You apply for money to help support your business financially, without securing the debt to your business.

When you apply, you are assessed on your business' finances and credit record. You do not need to declare any business assets, like office equipment, as collateral.

If you miss or stop repaying your loan, your credit record will be damaged and you may face large interest fines. Only borrow what you know you can afford to repay.

How to get the best unsecured business loan

The best unsecured business loan will cost you the least to repay, while still being affordable each month. To find the cheapest business loan, you need to:

Choose how much you need to borrow

Know how much you could afford to repay each month

The longer the term, the smaller your monthly repayments will be. You can save on interest if you choose a shorter term, but only do this if you can afford the monthly repayments.

How much interest will you pay?

It depends on your Annual Percentage Rate (APR), e.g. a lower APR will charge you less in interest. The more you borrow, the bigger the impact the APR has on your repayments.

You can use this comparison to check the representative APR offered by each lender, this is the amount of interest you could pay on their loans.

The rate you get could differ when you apply, but the advertised rate above can give you an idea of how competitive a lender is.

Unsecured business loans FAQs

Q Can I get more than one business loan? A You have to declare if you have any other borrowing against your business when you apply for a loan, it is the lender who will decide if you can do this. Q Are unsecured business loans the cheapest lending option? A It depends on the loan you apply for, including the APR offered and term you choose. Here are 6 alternative ways to borrow for your business. Q Will I still pay interest if I do not use the loan money? A A loan charges you interest whether you use the money or not, so only apply for small business financing if you need the cash. Q Will I get credit checked when I apply for a business loan? A It depends on the lender you choose. Ask before you apply, as some may only credit check you, your business or both. Q What is the representative APR? A The representative APR is the rate a lender must offer at least 51% of applicants, which means you are not guaranteed to get the rate shown.

About our unsecured business loans comparison