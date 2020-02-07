American Express Platinum Cashback Credit Card
|Credit Rating
|good
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|UK Resident
By shopping with a cashback credit card you could earn back a percentage of what you spend. Use our table below to compare cashback cards from both Amex and Visa and find the best one for you. Additional results may be available through our eligibility checker.
without affecting your credit score
1
Compare cards
Use our credit card table to find one that offers all the features you need that will cost the least in fees.
2
Check the eligibility
Make sure you fit the eligibility criteria for your chosen card and have proof of ID.
3
Apply for the card you want
Click 'view deal' and fill out the application form on the provider's website with your personal details.
Cashback credit cards give you back a percentage of what you spend on your credit card. This amount is usually deducted from your bill once a year.
For example, if your card gave you 3% cashback, you would get back £90 if you spent £3,000 on the card. Some cards let you convert your cashback into vouchers instead, and some will boost their value if you do this.
Find out more about how to use cashback credit card
When looking for the best cashback credit card, you will want to find one that gives you the most money back when you use it to make purchases. Often the credit cards with the highest cashback rates charge an annual fee, so it’s also important to work out if the fee is higher than the cashback you would earn.
Some of the best cashback cards also offer a higher cashback rate for the first few months, which could boost the amount you earn if you plan to make a large purchase soon after you get the card.
If you pay off your full statement balance every month and spend enough, cashback cards can give you a free cash reward that you can spend on whatever you like.
However, if you are unable to pay off what you spend every month you will be charged interest, which is likely to come to much more than the cashback you have earned. Some cards also require you to spend a minimum amount each month, so it’s important to read the small print.
An alternative to cashback credit cards are rewards cards. Rewards cards work similarly in that you get something in return for using your card, however these are often points or vouchers which can only be spent in certain places.
Cashback credit cards are generally best for those who have a good credit history. So if you’ve struggled with debt in the past or haven’t borrowed before it might be a good idea to take some time to improve your credit before you apply. You can also use our eligibility checker, which runs a soft credit check, to see what cashback cards may be available to you.
Yes, although some of these cards charge annual fees, many come without them. However, they will come with other credit card charges.
Most providers let you login to an online banking service that lets you check how much cashback you have earned, your balance and your statement.
Yes, some cards offer bonus rates in the first few months if you spend more than a specified amount (e.g. 5% cashback if you spend more than £3,000).
As well as cashback, you can also get cards that offer air miles or other rewards like shopping vouchers.
See which cards you are most likely to be accepted for without affecting your credit score
Last updated: 8 March, 2022