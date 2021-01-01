Last updated: 25 August, 2020

If you have never had a credit card before, some credit cards will not accept you if you apply.

The above comparison table includes credit cards that may accept you even if you have never used one before.

When you apply, the credit card company will check your credit record to help them decide whether to give you the card or not.

If you have never borrowed money before, you will have nothing on your credit record. This means credit card companies will not have any information to work out how well you can handle your finances.

How to choose the best first credit card, UK wide, that suits your needs

For each card the table shows:

The representative APR (the interest rate the card may charge)

The interest rate on any purchases you make, including details of any interest free periods

If you want to use a card to borrow, you can enter how much you want to spend and how long you need to pay it back. We will then show you how much you would have to pay back in total for each card on the table so you can choose the best one.

Here is a closer look at how to get a first time credit card.

How to check if you will be accepted

You should apply for a card that is likely to accept you instead of applying for several in one go. This is because seeing too many applications on your credit record can put lenders off.

Use an eligibility checker to find out what cards you can get and improve your chances of being accepted when you apply. Here is how to find credit cards that could accept you.

Build your credit record

A strong credit history will help you get accepted for a wider range of cards in the future, meaning you could get a lower interest rate, a higher credit limit or more tempting extra features like interest free periods or balance transfers.

If you use your starter card sensibly for several months, your credit record will look better to credit card companies. Make sure you always: