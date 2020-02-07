How to use a credit card for your Christmas shopping

Section 75 regulation protects all your credit card purchases costing from £100 up to £30,000. If you can't claim money back from the retailer, you can use Section 75.

Use a 0% purchase credit card

You can use a 0% purchase credit card to borrow interest free. Avoid debt from interest and choose a card with a long enough 0% period to pay it back.

Use a rewards credit card

Rewards credit cards give you something back when you spend on them. This can be loyalty points, air miles, or vouchers for shops and restaurants. Choose the one with the rewards you will benefit from.

Use a cashback credit card

Cashback credit cards will give you back a percentage of what you spend on the card. Some offer a bonus period for the first few months so get this in time for your Christmas shopping to get more cashback on your spending.

Improve your credit with a credit building card

If you are planning to spend more than usual, you can use a credit building card to your advantage. Work out how much you want to spend and choose a card with that limit. Stick to strict repayment plans and you could boost your credit score for the new year.

Get a balance transfer credit card

If you're planning to borrow this Christmas, prepare for your repayments by checking your eligibility for a balance transfer card. Balance transfer credit cards let you pay off existing debt by moving the balance to a new card with a lower interest rate. This will help avoid any panic in January when the bills come in.