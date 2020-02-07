What is boat insurance?

What does boat insurance do?

It can protect you financially if your boat is stolen or damaged. It can also cover you if you damage someone else's property.

If you have spent thousands of pounds on your boat, a good insurance policy could save you a lot of money if you need to make a claim.

Do you need boat insurance?

You do not legally need boat insurance in the UK, but it gives you valuable protection if you have an accident.

There are some circumstances when you have to get insurance, including:

Getting marine finance to buy your boat

Racing or chartering your boat

Keeping your boat in a marina or harbour

Getting an inland waterways boat licence

Sailing in other countries

What boats can you cover?

It is possible to find insurance for:

Yachts

Motorboats

Rigid inflatable boats (RIBs)

Jet skis

Narrowboats

Rowing sculls or skiffs

You may also be able to find cover for dinghies, speedboats and catamarans or if you go windsurfing.

What does boat insurance cover?

Most boat insurers offer comprehensive policies that should protect you against the following risks:

Accidental damage

This covers the loss or damaging of your boat as a result of fire, theft, accident or malicious damage.

Most policies cover your boat when it is:

Ashore (for example in storage or on your driveway)

In transit by road

Afloat on inland and coastal waters

Boat insurers usually pay up to the current market value of your boat if it is damaged beyond repair, or if the cost of repair would be more than its current value.

Loss or damage of personal belongings

You will be covered against any physical loss or damage to your personal possessions while they are on your boat. Your items will only be covered against accident, fire, theft or malicious damage.

Most cover personal belongings up to a set limit, for example £1,000 for all items, with a single item limit of around £200.

Third party liability

This means you will be covered if you cause:

Damage to another boat or property

Death or injury to another person

Pollution

Any other financial losses

Most insurers offer up to £3 million for third party liability.

Some insurers offer third party only policies, which will cover the above, but not any damage to your boat or your personal belongings, but they can be cheaper.

Personal accident

This will cover you, or anyone else on your boat if you have an accident that results in:

Death

Loss of limb

Loss of sight

A permanent disability that prevents you from working

Some insurers will pay up to £60,000 if you suffer from any of the above as a result of an accident while using your boat.

Common boat insurance exclusions