Cashback credit cards

American Express Platinum Cashback Credit Card
Cashback
5% for 3 months, then up to 1.25%
Annual fee
£25
Representative APR (variable)
30% APR
American Express Platinum Cashback Credit Card
Get 5% cashback up to £125 in your first 3 months of Card membership. After the first 3 months earn up to 1.25% depending on how much you spend.
There is an annual charge of £25. Balance transfer facility is only available on request and at the discretion of Amex. Cashback earn rates will change from the 4th August.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 24.7% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 30% (variable).£25 annual fee.
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
UK Resident
American Express Platinum Cashback Everyday Card
Cashback
5% for 3 months, then up to 1%
Annual fee
£0
Representative APR (variable)
24.7% APR
American Express Platinum Cashback Everyday Card
Get 5% cashback up to £100 in your first 3 months of Card membership. After the first 3 months earn up to 1% depending on how much you spend.
Balance transfer facility is only available on request and at the discretion of Amex. Cashback earn rates will change from the 4th August.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 24.7% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 24.7% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
UK Resident
Barclaycard Rewards Credit Card
Cashback
Up to 0.25%
Annual fee
£0
Representative APR (variable)
22.9% APR
Barclaycard Rewards Credit Card
Sign up for a Barclaycard and get up to five months free of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple News+ and Apple Arcade. Continues as paid subscription after trial ends. UK only, T&Cs apply.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 22.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 22.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£3,000
UK Resident

Compare another type of credit card

What is a cash back credit card?

Cashback credit cards give you back a percentage of what you spend on your credit card. This amount is usually deducted from your bill once a year.

For example, if your card gave you 3% cashback, you would get back £90 if you spent £3,000 on the card. Some cards let you convert your cashback into vouchers instead, and some will boost their value if you do this.

Find out more about how to use cashback credit card

How to choose the best cashback credit card for you

When looking for the best cashback credit card, you will want to find one that gives you the most money back when you use it to make purchases. Often the credit cards with the highest cashback rates charge an annual fee, so it’s also important to work out if the fee is higher than the cashback you would earn.

Some of the best cashback cards also offer a higher cashback rate for the first few months, which could boost the amount you earn if you plan to make a large purchase soon after you get the card.

Are cashback credit cards worth it?

If you pay off your full statement balance every month and spend enough, cashback cards can give you a free cash reward that you can spend on whatever you like.

However, if you are unable to pay off what you spend every month you will be charged interest, which is likely to come to much more than the cashback you have earned. Some cards also require you to spend a minimum amount each month, so it’s important to read the small print.

An alternative to cashback credit cards are rewards cards. Rewards cards work similarly in that you get something in return for using your card, however these are often points or vouchers which can only be spent in certain places. 

Can you get a cashback credit card with bad credit?

Cashback credit cards are generally best for those who have a good credit history. So if you’ve struggled with debt in the past or haven’t borrowed before it might be a good idea to take some time to improve your credit before you apply. You can also use our eligibility checker, which runs a soft credit check, to see what cashback cards may be available to you.

Cashback credit card FAQs

Last updated: 8 March, 2022