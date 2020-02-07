First published way back in 1904, the Michelin star guide highlights the very best restaurants in the world when it comes to fine dining. But which are the best of the best and where offers the greatest value for their price tags? Even the cheapest Michelin-starred restaurants will still set you back a considerable amount, so you may want to consider comparing credit cards to ease the cost a little. Here’s a look at how well the three-star rated restaurants are reviewed by the public, as well as how much it would cost to eat at each. The highest-rated three-star restaurants

1. Frantzén - Stockholm, Sweden Total reviews: 171 % of ‘good’ reviews: 98.25% We know that these restaurants are highly rated by critics, but the most loved by the public is Stockholm’s Frantzén. Frantzén is known for its immersive setting, with guests first being taken on a tour of the beautiful multi-storey townhouse before enjoying their food. 98.25% of reviews left on Tripadvisor for Frantzén describe the restaurant as either ‘excellent’ or ‘very good’. 2. King's Joy - Beijing, China Total reviews: 1,381 % of ‘good’ reviews: 96.81% In second place is King's Joy, in Beijing, with 96.81% of its reviews being ‘excellent’ or ‘very good’. King’s Joy offers a blend of traditional Chinese food and Western European fusion cuisine and is located in a remodelled courtyard house, just a stone’s throw from Yonghe Temple. 3. Régis et Jacques Marcon - Saint-Bonnet-le-Froid, France Total reviews: 1,103 % of ‘good’ reviews: 96.65% France is the home of haute cuisine, with the third most popular restaurant with diners being Régis et Jacques Marcon in the commune of Saint-Bonnet-le-Froid. The food by Régis and Jacques Marcon is inspired by mother nature and is housed in a spectacular glazed building. Dishes include locally reared meat and hand-picked mushrooms.

Rank Restaurant Location Chef(s) Awarded since Total reviews Total % of good reviews 1 Frantzén Stockholm, Sweden Björn Frantzén 2018 171 98.25% 2 King's Joy Beijing, China Gary Yin 2021 1,381 96.81% 3 Régis et Jacques Marcon Saint-Bonnet-le-Froid, France Régis and Jacques Marcon 2005 1,103 96.65% 4 Cheval Blanc Basel, Switzerland Peter Knogl 2016 519 96.53% 5 La Vague d'Or Saint-Tropez, France Arnaud Donckele 2013 446 96.41% 6 Schloss Schauenstein Fürstenau, Switzerland Andreas Caminada 2011 404 96.29% 7 Restaurante Martín Berasategui Lasarte-Oria, Spain Martín Berasategui 2001 1,830 96.12% 8 Aqua Wolfsburg, Germany Sven Elverfeld 2009 206 96.12% 9 Core by Clare Smyth London, UK Clare Smyth 2021 906 96.03% 10 De Librije Zwolle, Netherlands Jonnie Boer 2004 666 95.80% 11 Epicure Paris, France Éric Fréchon 2009 2,857 95.73% 12 Kei Paris,France Kei Kobayashi 2020 1,048 95.71% 13 Maison Lameloise Chagny, France Éric Pras 2007 1,602 95.51% 14 Waldhotel Sonnora Dreis, Germany Clemens Rambichler 1999 221 95.48% 15 El Celler de Can Roca Girona, Spain Joan Roca 2009 3,097 95.25%

The lowest-rated three-star restaurants

1. Taian - Osaka, Japan Total reviews: 48 % of ‘good’ reviews: 70.83% All of the world’s three-star restaurants are clearly highly rated, but some don’t hit the mark quite as often with diners. Taian, located in Osaka, Japan, is one such restaurant, with 70.83% of reviews being either ‘excellent’ or ‘very good’. That’s still a very respectable rating but does fall short of many other Michelin-starred restaurants on Tripadvisor. 2. Le Petit Nice - Marseille, France Total reviews: 1,080 % of ‘good’ reviews: 72.22% Another restaurant with slightly lower acclaim on Tripadvisor is Le Petit Nice in Marseille. Located on the seafront, the food here is sourced from the Mediterranean, with 65 different varieties of fish over the course of the year, including the signature dish “Bouille Abaisse”. 3. La Yeon - Seoul, South Korea Total reviews: 82 % of ‘good’ reviews: 73.17% Completing the three lowest-rated restaurants on Tripadvisor is La Yeon, in Seoul, where just 73.17% of reviews described the experience as ‘excellent’ or ‘very good’. La Yeon, located on the 23rd floor of the Shilla Hotel with stunning views over Namsan Park, gives traditional Korean dishes a contemporary update.

Rank Restaurant Location Chef(s) Awarded since Total reviews % of good reviews 1 Taian Osaka, Japan Hitoshi Takahata 2011 48 70.83% 2 Le Petit Nice Marseille, France Gérald Passedat 2008 1,080 72.22% 3 La Yeon Seoul, South Korea Kim Sung-Il 2016 82 73.17% 4 Nakamura Kyoto, Japan Motokazu Nakamura 2011 31 74.19% 5 Arpège Paris, France Alain Passard 1996 1,335 76.85% 6 Mirazur Menton, France Mauro Colagreco 2019 1,556 78.15% 7 Quintessence Tokyo, Japan Shuzo Kishida 2008 109 80.73% 8 Kikunoi Honten Kyoto, Japan Yoshihiro Murata 2010 291 80.76% 9 Enoteca Pinchiorri Florence, Italy Annie Féolde, Italo Bassi, and Riccardo Monco 1993 1,486 81.16% 10 Kadowaki Tokyo, Japan Toshiya Kadowaki 2020 27 81.48% 11 ABaC Barcelona, Spain Jordi Cruz 2018 2,191 81.83% 12 Akelarre San Sebastián, Spain Pedro Subijana 2006 1,765 81.93% 13 Alain Ducasse at the Dorchester London, UK Jean-Philippe Blondet 2010 1,717 82.12% 14 Le 1947 at Cheval Blanc Courchevel 1850, France Yannick Alléno and Gérard Barbin 2017 68 82.35% 15 Manresa Los Gatos, US David Kinch 2016 262 82.44%

The cheapest three-star restaurants

1. King's Joy - Beijing, China Cheapest set menu price: £83 / $110 / €100 There’s no getting away from the fact that Michelin-starred dining is expensive, but the prices do vary quite considerably. For example, at King’s Joy (which was also one of the top-rated restaurants on Tripadvisor), the menus start at RMB¥699 per person, which is equivalent to around £83. 2. Lung King Heen - Hong Kong Cheapest set menu price: £96 / $126 / €115 Another of the more affordable three-star restaurants on offer is Lung King Heen, located in the Four Seasons Hong Kong. Here the cost is HK$1,980 for two people, so for one person that’s HK$990, or just under £100 for one person. 3. Nakashima - Hiroshima, Japan Cheapest set menu price: £108 / $142 / €129 Hiroshima’s only Michelin-starred restaurant is Nakashima, but it’s also one of the most affordable in the world, with the set menu costing JP¥17,320 (£108). The restaurant serves kaiseki cuisine and is located in the city’s elegant and affluent Hakushima district.

Rank Restaurant Location Chef(s) Set Menu Price - Local currency Set Menu Price - GBP Set Menu Price - USD Set Menu Price - EUR 1 King's Joy Beijing, China Gary Yin RMB¥699 £83 $110 €100 2 Lung King Heen Hong Kong Chan Yan Tak HK$990 £96 $126 €115 3 Nakashima Hiroshima, Japan Tetsuo Nakashima JP¥17,320 £108 $142 €129 4 Restaurant Überfahrt Rottach-Egern, Germany Christian Jürgens €146 £122 $161 €146 5 Kikunoi Honten Kyoto, Japan Yoshihiro Murata JP¥20,000 £125 $165 €149 6 Dal Pescatore Canneto sull'Oglio, Italy Nadia Santini €150 £125 $165 €150 7 Kashiwaya Osaka, Japan Hideaki Matsuo JP¥22,000 £137 $181 €164 8 Restaurant Gordon Ramsay London, UK Gordon Ramsay and Matt Abé £140 £140 $184 €168 8 Alain Ducasse at the Dorchester London, UK Jean-Philippe Blondet £140 £140 $184 €168 10 Kei Paris, France Kei Kobayashi €170 £142 $187 €170 10 Reale Castel di Sangro, Italy Niko Romito €170 £142 $187 €170 12 L'Osier Tokyo, Japan Olivier Chaignon JP¥23,000 £143 $189 €172 13 Clos de Sens Annecy-le-Vieux, France Laurent Petit €178 £148 $196 €178 14 Régis et Jacques Marcon Saint-Bonnet-le-Froid, France Régis and Jacques Marcon €180 £150 $198 €180

The most expensive three-star restaurants

1. Guy Savoy - Paris, France Cheapest set menu price: £441 / $583 / €530 If money is no obstacle, then you might want to check out Guy Savoy in Paris, where the cheapest set menu option costs €530 (£441) and contains 13 courses. The restaurant is named after its head chef, who Gordon Ramsay has described as his mentor and specialises in nouvelle cuisine. 2. Kitcho Arashiyama - Kyoto, Japan Cheapest set menu price: £411 / $543 / €493 The second most expensive three-star restaurant is Kyoto’s Kitcho Arashiyama, where the cheapest dinner menu comes in at JP¥66,000 including taxes, which works out at around £411. No expense is spared at Kitcho Arashiyama, which pays homage to Japan’s tea ceremony traditions, in a classic Ryokan setting overlooking a serene garden. 3. Arpège - Paris, France Cheapest set menu price: £408 / $539 / €490 In third place is Arpège, the restaurant of esteemed chef Alain Passard, where the menu Terre & Mer costs €490 (around £408). The restaurant is one of the most famous in Paris and has maintained its three Michelin stars for more than two decades with a strong focus on vegetable-based dishes (although some meat-based dishes are available).

Updated 8 April 2022 Rank Restaurant Location Chef(s) Set menu price - Local currency Set menu price - GBP Set menu price - USD Set menu price - EUR 1 Guy Savoy Paris, France Guy Savoy €530 £441 $583 €530 2 Kitcho Arashiyama Kyoto, Japan Kunio Tokuoka JP¥66,000 £411 $543 €493 3 Arpège Paris, France Alain Passard €490 £408 $539 €490 4 Alléno Paris au Pavillon Ledoyen Paris, Paris Yannick Alléno €429 £357 $472 €429 5 Frantzén Stockholm, Sweden Björn Frantzén 4,200 SEK kr £338 $447 €406 6 Le 1947 at Cheval Blanc Courchevel 1850, France Yannick Alléno and Gérard Barbin €395 £329 $435 €395 7 Chef's Table at Brooklyn Fare New York City, US César Ramírez $430 £326 $430 €391 8 Hof van Cleve Kruishoutem, Belgium Peter Goossens €390 £325 $429 €390 9 Geranium Copenhagen, Denmark Rasmus Kofoed 2,900 DKK kr. £325 $429 €390 9 Noma Copenhagen, Denmark René Redzepi 2,900 DKK kr. £325 $429 €390 11 Epicure Paris, France Éric Fréchon €380 £316 $418 €380 11 Le Cinq Paris,France Christian Le Squer €380 £316 $418 €380 11 Mirazur Menton, France Mauro Colagreco €380 £316 $418 €380 14 Maaemo Oslo, Norway Esben Holmboe Bang 3,500 NOkr £308 $404 €367 15 DiverXO Madrid, Spain David Muñoz €365 £304 $402 €365

The best value three-star restaurants So, taking both of these factors into consideration (reviews and cost), which three-starred restaurants can claim to be the best value?

1. King's Joy - Beijing, China % of good reviews: 96.8% Cheapest set menu price: £83 / $110 / €100 Value score: 9.96 / 10 Given that it was not only the second best-reviewed restaurant but also the most affordable, it’s no surprise that Beijing’s King’s Boy comes out on top here. Founded over half a century ago, King’s Joy is known for its vegetarian menu, all part of its mission to promote a sustainable lifestyle to its customers. 2. Régis et Jacques Marcon - Saint-Bonnet-le-Froid, France % of good reviews: 96.6% Cheapest set menu price: £150 / $198 / €180 Value score: 9.31 / 10 In second place is Régis et Jacques Marcon, with 96.6% of reviews being positive, and the cheapest set menu price of just £150. As well as incredible food, the beautiful surroundings of this restaurant add a great deal to the experience, with panoramic views of the Valleys of Ardèche and Mont du Velay. 3. Nakashima - Hiroshima, Japan % of good reviews: 94.9% Cheapest set menu price: £108 / $142 / €129 Value score: 9.17 / 10 Nakashima takes third place, with 94.9% of its reviews being either excellent or very good, and a relatively affordable price tag of £108, given the quality of the food. The team here draw upon Hiroshima’s culinary traditions, with special details such as specially-made ceramics that are tailored to each dish.

Rank Restaurant Location Chef(s) % of good reviews Set menu price - Local currency Set menu price -GBP Set menu price -USD Set menu price -EUR Value score /10 1 King's Joy Beijing, China Gary Yin 96.8% RMB¥699 £83 $110 €100 9.96 2 Régis et Jacques Marcon Saint-Bonnet-le-Froid, France Régis and Jacques Marcon 96.6% €180 £150 $198 €180 9.31 3 Nakashima Hiroshima, Japan Tetsuo Nakashima 94.9% JP¥17,320 £108 $142 €129 9.17 4 Kei Paris, France Kei Kobayashi 95.7% €170 £142 $187 €170 9.08 5 Maison Lameloise Chagny, France Éric Pras 95.5% €180 £150 $198 €180 8.85 6 Aqua Wolfsburg, Germany Sven Elverfeld 96.1% €195 £162 $215 €195 8.84 7 El Celler de Can Roca Girona, Spain Joan Roca 95.3% €190 £158 $209 €190 8.66 8 Core by Clare Smyth London, UK Clare Smyth 96.0% £175 £175 $230 €209 8.34 9 Uliassi Senigallia, Italy Mauro Uliassi 94.5% €200 £166 $220 €200 8.20 10 Cheval Blanc Basel, Switzerland Peter Knogl 96.5% CHF240 £195 $259 €235 8.15 10 Schloss Schauenstein Fürstenau, Switzerland Andreas Caminada 96.3% CHF238 £194 $257 €233 8.15 12 L'Auberge du Vieux Puits Fontjoncouse, France Gilles Goujon 94.6% €205 £171 $226 €205 8.11 13 Restaurant Gordon Ramsay London,UK Gordon Ramsay and Matt Abé 91.6% £140 £140 $184 €168 7.92 14 Christopher Coutanceau La Rochelle, France Christopher Coutanceau 93.4% €210 £175 $231 €210 7.83

The chefs with the most Michelin stars To earn even one Michelin star is a huge honour for a chef, but for some, they don’t just stop there.

1. Alain Ducasse - 19 Currently, the chef who has been awarded the most stars is Alain Ducasse, who owns a number of eateries including Alain Ducasse at the Dorchester. He actually held even more stars until his restaurant at the Hôtel Plaza Athénée in Paris recently shut down after a 21-year run. 2. Pierre Gagnaire - 14 In second place is Pierre Gagnaire, with 14 stars, with the most famous of these coming from this eponymous Pierre Gagnaire restaurant in Paris. Gagnaire is a revolutionary figure in cooking and has been at the forefront of fusion cuisine, introducing jarring juxtapositions of ingredients, flavours, tastes and textures throughout his career. 3. Martín Berasategui - 12 With 12 Michelin stars, Martín Berasategui comes in third place. His most famous restaurant is the one bearing his name in Lasarte-Oria in Spain and he specialises in Basque cuisine, having been born in San Sebastián.