How to get the right business car loan

If your business needs a new set of wheels, you could borrow the money you need with business car finance or a business car loan.

To get the best vehicle finance you need to:

Work out how much you need to borrow

Know how much money you have for a deposit, if any

Decide how long you need to pay back the loan

This comparison includes commercial vehicle finance companies and other lenders that offer finance options you could use to buy a business vehicle.

Types of business car finance

There are four main types of vehicle finance:

Contract hire : your business hires a vehicle from the finance company for a set time. Your business pays a fixed amount and may have to stick to an agreed mileage limit.

Hire purchase : your business hires a vehicle and has the option to buy it outright at the end of the term. You normally have to put down a deposit at the start of the finance agreement and stay within a mileage limit.

Finance lease : your business leases a vehicle but owns it from the outset.

Standard loan: your business borrows the cash and uses it to buy the vehicle upfront, with no mileage restrictions or other conditions.

Choose the type of company car finance finance that best suits your business and then get quotes to find the cheapest option.

What about asset finance?

Another option is asset finance, where the lender purchases your chosen vehicle on your behalf and then you pay them back.

Find out more about asset finance here

Vehicles you can buy on finance

You can get business vehicle finance to buy a wide range of vehicles, including: