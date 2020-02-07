<Business loans

Compare business vehicle finance and loans

Compare business car finance options today and you could find the funding you need for the car, truck, or other commercial vehicle your company needs.

  • View business vehicle finance options from leading providers
  • Compare your options
  • Money.co.uk's easy to use, fast service is offered at no charge
Get quotes

Compare business vehicle finance from leading brokers and lenders

Looking through a range of options gives you more chance of securing a great deal. You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.

funding-options-business-loans-vehicle-finance

How to compare business vehicle finance

1

Prepare a business plan

Work out the amount of money you need to borrow for business vehicle finance and how long you would need to repay the amount with interest. Work out how much (if any) money you have on hand to pay a deposit as paying a deposit will in some cases mean cheaper business vehicle finance.

2

Compare your options

Have a look through the options to find the best vehicle finance option for your business needs. Check any conditions attached to the loan as criteria can vary across different products.

3

Apply for the loan

While there are commercial finance options offered by banks etc. some lenders and brokers only ever operate digitally, so to make sure you find the best business vehicle finance deals comparing quotes on the internet is a must. Once you've decided on the provider you want, simply apply.

Business vehicle finance deals

2 results found, sorted by affiliated products first. How we order our comparisons. Commission earned affects the table's sort order.
Sort
Funding Circle Business Loan
Loan Type
Unsecured term loan
Loan amount
£10,000 to £500,000
Loan term
24 months to 72 months
Funding Circle Business Loan
To be eligible to apply you need to be based in the UK and have been trading for 2 years. Funding Circle also offers the Government's Recovery Loan Scheme. A key aim of the Recovery Loan Scheme is to improve the terms on offer to businesses.
If you can be offered a Funding Circle business loan for the same amount on similar or better terms, without requiring the guarantee provided by the scheme, you will be. The rate you will get will vary based on your circumstances.
Funding Options Business Loans
Loan Type
Asset finance
Loan amount
£10,000 to £2,000,000
Loan term
12 months to 84 months
Funding Options Business Loans
Funding Options is a Credit Broker and not a Lender. Their APR starts from 2.75% and has an average of 7.38%. They can help you prepare and submit your Recovery Loan Scheme application through multiple RLS accredited Lenders.
Minimum Turnover is £60,000 with 12 months minimum trading. Some lenders may apply fees during the application process, please note that these are set and provided by these entities.

Compare another type of business loan

How to get the right business car loan

If your business needs a new set of wheels, you could borrow the money you need with business car finance or a business car loan.

To get the best vehicle finance you need to:

  • Work out how much you need to borrow

  • Know how much money you have for a deposit, if any

  • Decide how long you need to pay back the loan

This comparison includes commercial vehicle finance companies and other lenders that offer finance options you could use to buy a business vehicle.

Types of business car finance

There are four main types of vehicle finance:

  • Contract hire: your business hires a vehicle from the finance company for a set time. Your business pays a fixed amount and may have to stick to an agreed mileage limit.

  • Hire purchase: your business hires a vehicle and has the option to buy it outright at the end of the term. You normally have to put down a deposit at the start of the finance agreement and stay within a mileage limit.

  • Finance lease: your business leases a vehicle but owns it from the outset.

  • Standard loan: your business borrows the cash and uses it to buy the vehicle upfront, with no mileage restrictions or other conditions.

Choose the type of company car finance finance that best suits your business and then get quotes to find the cheapest option.

What about asset finance?

Another option is asset finance, where the lender purchases your chosen vehicle on your behalf and then you pay them back.

Find out more about asset finance here

Vehicles you can buy on finance

You can get business vehicle finance to buy a wide range of vehicles, including:

  • Cars

  • Vans

  • Tractors

  • Buses/Coaches

  • HGVs

Business car finance FAQs

About our business car loan comparison

Explore business loan guides

See more guides

Businessman using broadband

How to get a business loan

If you want to take your business to the next level but don’t have the funds to do so, you could consider getting a business loan.

Read More
business-people-on-laptop

How borrowing could boost your business

With the right type of borrowing you could pursue business opportunities that would otherwise pass you by, here's how.

Read More
two-businessmen-using-computer

How do business loans work?

If you need funds to help your business grow or expand, a business loan could offer the solution you need. Here is how they work and how to get the right loan for your business.

Read More

Why compare loan deals with money.co.uk?

Comparing business loans could save you money. Our multiple award-winning comparison service makes sure you get the lowest rates possible based on your individual circumstances. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators so to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.

Trustpilot

Proud to be award winning

We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.

stevie award
WMA 2021 Logo-768x632
nba logo
logo dma
ecommerce awards

Last updated: 04 March, 2022