Cost of living report

The cost of living refers to the price you have to pay to maintain a decent standard of living. While this is affected by how much you earn, other factors such as inflation, taxes and things such as the COVID-19 pandemic all affect the cost of living. Although the cost of living crisis has undoubtedly got worse in the last year, some families have been struggling for much longer than that. But which parts of the country are worst affected? And how have things changed in the last five years? We have looked into a number of government sources and other resources to find out. If you’re looking to save money at the moment, why not compare 0% balance transfer credit card deals to see if you can reduce interest on your existing debts? Rent Top 3 most and least expensive places for rent in the UK

Housing is one of the biggest costs that the public face, especially for those who are renting properties. Demand for housing remains high, especially in major urban city centres. With that in mind, it’s perhaps not surprising that 19 out of the top 20 most expensive places to rent are found in London. Kensington & Chelsea is the most expensive, with the average renter paying £2,971 per month in this affluent area of the capital. Top ten most expensive places to rent in the UK

Local authority Region Average monthly rent Five-year difference Kensington and Chelsea London £2,971 10.80% City of Westminster London £2,597 12.90% Camden London £2,274 10.10% Hammersmith and Fulham London £2,173 13.10% City of London London £2,048 7.50% Wandsworth London £2,016 13.90% Islington London £1,968 8.50% Hackney London £1,924 9.20% Lambeth London £1,902 11.80% Southwark London £1,852 11.00%

The area that has seen the biggest increase in rents is still among the most affordable. Blaenau Gwent, in south-east Wales, has seen rents go up by 45.3% in the last five years, although it still costs just £567 a month.

Local authority Region Average monthly rent Five-year difference Blaenau Gwent Wales £567 45.30% Shepway South East £889 38.50% Caerphilly Wales £675 36.80% Hastings South East £942 35.70% Broxtowe East Midlands £816 35.70% Merthyr Tydfil Wales £576 35.00% Oldham North West £671 34.10% Gedling East Midlands £771 33.50% Thanet South East £871 33.30% Torfaen Wales £649 33.20%

House prices Top 3 most and least expensive places to buy a house in the UK

Getting on the property ladder is harder than ever before and house prices have continued to increase, even in the face of the pandemic. As with rents, demand is highest in London and the South, with Kensington & Chelsea once again being the most expensive place, at £1,513,711. Top ten most expensive places for house prices in the UK

Local authority Region Average house price 2022 Five-year difference Kensington and Chelsea London £1,513,711 8.10% City of Westminster London £977,554 -11.90% Camden London £874,081 9.40% City of London London £838,145 -7.50% Richmond upon Thames London £792,538 19.40% Hammersmith and Fulham London £721,185 -6.80% Islington London £712,968 11.60% Elmbridge South East £667,118 15.10% Wandsworth London £641,132 1.70% Hackney London £607,030 18.10%

Prices have increased the most in the last five years in the Scottish council area of Na h-Eileanan Siar, better known as the Outer Hebrides. Here, the average house price has increased by about three quarters, from £91,482 in 2017 to £159,288 in 2022.

Local authority Average house price 2017 Average house price 2022 Five-year difference Na h-Eileanan Siar £91,482 £159,288 74.10% Blaenau Gwent £82,675 £131,596 59.20% Burnley £77,268 £118,901 53.90% Orkney Islands £144,279 £220,739 53.00% Merthyr Tydfil £96,699 £147,341 52.40% Torfaen £126,450 £192,358 52.10% North Devon £221,106 £332,938 50.60% Tameside £133,214 £199,788 50.00% Ceredigion £174,366 £259,724 49.00% Rhondda Cynon Taf £100,624 £149,724 48.80%

Utilities Energy bills are one of the most contentious living costs that are on the rise currently, with demand for gas increasing, while supply is being limited. Electricity Top 3 most and least expensive places for electricity bills in the UK

Those on Merseyside and in North Wales pay the most for their electricity, with an average unit cost of 22.41p per kWh. In real terms, that equates to £807 a year. Residents of Northern Ireland pay the least, with a unit cost of 19.43p per kWh and £699 per year.

Top 15 most expensive places for electricity bills in the UK

Region Average unit cost (per kWh) Average overall bill Four-year difference Merseyside & North Wales £0.22 £807 28.60% South West £0.22 £796 25.40% North Scotland £0.22 £793 23.60% South East £0.22 £789 30.80% South Wales £0.22 £787 26.70% London £0.22 £776 29.00% Eastern £0.21 £770 32.20% West Midlands £0.21 £763 29.40% Southern £0.21 £762 29.10% South Scotland £0.21 £757 29.70% Yorkshire £0.21 £751 30.00% North East £0.21 £751 27.20% North West £0.21 £748 26.30% East Midlands £0.21 £747 29.90% Northern Ireland £0.19 £699 34.30%

However, Northern Ireland also has seen the greatest increase in prices, up by 34.3% between 2017 and 2021.

Region 2017 Average overall bill 2021 Average overall bill Four-year difference Northern Ireland £521 £699 34.30% Eastern £582 £770 32.20% South East £603 £789 30.80% Yorkshire £578 £751 30.00% East Midlands £575 £747 29.90% South Scotland £584 £757 29.70% West Midlands £590 £763 29.40% Southern £591 £762 29.10% London £601 £776 29.00% Merseyside & North Wales £627 £807 28.60% North East £591 £751 27.20% South Wales £621 £787 26.70% North West £592 £748 26.30% South West £635 £796 25.40% North Scotland £641 £793 23.60%

Gas Top 3 most and least expensive places for gas bills in the UK

London pays the most when it comes to gas, at 4.27p per kWh, or £581 per year. That figure doesn’t vary too much around the country, with those in the North East paying £538 a year in comparison. Top 14 most expensive places for gas in the UK

Region 2021 Average unit cost (per kWh) 2021 Average overall bill Three-year difference London £0.04 £581 3.10% Southern £0.04 £575 3.90% South West £0.04 £574 4.20% South Wales £0.04 £566 5.60% South East £0.04 £563 2.20% North Scotland £0.04 £559 4.10% Merseyside & North Wales £0.04 £557 3.50% South Scotland £0.04 £555 4.10% West Midlands £0.04 £554 4.10% North West £0.04 £552 3.80% Eastern £0.04 £552 2.80% Yorkshire £0.04 £542 4.50% East Midlands £0.04 £542 3.10% North East £0.04 £538 3.70%

Those in South Wales have been hit the hardest when it comes to rising gas prices, which went up 5.6% between 2018 and 2021.

Region 2018 Average overall bill 2021 Average overall bill Three-year difference South Wales £592 £566 5.57% Yorkshire £573 £542 4.45% South West £608 £574 4.20% South Scotland £589 £555 4.08% West Midlands £588 £554 4.08% North Scotland £593 £559 4.05% Southern £611 £575 3.93% North West £586 £552 3.84% North East £572 £538 3.66% Merseyside & North Wales £593 £557 3.54% London £621 £581 3.14% East Midlands £581 £542 3.10% Eastern £592 £552 2.78% South East £608 £563 2.22%

Council Tax Top 3 most and least expensive places for Council Tax in the UK

You may think that Council Tax is highest in areas with the highest property prices, although to some extent, the opposite is true. The average Band D prices paid in high-value areas in London like Westminster and Wandsworth are actually the lowest, at £829 and £845 respectively. On the other hand, the average Band D property in Nottingham pays the most, at £2,226 a year. Top 10 most expensive places for council tax in the UK

Local authority Region Average Band D Council Tax 2021-22 Five-year difference Nottingham East Midlands £2,226 25.70% Dorset South West £2,223 - Rutland East Midlands £2,195 23.80% Lewes South East £2,189 24.10% Newark & Sherwood East Midlands £2,171 22.20% West Devon South West £2,167 24.80% Bristol South West £2,164 25.70% Wealden South East £2,163 23.00% Gateshead North East £2,145 26.20% Durham North East £2,138 23.20%

The area where residents have seen the greatest council taxi hike is Pembrokeshire, where the average Band D tax has risen by 40.4% in five years.

Local authority Average Band D Council Tax 2016-2017 Average Band D Council Tax 2021-22 Five-year difference Pembrokeshire £1,071 £1,504 40.38% Swindon £1,460 £1,922 31.64% Powys £1,335 £1,747 30.88% Conwy £1,342 £1,737 29.37% Flintshire £1,353 £1,748 29.20% Isle of Wight £1,616 £2,072 28.22% Newport £1,199 £1,537 28.21% Trafford £1,344 £1,721 28.05% Wrexham £1,310 £1,676 27.98% Tameside £1,498 £1,914 27.77%

Northern Ireland domestic rates Top 3 most and least expensive places for domestic rates in Northern Ireland

While residents in Northern Ireland don’t pay Council Tax, they do pay domestic rates, consisting of a regional rate set by Stormont and a district rate set by local councils. Taking into account how these rates would be applied to the average house price in each area, those in Ards & North Down pay the most on average. With an average house price of £187,947, being charged a rate of 0.872%, locals here can expect to pay around £1,639.

Local authority 2022 Average house price 2022 Rate Five-year difference Ards and North Down £187,947 0.87% 55.00% Lisburn and Castlereagh £189,968 0.84% 49.10% Fermanagh and Omagh £153,267 0.99% 71.40% Causeway Coast and Glens £183,110 0.81% 47.20% Mid Ulster £159,605 0.91% 58.20% Newry Mourne and Down £176,796 0.81% 39.20% Belfast £152,603 0.92% 58.10% Antrim and Newtownabbey £166,678 0.83% 35.90% Derry City and Strabane £145,741 0.87% 32.70% Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon £146,577 0.82% 27.60% Mid and East Antrim £151,794 0.78% 19.60%

Local authority 2017 Average house price 2017 Rate 2017 Average rate amount Fermanagh and Omagh £116,456 0.76% £881 Mid Ulster £126,422 0.73% £923 Belfast £120,037 0.74% £885 Ards and North Down £145,678 0.73% £1,057 Lisburn and Castlereagh £151,406 0.71% £1,069 Causeway Coast and Glens £130,676 0.77% £1,012 Newry Mourne and Down £130,400 0.79% £1,026 Antrim and Newtownabbey £133,213 0.76% £1,017 Derry City and Strabane £109,518 0.87% £955 Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon £113,596 0.83% £941 Mid and East Antrim £120,442 0.83% £996

Local authority 2022 Average house price 2022 Rate 2022 Average rate amount Fermanagh and Omagh £153,267 0.99% £1,510 Mid Ulster £159,605 0.91% £1,460 Belfast £152,603 0.92% £1,399 Ards and North Down £187,947 0.87% £1,639 Lisburn and Castlereagh £189,968 0.84% £1,594 Causeway Coast and Glens £183,110 0.81% £1,490 Newry Mourne and Down £176,796 0.81% £1,428 Antrim and Newtownabbey £166,678 0.83% £1,382 Derry City and Strabane £145,741 0.87% £1,268 Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon £146,577 0.82% £1,201 Mid and East Antrim £151,794 0.78% £1,191

Local authority Five-year difference Fermanagh and Omagh 71.40% Mid Ulster 58.20% Belfast 58.10% Ards and North Down 55.00% Lisburn and Castlereagh 49.10% Causeway Coast and Glens 47.20% Newry Mourne and Down 39.20% Antrim and Newtownabbey 35.90% Derry City and Strabane 32.70% Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon 27.60% Mid and East Antrim 19.60%

Fuel Average retail cost per litre for different types of fuel

Another outgoing that has received a lot of media coverage is that of fuel, with some petrol stations charging as much as £2 a litre. While the cost of fuel is fluctuating by the week, as of June 2022 it stands at £1.9272 per litre of unleaded, £1.8310 for premium unleaded and £1.9015 for diesel. Those prices have all increased by more than double compared to the same month five years ago, as much as 61.8% for diesel. Average retail cost per litre 2017-2019

Fuel type 2017 2018 2019 Diesel £1.18 £1.32 £1.33 Premium unleaded £1.16 £1.28 £1.28 Super unleaded £1.25 £1.38 £1.39

Average retail cost per litre 2020-2022

Fuel type 2020 2021 2022 Diesel £1.12 £1.33 £1.90 Premium unleaded £1.06 £1.29 £1.83 Super unleaded £1.20 £1.43 £1.93

Fuel cost 5 year difference

Fuel type Five-year difference Diesel 61.80% Premium unleaded 58.50% Super unleaded 54.20%

Groceries & other costs Average weekly household expenditure for groceries & other costs

Looking at the cost of other everyday commodities and services such as groceries, these have increased by 11.5% in the last five years. Spending has increased the most on restaurants and hotels (24.5%). However, spending in a couple of areas has decreased, including education, clothing & footwear and household goods & services. Average weekly household expenditure

Rank Commodity or service 2019-20 Five-year difference 1 Housing, fuel & power £83.00 14.00% 2 Transport £81.60 11.30% 3 Other expenditure items £79.30 18.50% 4 Recreation & culture £74.80 7.90% 5 Food & non-alcoholic drinks £63.70 9.30% 6 Restaurants & hotels £52.90 24.50% 7 Miscellaneous goods & services £45.70 13.10% 8 Household goods & services £36.50 -0.50% 9 Clothing & footwear £23.40 -1.30% 10 Alcoholic drinks, tobacco & narcotics £12.90 7.50% 11 Health £8.20 17.10% 12 Education £4.50 -50.00%

Average weekly household expenditure

Commodity or service 2014-15 2019-20 Five-year difference Restaurants & hotels £42.50 £52.90 24.50% Other expenditure items £66.90 £79.30 18.50% Health £7.00 £8.20 17.10% Housing, fuel & power £72.80 £83.00 14.00% Miscellaneous goods & services £40.40 £45.70 13.10% Transport £73.30 £81.60 11.30% Food & non-alcoholic drinks £58.30 £63.70 9.30% Recreation & culture £69.30 £74.80 7.90% Alcoholic drinks, tobacco & narcotics £12.00 £12.90 7.50% Household goods & services £36.70 £36.50 -0.50% Clothing & footwear £23.70 £23.40 -1.30% Education £9.00 £4.50 -50.00%

Income Areas with top 3 highest and lowest average annual incomes in the UK

While rising prices make it much harder to achieve a good standard of living, this is obviously offset by higher earnings. However, earnings have largely failed to increase at the same rate as many of the costs above. Unsurprisingly, the area with the highest property and rent prices is also the place with the highest earnings. Kensington & Chelsea sees the average employee make £39,566, over twice as much as the lowest earning area, Melton, in the East Midlands.

Local authority Region Average annual income 2021 Five-year difference Kensington and Chelsea London £39,566 11.30% Westminster London £39,564 3.90% Wandsworth London £37,981 3.90% St Albans East of England £37,788 12.90% Hammersmith and Fulham London £37,003 6.70% Richmond upon Thames London £36,372 -3.50% Surrey Heath South East £36,134 15.00% Tower Hamlets London £35,965 16.70% Lambeth London £35,385 20.70% Camden London £35,168 6.30%

In the last five years, earnings have increased the most in Na h-Eileanan Siar, the small group of Scottish islands better known as the Outer Hebrides, (40.8%). But in some areas, they’ve actually decreased (as much as -14.1% in Brentwood).

Local authority 2016 Average annual income 2021 Average annual income Five-year difference Na h-Eileanan Siar £19,324 £27,205 40.80% Newham £22,501 £30,342 34.80% Malvern Hills £19,498 £26,029 33.50% Barrow-in-Furness £21,514 £28,481 32.40% West Lindsey £20,628 £26,947 30.60% Runnymede £26,096 £33,619 28.80% Lewes £21,156 £27,142 28.30% Southampton £20,908 £26,736 27.90% Pembrokeshire / Sir Benfro £18,587 £23,746 27.80% North Norfolk £17,992 £22,907 27.30%

Pensions Areas with top 3 highest and lowest average pension incomes in the UK

Those who are no longer working are amongst those affected the most by rising living costs, with saved pension pots not keeping up with inflation. For a retired couple, the average pension income is highest in the South East, at £691. Median weekly pension income (couples)

Rank Region 2020/21 Five-year difference 1 South East £691 10.00% 2 South West £623 11.60% 3 East of England £621 9.90% 4 Scotland £604 17.10% 5 London £584 8.80% 6 Northern Ireland £574 24.20% 7 Wales £568 19.30% 8 East Midlands £566 10.30% 9 North West £557 10.50% 10 North East £547 9.80% 11 Yorkshire and the Humber £540 11.10% 12 West Midlands £538 13.00%

The area where this has increased the most is Northern Ireland, going up by just under a quarter. Median weekly pension income (couples)

Region 2015/16 2020/21 Five-year difference Northern Ireland £462 £574 24.20% Wales £476 £568 19.30% Scotland £516 £604 17.10% West Midlands £476 £538 13.00% South West £558 £623 11.60% Yorkshire and the Humber £486 £540 11.10% North West £504 £557 10.50% East Midlands £513 £566 10.30% South East £628 £691 10.00% East of England £565 £621 9.90% North East £498 £547 9.80% London £537 £584 8.80%

Disposable income Areas with top 3 highest and lowest disposable incomes in the UK

Taking into account the costs of the commodities and services above, and comparing them to average earnings, which region ends up with the most money left over? Given that earnings are so much higher in London, it may be unsurprising that those in the capital have the highest estimated disposable income, at £329.20. Disposable income

Region 2020 Average weekly expenditure per person 2020 Average weekly earnings 2020 Estimated disposable income Five-year increase London £259.50 £588.70 £329.20 17.70% Scotland £234.80 £487.00 £252.20 18.30% East £255.40 £498.30 £242.90 21.00% West Midlands £219.30 £460.00 £240.70 13.90% Northern Ireland £199.00 £432.70 £233.70 25.70% Wales £225.30 £455.10 £229.80 15.40% North West £229.50 £458.10 £228.60 15.30% South East £285.00 £510.60 £225.60 1.70% East Midlands £239.90 £463.00 £223.10 19.60% North East £225.20 £438.50 £213.30 5.40% Yorkshire and The Humber £233.70 £442.30 £208.60 8.40% South West £263.90 £443.80 £179.90 4.60%

While this amount has increased by around a quarter in Northern Ireland, in the South East, disposable income has only grown by 1.7%.

What to do if you're struggling with debt Dealing with debt can be disheartening and seem like an uphill struggle, but there are steps you can take to tackle it. Prioritise your debts Some debts are more urgent than others, so by making a list of all the amounts you owe, you can make sure you're dealing with your secured loans (mortgages and rent) before your unsecured loans (credit cards and overdraft). Speak to your creditors Although your creditors might feel like the last people you want to speak to whilst in debt, the Banking Code says that banks must be sympathetic towards people's missed payments, so get in touch with your lenders and explain your situation. They may be able to offer you a manageable repayment plan that enables you to pay back what you owe in smaller monthly payments. Write a budget Write out a budget that clearly shows you how much money you have coming in per month, what your bills are, and therefore how much extra spending money you can afford per month. This will not only help you figure out how much you can afford to spend on debt repayments, it can also highlight where you are over spending, and where to make cut-backs. Ask for help It's easy for debt to spiral out of control and become problematic, especially during the current cost of living crisis, but there is help out there. The government are providing help for households, so visit Help for households to find out what support you may be eligible for. Inflation calculator Ever wondered how inflation and the rising cost of living are affecting your household costs? You can use the Government's inflation calculator below to see how increases in the cost of living have affected you in the past year, and work out your personal inflation rate.

You can insert your household spending patterns into the calculator (categories include groceries, housing, transport and leisure) and it will estimate your personal inflation rate based on the current inflation rate. You can also provide your income and the calculator will estimate your spending on other areas based on the average spending for a household on your income level. For the most accurate results, make sure to include granular costs for as many outgoings as possible. Make sure you consider irregular purchases e.g new car or dress, and include the average amount this costs you over a week, month or year.