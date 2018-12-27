How to build your own house | money.co.uk

Why build your own house?

If you build your own house it’s likely to end up worth a lot more than what it costs you to construct it – as long the project is managed properly. Technically, if everything goes to plan when you build your own house, you’ll get your ideal home for a fraction of the market price.

Building your own home also gives you the freedom to include features that may be impossible or at least very costly to install in other properties. For example, this could include energy efficiency and green features.

Luxuries such as underfloor heating can also be added for a fraction of what it’d cost to install them in an existing property.

Is it cheaper to buy a house or build your own house?

Before you start building your own home, check out your local area to make sure that your dream property isn’t already built and waiting for you.

If you find one that’s a close match, you can work out whether you’d be able to build a replica for less than the asking price of the existing home. If the existing property would need work, then don’t forget to account for renovation costs in your workings out.

What costs are involved in building your own house?

The costs involved in building your own home can easily spiral out of control if you aren’t realistic. Make sure to research and consider the likely costs, this can include:

Land

Architects

Builders

Materials

Fixtures

Fittings

You'll also need to work out ongoing costs, such as if you’ll be able to afford rent or a mortgage while working on the construction. It’s always a good idea to include some contingency in your budget in case something unexpected happens.

Building your own house is a huge financial commitment, so make sure you look at your finances and decide whether you're in a good position.

What affects the price of a self-build?

There are several factors that heavily affect the cost of building your own home.

These include:

Size : Of course a bigger house costs more to build

Location : Where you build your own house will have implications on the price of land and labour

Your involvement : If you can take on some of the work yourself you can reduce the price of the project

Floorplan : The floorplan, shape and layout of your home will affect the price. Did you know that square floorplans are the most cost-effective?

Storeys : Having several storeys can save money because it uses less land and reduces foundation and roof costs per square metre

Spec: Depending on how premium you want your home to be, the costs can vary significantly.

Get a self-build mortgage when building your own home

Unless you have lots of savings or equity in your existing home, it’s likely you’ll need a self-build mortgage.

A self-build mortgage is specifically designed for you if you’re looking to build your own house.

Unlike traditional mortgages, a mortgage to build your own home, UK wide, usually releases the money in stages. This is so you’re able to pay for land, labour and materials as your build progresses.

It’s also common for self-build mortgages to vary the loan to value (LTV) you’re able to borrow to build your own house. For example, you might be offered 75% of the cost of land, but 85% of the projected building cost.

Not all high street banks offer self-build mortgages, talk to a mortgage broker to see what's available for you.