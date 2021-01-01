MBNA Ltd Balance Transfer Credit Card (25 Mths)

Balance transfers 0% for 25 months with a 1% fee Purchases 20.93% p.a. variable Representative APR (variable) 20.9% APR See Deal Can I get this card?

The duration of the introductory offer may vary depending on your personal circumstances.



Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 20.93% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 20.9% APR (variable).