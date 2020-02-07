<Credit Cards

Michelin star guide

Salman Photo
The Michelin guide is hugely influential and something that all restaurants aspire to be included in.
Share this guide
Michelin star guide - Image module

First published way back in 1904, the Michelin star guide highlights the very best restaurants in the world when it comes to fine dining. But which are the best of the best and where offers the greatest value for their price tags?

Even the cheapest Michelin-starred restaurants will still set you back a considerable amount, so you may want to consider comparing credit cards to ease the cost a little.

Here’s a look at how well the three-star rated restaurants are reviewed by the public, as well as how much it would cost to eat at each.

The highest-rated three-star restaurants

Michelin star guide - Image module

1. Frantzén - Stockholm, Sweden

Total reviews: 171
% of ‘good’ reviews: 98.25%

We know that these restaurants are highly rated by critics, but the most loved by the public is Stockholm’s Frantzén.

Frantzén is known for its immersive setting, with guests first being taken on a tour of the beautiful multi-storey townhouse before enjoying their food.

98.25% of reviews left on Tripadvisor for Frantzén describe the restaurant as either ‘excellent’ or ‘very good’.

2. King's Joy - Beijing, China

Total reviews: 1,381
% of ‘good’ reviews: 96.81%

In second place is King's Joy, in Beijing, with 96.81% of its reviews being ‘excellent’ or ‘very good’.

King’s Joy offers a blend of traditional Chinese food and Western European fusion cuisine and is located in a remodelled courtyard house, just a stone’s throw from Yonghe Temple.

3. Régis et Jacques Marcon - Saint-Bonnet-le-Froid, France

Total reviews: 1,103
% of ‘good’ reviews: 96.65%

France is the home of haute cuisine, with the third most popular restaurant with diners being Régis et Jacques Marcon in the commune of Saint-Bonnet-le-Froid.

The food by Régis and Jacques Marcon is inspired by mother nature and is housed in a spectacular glazed building. Dishes include locally reared meat and hand-picked mushrooms.

RankRestaurantLocationChef(s)Awarded sinceTotal reviewsTotal % of good reviews
1FrantzénStockholm, Sweden Björn Frantzén201817198.25%
2King's JoyBeijing, ChinaGary Yin20211,38196.81%
3Régis et Jacques MarconSaint-Bonnet-le-Froid, France Régis and Jacques Marcon20051,10396.65%
4Cheval BlancBasel, Switzerland Peter Knogl201651996.53%
5La Vague d'OrSaint-Tropez, France Arnaud Donckele201344696.41%
6Schloss SchauensteinFürstenau, SwitzerlandAndreas Caminada201140496.29%
7Restaurante Martín BerasateguiLasarte-Oria, SpainMartín Berasategui20011,83096.12%
8AquaWolfsburg, GermanySven Elverfeld200920696.12%
9Core by Clare SmythLondon, UKClare Smyth202190696.03%
10De LibrijeZwolle, NetherlandsJonnie Boer200466695.80%
11EpicureParis, FranceÉric Fréchon20092,85795.73%
12KeiParis,France Kei Kobayashi20201,04895.71%
13Maison LameloiseChagny, FranceÉric Pras20071,60295.51%
14Waldhotel SonnoraDreis, Germany Clemens Rambichler199922195.48%
15El Celler de Can RocaGirona, SpainJoan Roca20093,09795.25%

The lowest-rated three-star restaurants

Michelin star guide - Image module

1. Taian - Osaka, Japan

Total reviews: 48
% of ‘good’ reviews: 70.83%

All of the world’s three-star restaurants are clearly highly rated, but some don’t hit the mark quite as often with diners.

Taian, located in Osaka, Japan, is one such restaurant, with 70.83% of reviews being either ‘excellent’ or ‘very good’.

That’s still a very respectable rating but does fall short of many other Michelin-starred restaurants on Tripadvisor.

2. Le Petit Nice - Marseille, France

Total reviews: 1,080
% of ‘good’ reviews: 72.22%

Another restaurant with slightly lower acclaim on Tripadvisor is Le Petit Nice in Marseille. 

Located on the seafront, the food here is sourced from the Mediterranean, with 65 different varieties of fish over the course of the year, including the signature dish “Bouille Abaisse”.

3. La Yeon - Seoul, South Korea

Total reviews: 82
% of ‘good’ reviews: 73.17%

Completing the three lowest-rated restaurants on Tripadvisor is La Yeon, in Seoul, where just 73.17% of reviews described the experience as ‘excellent’ or ‘very good’.

La Yeon, located on the 23rd floor of the Shilla Hotel with stunning views over Namsan Park, gives traditional Korean dishes a contemporary update.

RankRestaurantLocationChef(s)Awarded sinceTotal reviews% of good reviews
1TaianOsaka, JapanHitoshi Takahata20114870.83%
2Le Petit NiceMarseille, FranceGérald Passedat20081,08072.22%
3La YeonSeoul, South KoreaKim Sung-Il20168273.17%
4NakamuraKyoto, JapanMotokazu Nakamura20113174.19%
5ArpègeParis, FranceAlain Passard19961,33576.85%
6MirazurMenton, FranceMauro Colagreco20191,55678.15%
7QuintessenceTokyo, JapanShuzo Kishida200810980.73%
8Kikunoi HontenKyoto, Japan Yoshihiro Murata201029180.76%
9Enoteca PinchiorriFlorence, Italy Annie Féolde, Italo Bassi, and Riccardo Monco19931,48681.16%
10KadowakiTokyo, JapanToshiya Kadowaki20202781.48%
11ABaCBarcelona, SpainJordi Cruz20182,19181.83%
12AkelarreSan Sebastián, SpainPedro Subijana20061,76581.93%
13Alain Ducasse at the DorchesterLondon, UKJean-Philippe Blondet20101,71782.12%
14Le 1947 at Cheval BlancCourchevel 1850, France Yannick Alléno and Gérard Barbin20176882.35%
15ManresaLos Gatos, USDavid Kinch201626282.44%

The cheapest three-star restaurants

Michelin star guide - Image module

1. King's Joy - Beijing, China

Cheapest set menu price: £83 / $110 / €100

There’s no getting away from the fact that Michelin-starred dining is expensive, but the prices do vary quite considerably.

For example, at King’s Joy (which was also one of the top-rated restaurants on Tripadvisor), the menus start at RMB¥699 per person, which is equivalent to around £83.

2. Lung King Heen - Hong Kong

Cheapest set menu price: £96 / $126 / €115

Another of the more affordable three-star restaurants on offer is Lung King Heen, located in the Four Seasons Hong Kong.

Here the cost is HK$1,980 for two people, so for one person that’s HK$990, or just under £100 for one person.

3. Nakashima - Hiroshima, Japan

Cheapest set menu price: £108 / $142 / €129

Hiroshima’s only Michelin-starred restaurant is Nakashima, but it’s also one of the most affordable in the world, with the set menu costing JP¥17,320 (£108).

The restaurant serves kaiseki cuisine and is located in the city’s elegant and affluent Hakushima district.

RankRestaurantLocationChef(s)Set Menu Price - Local currencySet Menu Price - GBPSet Menu Price - USDSet Menu Price - EUR
1King's JoyBeijing, ChinaGary YinRMB¥699£83$110€100
2Lung King HeenHong KongChan Yan TakHK$990£96$126€115
3NakashimaHiroshima, JapanTetsuo NakashimaJP¥17,320£108$142€129
4Restaurant ÜberfahrtRottach-Egern, Germany Christian Jürgens€146£122$161€146
5Kikunoi HontenKyoto, JapanYoshihiro MurataJP¥20,000£125$165€149
6Dal PescatoreCanneto sull'Oglio, Italy Nadia Santini€150£125$165€150
7KashiwayaOsaka, JapanHideaki MatsuoJP¥22,000£137$181€164
8Restaurant Gordon RamsayLondon, UKGordon Ramsay and Matt Abé£140£140$184€168
8Alain Ducasse at the DorchesterLondon, UKJean-Philippe Blondet£140£140$184€168
10KeiParis, FranceKei Kobayashi€170£142$187€170
10RealeCastel di Sangro, Italy Niko Romito€170£142$187€170
12L'OsierTokyo, JapanOlivier ChaignonJP¥23,000£143$189€172
13Clos de SensAnnecy-le-Vieux, FranceLaurent Petit€178£148$196€178
14Régis et Jacques MarconSaint-Bonnet-le-Froid, FranceRégis and Jacques Marcon€180£150$198€180

The most expensive three-star restaurants

Michelin star guide - Image module

1. Guy Savoy - Paris, France

Cheapest set menu price: £441 / $583 / €530

If money is no obstacle, then you might want to check out Guy Savoy in Paris, where the cheapest set menu option costs €530 (£441) and contains 13 courses.

The restaurant is named after its head chef, who Gordon Ramsay has described as his mentor and specialises in nouvelle cuisine.

2. Kitcho Arashiyama - Kyoto, Japan

Cheapest set menu price: £411 / $543 / €493

The second most expensive three-star restaurant is Kyoto’s Kitcho Arashiyama, where the cheapest dinner menu comes in at JP¥66,000 including taxes, which works out at around £411.

No expense is spared at Kitcho Arashiyama, which pays homage to Japan’s tea ceremony traditions, in a classic Ryokan setting overlooking a serene garden.

3. Arpège - Paris, France

Cheapest set menu price: £408 / $539 / €490

In third place is Arpège, the restaurant of esteemed chef Alain Passard, where the menu Terre & Mer costs €490 (around £408).

The restaurant is one of the most famous in Paris and has maintained its three Michelin stars for more than two decades with a strong focus on vegetable-based dishes (although some meat-based dishes are available).

Updated 8 April 2022
RankRestaurantLocationChef(s)Set menu price - Local currencySet menu price - GBPSet menu price - USDSet menu price - EUR
1Guy SavoyParis, FranceGuy Savoy€530£441$583€530
2Kitcho ArashiyamaKyoto, Japan Kunio TokuokaJP¥66,000£411$543€493
3ArpègeParis, FranceAlain Passard€490£408$539€490
4Alléno Paris au Pavillon LedoyenParis, ParisYannick Alléno€429£357$472€429
5FrantzénStockholm, Sweden Björn Frantzén4,200 SEK kr£338$447€406
6Le 1947 at Cheval BlancCourchevel 1850, FranceYannick Alléno and Gérard Barbin€395£329$435€395
7Chef's Table at Brooklyn FareNew York City, USCésar Ramírez$430£326$430€391
8Hof van CleveKruishoutem, BelgiumPeter Goossens€390£325$429€390
9GeraniumCopenhagen, DenmarkRasmus Kofoed2,900 DKK kr.£325$429€390
9NomaCopenhagen, DenmarkRené Redzepi2,900 DKK kr.£325$429€390
11EpicureParis, FranceÉric Fréchon€380£316$418€380
11Le CinqParis,FranceChristian Le Squer€380£316$418€380
11MirazurMenton, FranceMauro Colagreco€380£316$418€380
14MaaemoOslo, NorwayEsben Holmboe Bang3,500 NOkr£308$404€367
15DiverXOMadrid, SpainDavid Muñoz€365£304$402€365

The best value three-star restaurants

So, taking both of these factors into consideration (reviews and cost), which three-starred restaurants can claim to be the best value?

Michelin star guide - Image module

1. King's Joy - Beijing, China

% of good reviews: 96.8%
Cheapest set menu price: £83 / $110 / €100
Value score: 9.96 / 10

Given that it was not only the second best-reviewed restaurant but also the most affordable, it’s no surprise that Beijing’s King’s Boy comes out on top here.

Founded over half a century ago, King’s Joy is known for its vegetarian menu, all part of its mission to promote a sustainable lifestyle to its customers.

2. Régis et Jacques Marcon - Saint-Bonnet-le-Froid, France

% of good reviews: 96.6%
Cheapest set menu price: £150 / $198 / €180
Value score: 9.31 / 10

In second place is Régis et Jacques Marcon, with 96.6% of reviews being positive, and the cheapest set menu price of just £150.

As well as incredible food, the beautiful surroundings of this restaurant add a great deal to the experience, with panoramic views of the Valleys of Ardèche and Mont du Velay.

3. Nakashima - Hiroshima, Japan

% of good reviews: 94.9%
Cheapest set menu price: £108 / $142 / €129
Value score: 9.17 / 10

Nakashima takes third place, with 94.9% of its reviews being either excellent or very good, and a relatively affordable price tag of £108, given the quality of the food.

The team here draw upon Hiroshima’s culinary traditions, with special details such as specially-made ceramics that are tailored to each dish.

RankRestaurantLocationChef(s)% of good reviewsSet menu price - Local currency Set menu price -GBPSet menu price -USDSet menu price -EURValue score /10
1King's JoyBeijing, ChinaGary Yin96.8%RMB¥699£83$110€1009.96
2Régis et Jacques MarconSaint-Bonnet-le-Froid, FranceRégis and Jacques Marcon96.6%€180£150$198€1809.31
3NakashimaHiroshima, JapanTetsuo Nakashima94.9%JP¥17,320£108$142€1299.17
4KeiParis, FranceKei Kobayashi95.7%€170£142$187€1709.08
5Maison LameloiseChagny, FranceÉric Pras95.5%€180£150$198€1808.85
6AquaWolfsburg, GermanySven Elverfeld96.1%€195£162$215€1958.84
7El Celler de Can RocaGirona, SpainJoan Roca95.3%€190£158$209€1908.66
8Core by Clare SmythLondon, UKClare Smyth96.0%£175£175$230€2098.34
9UliassiSenigallia, ItalyMauro Uliassi94.5%€200£166$220€2008.20
10Cheval BlancBasel, SwitzerlandPeter Knogl96.5%CHF240£195$259€2358.15
10Schloss SchauensteinFürstenau, SwitzerlandAndreas Caminada96.3%CHF238£194$257€2338.15
12L'Auberge du Vieux PuitsFontjoncouse, FranceGilles Goujon94.6%€205£171$226€2058.11
13Restaurant Gordon RamsayLondon,UKGordon Ramsay and Matt Abé91.6%£140£140$184€1687.92
14Christopher CoutanceauLa Rochelle, FranceChristopher Coutanceau93.4%€210£175$231€2107.83

The chefs with the most Michelin stars

To earn even one Michelin star is a huge honour for a chef, but for some, they don’t just stop there.

Michelin star guide - Image module

1. Alain Ducasse - 19

Currently, the chef who has been awarded the most stars is Alain Ducasse, who owns a number of eateries including Alain Ducasse at the Dorchester.

He actually held even more stars until his restaurant at the Hôtel Plaza Athénée in Paris recently shut down after a 21-year run.

2. Pierre Gagnaire - 14

In second place is Pierre Gagnaire, with 14 stars, with the most famous of these coming from this eponymous Pierre Gagnaire restaurant in Paris.

Gagnaire is a revolutionary figure in cooking and has been at the forefront of fusion cuisine, introducing jarring juxtapositions of ingredients, flavours, tastes and textures throughout his career.

3. Martín Berasategui - 12

With 12 Michelin stars, Martín Berasategui comes in third place. His most famous restaurant is the one bearing his name in Lasarte-Oria in Spain and he specialises in Basque cuisine, having been born in San Sebastián.

RankNameNationalityMichelin stars
1Alain DucasseMonaco19
2Pierre GagnaireFrance14
3Martín BerasateguiSpain12
4Yannick AllenoFrance10
5Anne-Sophie PicFrance8
6Gordon RamsayUnited Kingdom7
6Thomas KellerUnited States7
6Yoshihiro MurataJapan7
6Seiji YamamotoJapan7
6Andreas CaminadaSwitzerland7
6Carme RuscalledaSpain7
12Heston BlumenthalUnited Kingdom6
12Masahiro YoshitakeJapan6
14Heinz BeckGermany5
14Jordi CruzSpain5
14Paco PerezSpain5
14Quique DacostaSpain5

Dining in style

Luxury dining out - whether at home or abroad - is all about getting away from the mundane and treating yourself to something extra special.

But where should you go to enjoy the finer things in life from michelin star chefs, cities with the most luxury on offer to travelling in style at the best airports or just to get teh best brunch a city has to offer

Here are our guides to the best places to head - to offer up some city break inspiration:

City street with luxury designer stores including Prada.

The most luxurious cities in the world

Discover the cities around the world offering visitors the most luxurious hotels, restaurants and designer stores per kilometre.

Read More
A graphic which reads: Celebrity Chef Credit Report, Revealing the world’s most successful celebrity chefs

Most successful celebrity chefs, revealed

Which celebrity chefs around the world are the most successful?

Read More

The world's best airports revealed

As airports start to welcome travellers back through their gates, our travel experts reveal the airports offering the best experience to holidaymakers?

Read the Airport report

Methodology and sources

About James Andrews 

James is our senior personal finance editor and has spent the past 15 years writing and editing personal finance news. He has previously written for ReachPLC, was money editor of Mirror Online and Yahoo Finance UK, and has recently been quoted in City AM, Liverpool Echo and Daily Record as well as featured on national radio shows TalkRadio and the BBC

View James Andrews’ full biography here or visit the money.co.uk press centre for our latest news.