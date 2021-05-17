Cashless Countries

Using data from the World Bank and the largest debit and credit card providers, money.co.uk can reveal the most cashless economies in the world.

We indexed the following five factors to give each country a score out of 100 and to find out which ones are banishing the banknote in exchange for e-wallets and electronic transactions:

% of population with a credit card

% of population with a debit card

Contactless payment limits

Number of major e-wallet operators available

Number of ATMs per 100,000 people

What are the potential advantages and disadvantages of a cashless economy?

Moving to a cashless society means all transactions would be executed through electronic formats rather than using banknotes and coins. Although several countries are rapidly moving towards an entirely cashless economy, we’ve considered some of the pros and cons of a life without cash.

The advantages of a cashless society 👍

Digital paper trails: Money laundering and tax fraud will be harder to hide as digital transactions will create a record of every payment made and received.

Convenience abroad: Debit cards, credit cards and e-wallets allow for quick and easy payments when travelling.

Time: Handling, storing, transporting and depositing paper money takes time and resources so less cash in circulation saves time and money.

Reduced crime: Illegal drugs trade and modern day slavery rely heavily on cash to facilitate and disguise payments. Although some will turn to the dark web, less cash in circulation could help reduce crime rates.

The disadvantages of a cashless society 👎

Tech-lag: For those who are unfamiliar with technology or unable to afford compatible mobile devices, there is a risk they will be left behind in a cashless world.

Access: Vulnerable people and those unable to have access to credit and debit cards may have no way to pay for goods and services.

Reliance: In a cashless society, everything will be online and glitches, outages, and innocent mistakes could cause problems.

Cyberattacks: Hackers are the bank robbers of the electronic world. In a cashless society, you could be more exposed to cybercriminals. Check out this guide here on what you need to know if you’re hacked.

Overspending: When all transactions are completed by tapping, swiping or punching in a PIN number it may be harder for some individuals to keep track of day-to-day spending. Find out more on how to manage your money in our budgeting guide.

Online Fraud: With more data online there is a higher risk of being victim to security leaks, Trojan horses, phishing scams, viruses, worms, fraud, data swapping.We have a helpful guide on how to keep your bank details safe online and further information on UK fraud here.

You can make a contactless payment using your debit or credit card by holding your card, or even your phone or other NFC enabled device, near to or on a card reader. It makes paying much quicker because you do not have to enter your PIN.

Currently in the UK you can use contactless to pay for transactions of up to £45 - this is potentially set to rise to £100 in 2021.

You can make far larger payments using a secure contactless device such as an iPhone or one of the new biometric cards being released.

Contactless cards have a small antenna inside them, which transmits the digital information a card reader needs to process a payment. Your card will then be debited in the same way it would for any other transaction. You have to enter your PIN the first time you use contactless.

You can read more about contactless payments in our guide on how to use contactless and Paym.

What are e-wallets?

E-wallets or digital wallets are a type of electronic card which is used for transactions made online through a smartphone.

It’s very similar to making a contactless payment with a debit or credit card, but it uses your smartphone instead.

In our analysis of cashless countries, we looked at the availability of 5 major e-wallet providers:

Apple Pay

Google Pay

Samsung Pay

M-Pesa

Alipay

Despite not being in the top 15 most cashless countries, India was the only country we analysed which had all 5 digital wallets in operation.