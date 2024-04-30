Online business ideas to dominate the digital world

There are around 5.6 million private businesses in the UK, 99% of which are SMEs (small-to-medium-sized enterprises). But while there are plenty of other small businesses out there, it doesn’t make the thought of joining them any less daunting.

In many ways, the biggest hurdle to overcome is coming up with an idea for a business that can either exist solely to support you financially or provide you with a foundation that you can build on over time. If you’re stumped for ideas on how to turn your skills into a business, read on. We have no fewer than 31 ideas for your new online start up.

What is an online business?

An online business operates over the Internet and uses various digital platforms and tools to offer a range of products or services. You can run an online business as a sole trader or establish a limited company. You can also choose to work alone or employ other people to help fulfil your orders.

While online businesses can have a global reach, they can also focus on a specific region or location. Online businesses can operate exclusively over the internet or be an extension of a physical business like a local store.

What are the benefits of an online business?

There are many good reasons to consider starting your business online. They include:

Reduced startup and running costs

Greater flexibility over working hours

Easier to track and analyse customer behaviour

Easy to scale up and down as required

Access to a potential global audience

Reduced waste and environmental footprint

What do I need to consider before starting an online business?

Start by determining if there’s a market for your business idea. Do you have the abilities, skills and experience to make it a success? Cost is another factor – even with reduced startup costs, you may still need to explore ways of financing your new venture.

For more on what you need to consider, from legal considerations to marketing strategies, check out our guide on starting a business from scratch.

What online business can I start?

Online business opportunities cover virtually all bases. If you’re still struggling for inspiration, we’ve got over 31 ideas for you, split into the following categories:

E-commerce sites , which sell a range of physical or digital products

Service providers , who offer a range of services to a mixture of personal and business clients

Digital marketers , who help to promote other businesses through online channels such as the web, email and social media

Creative freelancers, who sell a range of services, such as writing, design and website development, to both commercial organisations and individuals

Best online business ideas for selling products

You can sell just about anything over the internet, either through your own e-commerce store or via other platforms, such as eBay, Etsy or Amazon. Sell your own products and designs or resell others. Ideas include:

Launch a dropshipping business. Dropshipping is based on the order fulfilment model. You don’t produce or even stock your own products; instead, you set up an online shop that receives orders, which are then sent to another company that ships the product directly to the customer. You can focus on a single product, like selling your own bespoke t-shirts (Printful), or produce a shopfront selling a range of products from different suppliers (DSers from Shopify)

Curate subscription boxes. Instead of selling a single product, customers sign up to receive regular boxes of items curated by you based on a specific theme. Beauty and personal care, food and beverage, and health and wellness are the three most popular areas for subscription boxes

Flip store finds. If you have an eye for a bargain, second-hand outlets, including eBay auctions and charity shops, contain a wealth of items at bargain prices that you can turn a profit on

Upcycle old items. On a related note, how about taking pre-loved items and giving them a touch of TLC before reselling them for a profit?

Try 3D printing. Investing in a 3D printer allows you to set up a print-on-demand business. Market your own designs or explore gaps in the market that need filling – visit sites like Thingiverse for inspiration

Start a handmade business. You can sell your own products through platforms like Etsy or save time and money by sourcing handmade goods from elsewhere. Affordable shipping options, like ePacket delivery from China can help make this option more profitable

Digital business ideas for selling services

If your greatest assets are your personal skills and experience, there are numerous ways you can utilise these on a freelance basis. Consider one or more of the following:

Virtual assistant. Provide administrative support to clients from your own home or office

Translator. Monetise your foreign language skills by offering translation services for magazines, websites, product documents and company materials

Accounting. Many smaller companies look to outsource their bookkeeping duties. If you have the relevant qualifications and experience, you could set yourself up as a remote bookkeeper

Online fitness or wellness coach. Broaden your customer reach by offering a digital online platform where you can set up workouts, plus offer personalised programmes using digital tools to track clients’ progress

Remote tech support or customer service. Provide online support through chatbots, remote control software and other technologies that allow you to work from home. Find out more in our starter’s guide to working in IT support

Voiceover work. If you’ve got a good speaking voice, you can offer your services for all kinds of audio-based work, from podcasts and video ads to full-length audiobooks and animated movies

Virtual event planning. Involves organising online events such as conferences and webinars

Teaching online courses. You can work solo or in tandem with an online training company to deliver in-person classes over the internet to small audiences using an online platform like Zoom or Google Meet. Any subject goes, from online cooking and baking to social media management for marketers

Successful internet business ideas for marketers

You can turn your marketing skills into an online business in many ways. They include:

Copywriter and online researcher. If you’re a writer by trade, one way to boost your income is by becoming a freelance copywriter for online businesses. Make yourself more attractive by adding online research skills to your CV

Influencer. Make use of your social media skills and following to promote other companies’ services and products by creating your own user-generated content

Affiliate marketing. Promote other companies’ products in return for receiving a cut of each sale. Dovetails nicely with several creative business ideas like those below

Social media manager. Make use of your social media skills to manage and direct social media output for companies. Find out how with our getting started guide

Remote Sales team or Lead Generation Service Provider. Both roles require strong phone skills, while lead generation requires research skills to help develop new leads for future business

SEO Expert. One of the most effective ways for businesses to get noticed online is by improving their search rankings. SEO experts help deliver this using all the tricks of the trade, from simple keyword optimisation to full-blown content creation

Better still, why not combine all your marketing skills into a single digital marketing agency to offer a range of services?

Best online business ideas working from home for creatives

Wherever your talent lies – whether it’s development, design or writing – you’ll find there are plenty of ways you can make a living from your talent: