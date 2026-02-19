Meet Tanyka and Olivia: the sisters who took their parenting startup to Dragons’ Den

Business name: Cubbi

Industry: Parenting technology

Founded in: 2023

Top business product: Business banking and accounting software

Key learning: “Running a startup does mean missing out at times, but it’s also about knowing when to shut the laptop, get out of the house and enjoy the freedom that comes with building something you believe in.”

Becoming a parent can change how you see money overnight. Suddenly, every purchase feels bigger, every saving matters more, and the cost of essentials quickly adds up.

During Olivia Davson’s maternity leave, what began as late-night searches for discount codes turned into a bigger realisation. While students, key workers and corporate employees all had access to perks and savings, parents navigating one of life’s most expensive and financially pressured life stages were largely overlooked.

Together with her sister Tanyka, that frustration sparked Cubbi, the UK’s first parental discount platform. What started as a personal solution has since grown into a scalable tech app helping thousands of families save money on everyday essentials, connecting users with hundreds of trusted brands across the UK.

Here’s how the sisters turned a kitchen-table idea into a fast-growing startup that’s made it all the way to BBC’s Dragons’ Den.

What inspired you to start Cubbi?

Olivia: Cubbi came from my own experience of becoming a parent and suddenly seeing everyday spending very differently. When I went on maternity leave in 2023, I realised how quickly the costs of baby essentials add up and how much mental energy goes into trying to be savvy about it all. I spent a lot of time during late-night feeds hunting for discount codes just to stretch things a bit further, not just for baby items but for basics like a coffee or a pair of jeans that actually fit my changing body.

What really surprised me was feeling overlooked by brands I’d been loyal to for years. That sense of being unsupported, combined with the guilt around spending on yourself at all, was a huge part of what sparked the idea for Cubbi.

Tanyka: When Olivia first talked me through the idea, I couldn’t understand how something like Cubbi didn’t already exist. It felt like such a no-brainer. Watching her navigate that stage made it really clear that this wasn’t just about saving money, it was about recognition and support.

It also felt like a missed opportunity for brands. Parents are an incredibly loyal and influential audience, and showing up for them at the right moment builds real trust. Cubbi felt like a way to bridge that gap, helping parents feel seen and supported, while giving brands a genuinely positive way to connect with them.

How did you turn the idea into a scalable tech platform?

Olivia: While Tanyka was building the tech, I focused on getting the discounts ready. I individually pitched to hundreds of brands to convince them to partner with us. We didn’t have a huge marketing budget, so we relied on honest storytelling on social media. That authenticity resonated instantly; we hit 5,000 downloads in our first month just through social media and word-of-mouth. Today, we’ve scaled to over 20K users and over 200 trusted UK brands.

Tanyka: We knew the idea was solid, but as a startup, we didn’t have the capital to hire an expensive development team. Olivia and I took more of a scrappy approach, with me spending the next six months building the first app, despite having no coding experience. It was a massive learning curve, but it allowed us to stay lean and build exactly what parents needed.

What’s it like building a business with your sister?

Olivia: The biggest benefit is trust. I was so passionate about the idea because I had lived it myself. Tanyka saw me on that journey and understood what I was trying to achieve. We share a core “why” that goes beyond profit, and we’ve taken real risks together, like leaving jobs and expanding our families, all while building a business. We bring very different strengths to the table; Tanyka has a way with words and is a great communicator, and I’m very technical and can ace the numbers.

Tanyka: The challenge, of course, is that we don’t always agree! However, sisterhood allows us to be brutally honest without the fear of damaging a professional relationship. A major milestone for us was appearing on BBC’s Dragons’ Den. Pitching in the Den really tested us as a team. It forced us to step back and look at every decision we’d made. Walking into that room together, knowing we had each other’s backs regardless of the outcome, was a powerful moment for both our relationship and our business journey.

What challenges did you face launching while navigating parenthood?

Olivia: The identity shift of becoming a parent while trying to maintain your professional drive is a huge hurdle, but actually it’s been one of the main drivers for me on this journey. Taking our business to Dragons’ Den while I was nine months pregnant was the ultimate embodiment of that challenge. It was physically and emotionally demanding, but it felt right to bring that reality into the room. We are building a business for parents, so appearing as a parent-to-be felt like the most authentic way to represent Cubbi’s mission.

Tanyka: Fewer than 6% of angel-funded businesses in the UK are female-led. We overcame this by staying focused on our data and the real-world impact we were seeing from our users. We leaned into the Birmingham startup ecosystem and mentorship programmes to bridge the gaps in our knowledge and stay resilient when things got tough.

Olivia: On the financial side, using Monzo business banking integrated with Xero accounting has been a game changer. It removes a huge amount of mental load when it comes to managing detailed financials, with everything linking together seamlessly, from tracking spend and cash flow to generating and processing invoices. That level of visibility and automation allows us to stay on top of the business without needing dedicated finance support.

Tanyka: In the early days we had to be incredibly scrappy. From the very beginning, we put automated processes in place to handle things like onboarding, verification and communications, which has allowed us to grow without needing a huge team or expensive infrastructure. Self-taught technical tools were a huge asset, too, as we didn’t have to spend thousands on developers and we could really focus on testing what parents actually needed. We’ve also been supported by the wider startup ecosystem with programmes like the Fortuna Fellowship and the 51% Club giving us access to expert support, mentors and a genuinely valuable founder network.

What lessons have you learned about balancing business and life?

Olivia: One of the biggest lessons has been accepting that you can’t do it all. Having young children and building a business is a lot, and pretending otherwise just adds pressure. I’ve had to slow down, drop the idea of perfection and take things step by step, at home and at work.

Tanyka: I’ve learned that balance comes from choice. Sometimes you choose the business and sometimes you choose life.

What’s been your proudest moment so far?

Olivia: Standing in the Den at nine months pregnant and successfully explaining why Cubbi exists to the Dragons was an incredibly personal and proud moment for me. It felt like a rare full-circle moment, where both my personal life and the business reached a defining point together.

Tanyka: For me, it was seeing the app reach tens of thousands of users. When I was building that first version in my spare time, I hoped it would help people, but seeing it actually happen at this scale is overwhelming. Every time a parent messages us to say they saved because of Cubbi, it reinforces that all the long nights were worth it.

Running a startup does mean missing out at times, but it’s also about knowing when to shut the laptop, get out of the house and enjoy the freedom that comes with building something you believe in.

What’s next for Cubbi?

Both: We want Cubbi to become the go-to platform for parents across the UK. Alongside securing great savings, we’re focused on building strong partnerships with brands so we can unlock more meaningful discounts for our community. We’re also looking at how Cubbi can help parents discover and better use local brick-and-mortar high street businesses.

Ultimately, Cubbi is about more than discounts. We’re building a trusted ecosystem that helps parents feel supported and confident, so they can spend less time worrying about money and more time enjoying those early years.

This case study is for informational purposes only and is not intended as financial or professional advice. The results described are specific to the individual’s personal experience, so please consult with a qualified professional if you need financial advice.