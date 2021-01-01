Find out how why you still need to shop around for insurance quotes even though not all insurance companies are listed on comparison websites.

Some companies choose not to have their car insurance policies listed on comparison sites that show you several quotes in one go. These sites are known as aggregators.

Car insurance and comparison sites

Not all insurance companies are listed on comparison websites. Although you can get competitive quotes using comparison websites some companies choose not to have their car insurance policies listed on them.

They compare quotes from car insurance companies to get you the best deal

Why are some insurance companies not on comparison websites?

Not all insurance companies use comparison website to sell their insurance policies. They might not list them on comparison websites because:

They can keep their costs down by not paying commission to comparison sites and pass the savings on with cheap policies

They may not want to be undercut by cheaper quotes

Should you bother with them?

Yes, you should get quotes from as many insurers as possible so you can compare as many deals as possible to find the best car insurance deal for you.

Getting a quote from insurance companies not on comparison websites

You will need to get a quote direct from any insurer that is not on comparison websites. You can do this by phone or online, where some providers will offer you a discount.

Make sure you get quotes from the companies whose car insurance policies you can compare together with quotes from companies who are not listed.

It might be worth considering what type of car insurance you should get

Car insurers not on comparison website

Direct Line, Aviva and Zurich are some of the bigger insurance companies who do not sell their car insurance policies using comparison websites.

How to find the best car insurance from companies not on comparison websites

When looking for car insurance make sure you are getting a quote for the cover you need.

This should be the most important thing, although you may want to get the cheapest quote possible - who doesn't - making sure the car insurance policy you buy is the right one for your needs.

Before buying car insurance you need to ask:

What level of car insurance do I need?

There are three levels of cover to choose from fully comprehensive, third party, fire and theft or just third party?

Do I need specialist car insurance?

A policy like black box insurance or multi car cover might be more appropriate and it also might be cheaper.

You might also want to consider classic car insurance or car insurance for a driver who is under 25.

Do I need car insurance extras?

