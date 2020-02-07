What is a cash back credit card?

Cashback credit cards give you back a percentage of what you spend on your credit card. This amount is usually deducted from your bill once a year.

For example, if your card gave you 3% cashback, you would get back £90 if you spent £3,000 on the card. Some cards let you convert your cashback into vouchers instead, and some will boost their value if you do this.

How to choose the best cashback credit card for you

When looking for the best cashback credit card, you will want to find one that gives you the most money back when you use it to make purchases. Often the credit cards with the highest cashback rates charge an annual fee, so it’s also important to work out if the fee is higher than the cashback you would earn.

Some of the best cashback cards also offer a higher cashback rate for the first few months, which could boost the amount you earn if you plan to make a large purchase soon after you get the card.