The most expensive sports stadiums in North America for fans

Salman Haqqi
The cost of attending sports games has been on the increase for years, and it’s not just tickets that fans have to fork out for.
fans at a sporting event with the title The most expensive sports stadiums in north america for fans

You also have to take into account the cost of food and drink, parking, and maybe even somewhere to stay for the night.

In fact, if you’re a dedicated fan who turns up to every game, you might want to consider spreading the cost by comparing credit cards.

But which are the most expensive sports stadiums in North America for fans?

The most expensive sports stadiums

Image containing top 3 cities that have the most expensive sports stadiums
1. Nissan Stadium (Tennessee Titans) - $754

Taking into account seven different costs that fans face, Nissan Stadium is the most expensive sports stadium in North America.

A large part of this cost is the fact that Nashville has the highest average Airbnb cost of the cities to host a major league team, at $617.

2. Bridgestone Arena (Nashville Predators) - $751

Taking that expensive accommodation cost into account, it’s no surprise that another Nashville venue is the second most expensive sports stadium, the Bridgestone Arena.

Overall there isn’t much difference between attending a game at these two venues, although Predators fans do have to shell out an average of over $100 for tickets.

3. Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas Raiders) - $723

In third place is one of the USA's newest sports venues, Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

As well as an eye-watering ticket price of over $150, fans travelling from downtown Las Vegas will have to pay an average of over $20 for an Uber to the game.

The least expensive sports stadiums 

this graphic is the top 3 cities that have the least expensive sports stadiums
1. Canada Life Centre (Winnipeg Jets) - $211

At the other end of the scale, the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg is the least expensive sports stadium for fans.

While prices at the arena itself are relatively cheap, the reason enjoying a Jets game is so cheap is that Winnipeg has the lowest costs for both Airbnbs and taxis.

2. Rogers Place (Edmonton Oilers) - $249

In second is another Canadian hockey team, the Edmonton Oilers, at a total cost of just under $250.

Again the main reasons that fans get such a good deal here are very affordable prices for Airbnbs ($128 per night) and taxis ($6.07 from the city centre).

3. Oriole Park at Camden Yards (Baltimore Orioles) - $252

The cheapest sports stadium to visit outside of Canada (and the NHL) is Oriole Park of the Baltimore Orioles, at a total cost of $252.

Oriole Park is amongst the cheapest stadiums when it comes to its food offerings, charging fans just $2.50 for a soft drink and $3.00 for a hot dog.

The most expensive and cheapest sports stadiums for beer

gaphic of the cities that have the most and least expensive stadium beers
Most expensive: Madison Square Garden (New York Rangers) - $15.00

Lots of fans want to enjoy a beer at the game, but doing so usually costs considerably more than at your local bar.

For example, for a New York Rangers game at Madison Square Garden, the cheapest beer on offer costs an incredible $15.

Cheapest: Coors Field (Colorado Rockies) - $3.00

In contrast, the cheapest available beer at Coors Field in Colorado is just $3, with the stadium itself being sponsored by Coors Light, which is brewed locally. 

That’s excellent value given the usual inflated prices at sports games, although it appears that this deal only applies to beers before the first pitch.

The most expensive and cheapest sports stadiums for soft drinks

The most expensive and cheapest sports stadiums for soft drinks
Most expensive: Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle Kraken) - $8.00

If you’d rather enjoy a soft drink at the game, it’s one of the newer stadiums that comes out as the most expensive, at $8.00 at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena.

The arena was redeveloped in 2019 and as the name suggests, it pledges to bring attention to climate change, although its concession prices may deter some fans! 

Cheapest: Mercedes-Benz Stadium & Target Field (Atlanta Falcons & Minnesota Twins) - $2.00

In terms of the stadiums offering the best deals on soft drinks, the homes of the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Twins are tied at $2 each.

Both offer a family-friendly value menu that aims to make attending a game more affordable to families, which is a welcome addition!

The most expensive and cheapest sports stadiums for hot dogs

The most expensive and cheapest sports stadiums for hot dogs MSG is $9 and Atlanta falcons stadium is $2
Most expensive: Madison Square Garden (New York Knicks) - $9.00

Hot dogs are a time-honoured ballpark tradition, but once again it’s MSG which is the most expensive, at $9.

The Garden is of course one of the most iconic arenas, not just in the US but in the whole world, which is perhaps why people are willing to pay so much.

Cheapest: Mercedes-Benz Stadium & Chase Field (Atlanta Falcons & Arizona Diamondbacks) - $2.00

Once again, the value menu at Mercedes-Benz comes to the fore, charging just $2 for a hot dog.

This time it’s also joined by Chase Field of the Arizona Diamondbacks, another stadium that has offered a new ‘value’ initiative.

The most expensive and cheapest sports stadiums for game tickets

The most expensive and cheapest sports stadiums for game tickets - highest ticketed stadium is MSG at $186.23 per ticket and lowest Chase field at $22.12 per ticket
Most expensive: Madison Square Garden (New York Knicks) - $186.23

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Madison Square Garden again ranks as the most expensive sports stadium, this time for game tickets.

The average cost to attend a Knicks game is over $180, despite the fact that the team hasn’t actually enjoyed much success on the court in the last two decades. 

Cheapest: Chase Field (Arizona Diamondbacks) - $22.12

But if you want a cheap day at a game, then baseball is the game for you, with each of the 16 cheapest stadiums being from the MLB.

The cheapest of these was Chase Field of the Diamondbacks, at $22.12, with the team struggling for success in recent years.

The most expensive and cheapest sports stadiums for parking

The most expensive and cheapest sports stadiums for parking - SoFi stadium in LA is the most expensive coming in at $66.03 to park per game and Hard Rock stadium in miami coming in as the cheapest being able to park for free.
Most expensive: SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles Rams & Chargers) - $66.03

If you’re driving to a game then parking can be a real challenge, no more so than at SoFi Stadium where the average parking cost is a huge $66.03.

SoFi is another of the nation’s more recent stadiums to open but the huge demand for tickets means that parking is proving a headache for fans. 

Cheapest: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Dolphins) - Free

If you’re a fan of the Miami Dolphins you can actually park for free at Hard Rock Stadium, although there is something of a catch.

The stadium does offer free parking at Lots 19 & 20, although they do need to be reserved in advance and are also located a fair walk from the stadium. 

The most expensive and cheapest sports stadiums for Airbnbs

Image containing the most and least expensive stadium that have AirBnb's close by.
Most expensive: Nissan Stadium & Bridgestone Arena (Tennessee Titans & Nashville Predators) - $617

If you need to stay overnight after catching a game, then the place to avoid is Nashville, home to the Tennessee Titans and Nashville Predators.

Here a weekend rental property costs $617 per night, although this figure is inflated somewhat by a small number of luxury properties.

Cheapest: Canada Life Centre (Winnipeg Jets) - $105

On the other hand, the cheapest city, if you’re looking to book an overnight Airbnb, is Winnipeg, home of the Winnipeg Jets.

Here the average nightly cost on a weekend is $105, making staying over in the city after the game has finished a more affordable option.

The most expensive and cheapest sports stadiums for taxis

Graphic containing the most expensive and cheapest sports stadiums for taxis
Most expensive: Canadian Tire Centre (Ottawa Senators) - $45.49

If you’re having to make your own way from the city centre to the stadium, then the cost of a taxi can be considerable.

This is especially true in cities where the stadium is located some distance from the city, such as Ottawa.

Cheapest: Canada Life Centre (Winnipeg Jets) - $3.83

On the other hand, another Canadian city is actually the cheapest when it comes to taxi prices to the stadium.

In Winnipeg, the Canada Life Centre is located right in the city centre, meaning that in reality, you won’t even need a taxi to get there.

FAQ's

About Salman Haqqi

Salman is our personal finance editor with over 10 years’ experience as a journalist. He has previously written for Finder and regularly provides his expert view on financial and consumer spending issues for local and national press.

View Salman Haqqi's full biography here or visit the money.co.uk press centre for our latest news.