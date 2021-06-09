In the new Summer Sizzler Study by money.co.uk, the consumer spending experts have revealed the average cost of a British BBQ this summer.

We analysed 22 popular barbecue foods in six supermarkets, and calculated the average basket price of our shopping for June 2021. The Best Value BBQ report also analysed the price difference between value and finest food options in each supermarket to reveal where the best deals can be found.

Our basket included own-brand items – such as quarter pounder beef burgers (two or four per pack), pork sausages (six or eight per pack), and burger buns, alongside finest options of the same items.

Average cost: We looked at the cost for party sizes of two, four, six, eight and 10 people and from this we found the average basket value for each supermarket by finding the average cost between two and 10 guests. In the copy we have put the average guest size as six due to the average of two, four, six, eight and 10 equalling this figure.

Asda missing tuna data: Asda’s luxury and budget basket total excludes tuna due to the item not being available online to analyse.

Please note: All food items are fresh products and not frozen

The report also looks at the average cost of a traditional, vegan/vegetarian and pescatarian BBQ for adults and children.

Traditional/Meat BBQ - Adults and Children

We began by creating a list of 12 of the most popular BBQ foods using the following article:

https://www.omnicalculator.com/food/bbq-party

We then used a calculator to work out the average portion size needed to cater for a party size of four, six, eight and 10 adult guests and one, two, four, six, eight and 10 children. To calculate the average cost for each party size we used a calculator and Trolley.co.uk to find the average price of each product across the UK's biggest supermarkets.

We then revealed how much money on average Brits would be spending for each party size overall during summer/or a heatwave using this article as a source:

https://www.mirror.co.uk/money/shopping-deals/britain-braced-1billion-bank-holiday-23839267

Trolley.co.uk: When using this source to gather the costing figures we pulled all the products available in each food category and found the average/typical price for the portion. For each portion we found the average price for each pack (for example a four pack of chicken breast fillets) and then doubled the quantity for the amount of food required for the number of guests.

Omnicalculator: This source gets the price range for each portion from here and here and the data is correct as of 12/05/21.

Please note: The appetite setting on the calculator was set at “Bring the food” with the portion sizes being equivalent to this appetite measurement. The same appetite setting was applied to calculate the children's portion sizes, so that it was proportionate to the adults hunger levels.

When using the calculator to determine the average cost of each product we converted USD to GBP, currency conversion correct as of 18/05/21.



Vegetarian/Vegan BBQ - Adults and Children

We began by creating a list of 5 of the most popular vegan and vegetarian BBQ foods using the following articles:

https://www.omnicalculator.com/food/bbq-party

https://www.vegansociety.com/news/blog/8-best-vegan-bbq-recipes

We then used a calculator to work out the average portion size needed to cater for a party size of four, six, eight and 10 adult guests and one, two, four, six, eight and 10 children. To calculate the average cost for each party size we used a calculator and Trolley.co.uk to find the average price of each product across the UK's biggest supermarkets.





Trolley.co.uk: When using this source to gather the costing figures we pulled all the products available in each food category and found the average/typical price for the portion. For each portion we found the average price for each pack (for example a pack of two vegetarian burgers) and then doubled the quantity for the amount of food required for the number of guests.

Omnicalculator: This source gets the price range for each portion from here and here and the data is correct as of 12/05/21.

Please note: The appetite setting on the calculator was set at “Bring the food” with the portion sizes being equivalent to this appetite measurement. The same appetite setting was applied to calculate the children's portion sizes, so that it was proportionate to the adults hunger levels.

When using the calculator to determine the average cost of each product we converted USD to GBP, currency conversion correct as of 18/05/21.

Pescatarian BBQ - Adults and Children

We began by creating a list of 4 of the most popular fish to BBQ using the following articles:

https://progressivegrocer.com/10-most-popular-fish-make-90-volume

https://www.omnicalculator.com/food/bbq-party

We then used a calculator to work out the average portion size needed to cater for a party size of four, six, eight and 10 adult guests and one, two, four, six, eight and 10 children. To calculate the average cost for each party size we used a calculator and Trolley.co.uk to find the average price of each product across the UK's biggest supermarkets.

Trolley.co.uk: When using this source to gather the costing figures we pulled all the products available in each food category and found the average/typical price for the portion. For each portion we found the average price for each pack (for example a two pack of salmon fillets) and then doubled the quantity for the amount of food required for the number of guests.

Omnicalculator: This source gets the price range for each portion from here and here and the data is correct as of 12/05/21.

Please note: The appetite setting on the calculator was set at “Bring the food” with the portion sizes being equivalent to this appetite measurement. The same appetite setting was applied to calculate the children's portion sizes, so that it was proportionate to the adults' hunger levels.

When using the calculator to determine the average cost of each product we converted USD to GBP, currency conversion correct as of 18/05/21.

Data correct as of 21/05/2021