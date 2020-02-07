The EV University League

With university students ranking as one of the most likely groups to be concerned about climate change and a staggering 94% actively looking to reduce their environmental footprint, the car insurance team at money.co.uk have looked at which university institutions are most committed to sustainable transport on campus.

The new EV University League, ranking more than 100 UK universities, reveals that 30 institutions have really embraced a greener way of travelling to study and work.

Over a period of two months, money.co.uk submitted Freedom of Information requests to 130 UK universities, asking them about their current infrastructure for EV vehicles and sustainable transport.

Of eligible universities (i.e. Universities that had physical campuses with on-site parking), 101 replied to our requests, allowing the team to create a comprehensive league table based on several factors.

What we asked

We asked universities the following five questions on their sustainable transport infrastructure which we used to compile the league table:

Did they have charging for electric vehicles?

How many EV charging spaces are available across all campuses?

How much does EV charging on university campuses cost?

How many total car parking spaces does the university have?

How many spaces does the university have for securing bicycles?

We also asked universities who the supplier of their EV charging facilities were but didn’t use this data to compile the league tables.

How are the league tables compiled?

As access and methods of EV charging vary wildly across universities, to keep things simple we measured each university across four qualifying benchmarks:

Does the university provide any electric vehicle charging for either staff, fleet, or students?

Is the charging of electric vehicles free?

Is the ratio of EV charging to total car parking spaces 1:100 or greater?

Is the ratio of bicycle spaces to car parking spaces 2:1 or greater?

For each benchmark passed, universities scored one point out of a maximum of four total points. These translated into leagues as follows:

Four points: A+ League (most sustainable)

Three points: A League

Two points: B League

One points: C League

Zero points: D League (least sustainable)

Both the ‘A’ and ‘A+’ league represent excellent commitment to sustainable transport practices, with the ‘A+ league’ representing particularly outstanding commitment.

Top of the class: UK universities with the most commitment to sustainable transport: