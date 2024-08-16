Can you use a personal credit card for business purposes?

While it’s perfectly legal to use your personal credit card for your business expenses, it may not be the best financial option, and you could miss out on the benefits of a company credit card. Here’s what you should consider before you decide.

What’s the difference between a business credit card and a personal credit card?

Business and personal credit cards are both tools that allow you to borrow money from the bank to spend on goods and services. When using either type of card, you’ll typically have to pay interest unless you clear the balance each month.

Even if you choose not to pay off your card in full, you’ll still need to make at least the minimum monthly repayment set out by your card provider.

If you pay late or miss a payment entirely, you may face additional fees and charges. This will also negatively impact the business’ credit rating, and if you’re a sole trader, it could also damage your own credit score.

However, there are some key differences between business and personal credit cards. Business cards often have higher spending limits, rewards for business spending (such as cashback on fuel) and the ability to give your employees cards. You’ll typically need to give financial information about your company to get one.

Personal cards usually have lower limits, the provider typically designs rewards around personal spending, and your own credit rating determines how much you can borrow and what interest rate you pay. You may, however, benefit from valuable Section 75 protection.

Read more: How to check your business credit report