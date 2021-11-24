Using Google search data, Money.co.uk has again analysed the numbers to discover the most searched for celebrity fashion icons in countries around the world, and since 2020 there have been a lot of new celebrities making an appearance on the most popular list.

If you’ve been inspired by a celebrity and you’re looking to treat yourself to a new outfit, check out a 0% credit card to help you spread the costs.

Who are the most popular celebrity fashion icons worldwide?

According to the data, the most searched for celebrity style worldwide is ex-One Direction heartthrob Harry Styles, who bumped last year's winner Billie Eilish off the top spot placing her style as the second-most searched for celebrity fashion icon. Harry Styles’ iconic fashion statements are the most searched for in 27 countries, including the UK, USA and Spain.

Billie Eilish’s style is the second-most popular, with her grunge aesthetic being searched for the most in 23 countries, including Brazil, India, Portugal and Turkey. Also featuring in the top five most popular celebrity fashion icons is Ariana Grande; in 2020 she ranked in fifth position but this year’s data shows that she has moved up in the style stakes into third place, her style is the most popular in 14 countries.

Keeping it in the family, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner complete the top five in fourth and fifth position, respectively. Kim Kardashian has worked her way up from sixth position in 2020 and Kendall up from eighth. Kylie Jenner closely follows her sisters as the sixth most inspirational celebrity fashion icon, as her style is searched for more than any other celebrity in seven countries.

The most searched for celebrity styles list has also seen a lot of new entries; Cardi B’s fashion is the most popular in five countries, Rihanna in four countries including the Bahamas and Barbados, and Justin Bieber also enters the list as a new entry coming out on top in three countries, including Panama and Vietnam.