comparison, there were 108,986 crimes between October-December 2020 at a cost of £528.4 million.

With non-essential retail closed, consumers took to online shopping at the start of the year. As a result, the proportion of online spending soared to 35.2% in January 2021. This was the highest amount on record. Subsequently, there was 28,173 reports of online shopping fraud, the highest in all fraud and cyber crime categories.

In the first half of 2020, online shopping fraud reached 40,900 cases. This was up by over a third (37%) from the previous year, which comes as no surprise. With coronavirus restrictions in place, non essential retail was taken online. Comparatively, the first quarter of 2021, reached almost three quarters of the total figure of Jan-June 2020.

Of the ten most common cases of fraud, financial investment fraud has cost victims the most per crime case. There were 3,614 reports, seeing to £103.7 million lost. On average, each victim lost £28,694.

Who has been the most impacted by fraud and cyber crime?

Those aged 20-29 were the most impacted by fraud and cyber crimes. This was followed by the age category of 30-38. Individuals below 70 were largely victims of online shopping and auctions fraud.

Those who are older more commonly experienced crimes in the categories of computer software fraud and advance fee frauds. Sadly, such crimes cost victims more than those who have experienced shopping and auctions fraud.