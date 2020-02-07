But which are the most expensive sports stadiums in North America for fans?

You also have to take into account the cost of food and drink, parking, and maybe even somewhere to stay for the night.

As well as an eye-watering ticket price of over $150, fans travelling from downtown Las Vegas will have to pay an average of over $20 for an Uber to the game.

In third place is one of the USA's newest sports venues, Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Overall there isn’t much difference between attending a game at these two venues, although Predators fans do have to shell out an average of over $100 for tickets.

Taking that expensive accommodation cost into account, it’s no surprise that another Nashville venue is the second most expensive sports stadium, the Bridgestone Arena.

A large part of this cost is the fact that Nashville has the highest average Airbnb cost of the cities to host a major league team, at $617.

Taking into account seven different costs that fans face, Nissan Stadium is the most expensive sports stadium in North America.

1. Canada Life Centre (Winnipeg Jets) - $211

At the other end of the scale, the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg is the least expensive sports stadium for fans.

While prices at the arena itself are relatively cheap, the reason enjoying a Jets game is so cheap is that Winnipeg has the lowest costs for both Airbnbs and taxis.

2. Rogers Place (Edmonton Oilers) - $249

In second is another Canadian hockey team, the Edmonton Oilers, at a total cost of just under $250.

Again the main reasons that fans get such a good deal here are very affordable prices for Airbnbs ($128 per night) and taxis ($6.07 from the city centre).

3. Oriole Park at Camden Yards (Baltimore Orioles) - $252

The cheapest sports stadium to visit outside of Canada (and the NHL) is Oriole Park of the Baltimore Orioles, at a total cost of $252.