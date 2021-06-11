Best rated subscription boxes for Father's Day

With Father’s Day fast approaching, many are on the hunt to buy their dad the perfect gift. However, dads can be infamously difficult to buy a present for.

In fact, research from money.co.uk shows that almost a fifth of Brits (16%) are unsure as to what they’re treating their dad to this Father’s Day. One gift that is bound to go down a treat is an awesome gift bundle, or subscription service. With this in mind, we have listed the best rated subscription boxes to treat your dad to this Father’s Day.

1. Bakedin Bread Baking Club

If like the majority of people, your dad became bread making obsessed over lockdown, we have the ideal Father’s Day gift for him. Bakedin Bread offers subscribers the opportunity to explore a new bread recipe each month, by delivering a step-by-step recipe card, and correctly weighed out ingredients.

The unique delivery kit offers you the opportunity to bake breads, ranging from garlic and rosemary focaccia, to pumpkin and sunflower seed bloomer. You can purchase a gift card for your dad, ranging from three, six to 12 months.

Price: Subscriptions start from £30.00 for 3 months, £49.00 for 6 months and £90.00 for 12 months

Trustpilot rating: 4.8 / 5 (great)

2. Craft Gin Club

Craft gin club pride themselves on their collection of world renowned small batch gins. They have an exclusive members club, for serious gin lovers, and select a new batch to test each month. Over the years, members of the Craft Gin Club receive six gin’s from the UK and six from the rest of the world, within a bundle box.

The Craft Gin Club sells various products on site throughout the year, and there are bundles specifically to gift your gin loving dad, including the Father’s Day Bundle and the Dad’s Perfect Night in bundle.

Price: Bundle prices vary from £33, Father’s Day bundle is £42 and Dad’s Perfect Night

Subscriptions start from £145.00 for three months, £215 for six months and £420 for 12 months

Trustpilot rating: 4.7 / 5 (excellent)

3. The Wine List

The Wine List is an excellent gift for dads who love their wine. The experts offer a monthly subscription service that sources its products from small producers of wine across different regions. This allows lovers of vino to have a unique tasting experience with every order.

Subscribers receive cards to guide them through their tasting experience, and help them to pair wine. They are also given access to a “Wine Roots” course and members only tastings. Although the delivery service is a slightly pricier Father’s Day gift option, there is an opportunity to treat your dad to a one off wine or a virtual wine tasting activity instead.

Price: Subscriptions vary from £39.00 - £195.00 a month, depending on the amount of wines you choose to subscribe to

Trustpilot rating: 4.7 / 5 (excellent)

4. Abel and Cole’s Monthly Organic Cheese Club

Abel and Cole produce some of the freshest food boxes out there. Customers can choose from various options, such as fruit, vegetable, meat and fish. One box which will truly leave your dad (dairy)ingly satisfied is the cheese club box.

Each month, Abel and Cole fill up a box of four especially selected organic cheeses. You can treat your dad to a one off box, or if you fancy spending a bit more, you can request a delivery every two to eight weeks.

Price: Cheese Club Boxes cost £15.50 a box

Trustpilot rating: 4.6 / 5* (excellent)

*Overall rating for Abel and Cole box range

5. Caravan Coffee Roasters

Caravan Coffee Roasters source high quality coffee. All produce is served in line with their ethical values, pushing economic freedom for all and environmental stewardship. Their in-season coffee comes from all over the world, and is blended in their Islington roastery. Each month, they send subscribers a fresh batch of coffee to experiment.

As well as a subscription service, Caravan Coffee Roasters are offering a one-off Father’s Day gift bag of just £10.

Price: Subscription for three months, six months or 12 months vary from £34.30 - £126.60. The Father’s Day gift costs £10.

Trustpilot rating: 4.6 / 5* (excellent)

6. Cornerstone

If you are hoping to treat your dad to a grooming subscription box, the ever popular Cornerstone prides itself on being number one. It is super personalised, offering a wide range of premium shaving and grooming products.

The Starter Box option, comes with a personalised handle, in which you can get your dad’s initials engraved, six razors and a shaving cream. However, you can customise it to include a range of other products, including shampoo and conditioner, creams and multivitamins.

Additionally, if you don’t want to commit to a subscription this Father’s Day, you can purchase one-off kits, such as the Luxury Shaving Gift Set or the Golden Luxury Shaving Gift Set.

Price: One off gifts starts from £20.00, Subscriptions start from £11 a month

Trustpilot rating: 4.5 / 5 (excellent)

6. The Spicery

A gift from The Spicery, is perfect for dads that love to add a kick of flavour to their food! Each month The Spicery delivers pre-measured ingredients to your door, offering flavour-filled infusions from around the world. Subscription options range from boxes such as the World Kitchen Explorer, Meat Free Magic, Indian Restaurant and Spicery Highlights.

As well as subscriptions, The Spicery offers the perfect Father’s Day gifts. You can treat your dad to one-off boxes such as a BBQ Around the World Giftbox, Adventurous Kits and BBQ Kits.

Price: One off gifts starts from £8.67, various three months, six months or 12 months subscriptions vary from £24.00 - £86.00

Trustpilot rating: 4.4 / 5 (excellent)

7. Honest Brew

Honest Brew is on a mission to help people drink better beer, and their Ultimate Father’s Day Bundle is a top gift. The Honest Brew team source their products from hundreds of independent suppliers worldwide in the hopes of making new and original beers accessible to everyone.

The Father’s Day box is bound to tickle your dad's taste buds, offering six beers from a range of breweries. The bundle also offers a 'knock your socks' off exclusive, with an HonestBrew tasting glass and a pair of HonestBrew socks.

Subscription for six beers, nine beers and 12 beers varies from £22.90 - £36.90. The Father’s Day Bundle starts from £23.90.

Trustpilot rating: 4.4 / 5 (excellent)

8. Sock Geeks

If you are after a gift that would really knock your dad's socks off (sorry), then Sock Geeks is the one for you! Sock Geeks will deliver your dad super customisable socks. By using their excellent personality test techniques, they are able to send out socks that your dad is bound to love. The socks they deliver are of high quality and offer exciting designs.

If you are not prepared to subscribe, you may want to purchase a one off gift of sock boxes. On-off box options range from the “Extreme Sock Geek” gift, to the “Statement Sock Geek”.

Price: One off box gifts start at £20.99, Subscriptions start from £23.50 for three months, £42.00 for six months and £74.00 for 12 months

Trustpilot rating: 4.3 / 5 (great)

10. Gadget Discovery Club

Is your dad a bit of a geek for gadgets? If so, we have found the best gift for you to treat your dad to! The Gadget Discovery Club subscription box offers customers a new epic gadget monthly. Subscribers are able to receive state of the art technology, with everything from smart devices, wearable technology or devices to enhance your music experience.

Each gadget is worth above the subscription price, and although all are uniquely awesome in their own way, customers have an option to return them too. Although it may be a more high end gifting option, you can choose how much you spend, by subscribing your dad for three, six or 12 months.

Price: Boxes range from £27.99 - £32.99 (depending on if you choose the three, six, or 12 month subscription box)

Trustpilot rating: 4.2 / 5 (great)

Father's Day Spending

While these are all highly rated on Trust Pilot, there are some subscription services, that may be some others out there which may not be so reliable. When shopping online, it may be a good idea to use a credit card. If you pay using a credit card when shopping online, you will have extra protection for your items, under Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act. This means if you run into problems with your purchase, you can speak with your credit card company about obtaining a refund.