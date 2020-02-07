Car insurance for under 25s

Last updated: 2 October 2020

If you are under 25 find out how you can save money on your car insurance

The cost of car insurance can vary between companies, especially when you are a young driver because you will be charged more for cover. Find out what you can do to keep the cost of your car insurance down.

Can you get cheap car insurance if you are under 25?

You will probably be charged more for cover than older drivers, but there are things you can do to get cheaper car insurance if you are under 25.

Car insurance if you are under 25 - go comprehensive

Not only does it give you the best protection, but comprehensive cover could be cheaper than lower levels like third party, fire and theft too.

This is because some insurers recognise that high risk drivers choose lower levels of cover to try to save money.

Here is everything you need to know about the different levels of car insurance cover

Car insurance if you are under 25 - pick the right car

If you want the lowest car insurance quotes you need to drive a sensible car.

Cars with small engines and standard trim are the cheapest to insure because insurance companies consider them safer to drive and cheaper to repair.

Every car is put in one of 50 car insurance groups, based on how much they cost to cover:

Group 1 cars are the cheapest to insure and include Vauxhall Corsas, Fiat Pandas, Citroen C1s

Group 50 cars are the most expensive to insure, and include Range Rover Sport 5Ls, BMW M6s

Find out how car insurance groups work

Ways to save on car insurance if you are under 25

Increase the excess on your policy

Make sure you can afford it because the excess set by insurers can be much higher for younger drivers. Having a higher excess will mean you pay a cheaper monthly premium.

Find out how car insurance excess works here.

Shop around

Compare as many quotes as you can, you should always shop around for car insurance.

Be a named driver

If you cannot find affordable cover you could try being added as a named driver to someone else's policy.

You will need to the permission of the policy holder to do this, and it could mean the cost of the insurance goes up and their no claims bonus could be at risk.

Get the right cover

If you have not passed your driving test, you will need to look for specialist learner driver insurance, or if you think you will need cover for the long term, get an annual young drivers policy.

More ways to save

Black box insurance measures your driving and can be cheaper if you drive safely

Build up your no claims bonus by driving sensibly and not making a claim. Some policies even let you earn a discount quicker, for example getting a year's bonus in nine months.

Increase the excess to reduce your quotes, but be aware that insurers sometimes set a higher excess for drivers under 25. Make sure you can afford the amount you set in the event of a claim before you do this.

Use these 10 ways to cut your car insurance costs for even more ways to save.