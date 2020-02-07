Do I need car insurance when learning to drive?

What is learner car insurance?

It is a car insurance policy designed for learner drivers with a provisional licence.

Learner driver insurance will cover you to drive your car, or a friend or parent's car, when you practice driving.

Do I need learner car insurance for driving lessons with a qualified instructor?

No. If you only drive with a professional instructor you do not need to worry about learner car insurance.

The fee you pay for your driving lessons will include the cost of car insurance cover, which should be arranged by your instructor.

How do I get learner car insurance?

In order to get a learner car insurance policy you will need:

a valid UK provisional driving licence

to be at least 17 years old

You must also have a qualified driver with you when you drive. They must be over the age of 21, with at least three years driving experience. Some insurers, however, specify the qualified driver must be at least 25 years old.